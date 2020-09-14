Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Striker signing on Wednesday  (Read 113 times)
RiversideRifle
« on: Today at 06:42:25 PM »
Rumoured to be cauley woodrow, ITfuckingK as per  :ponce:
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:45:23 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 06:42:25 PM
Rumoured to be cauley woodrow, ITfuckingK as per  :ponce:
 WHAT A COINCEDENCE HE'S AT THE RIVERSIDE TOMORRA  oleary
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:01:14 PM »
ITK - on One Boro at 6.00pm - youre so full of shit
RiversideRifle
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:02:20 PM »
Eh beer me holgate 🍺 don't be a salty cunt all your life  :ponce:
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:05:31 PM »
Stating facts, fear boy, thats all. 45 minutes after it was announced ? Slipping even by your standards. Roberts in this week did you not say?
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:09:18 PM »
Its Kenneth Zohore...

 :like:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RiversideRifle
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:18:16 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 07:05:31 PM
Stating facts, fear boy, thats all. 45 minutes after it was announced ? Slipping even by your standards. Roberts in this week did you not say?

Yes a package has been put forward to city lad
monkeyman
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:19:21 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 07:09:18 PM
Its Kenneth Zohore...

 :like:
HE'S OFF TO SHEFF WED  lost
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:35:56 PM »
Joking aside, I hope youre right Re Roberts.
