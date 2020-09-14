Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 14, 2020, 07:38:14 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Striker signing on Wednesday
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Striker signing on Wednesday (Read 112 times)
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 770
Striker signing on Wednesday
«
on:
Today
at 06:42:25 PM »
Rumoured to be cauley woodrow, ITfuckingK as per
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 017
Re: Striker signing on Wednesday
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:45:23 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 06:42:25 PM
Rumoured to be cauley woodrow, ITfuckingK as per
WHAT A COINCEDENCE HE'S AT THE RIVERSIDE TOMORRA
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 06:48:32 PM by monkeyman
»
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 353
Re: Striker signing on Wednesday
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:01:14 PM »
ITK - on One Boro at 6.00pm - youre so full of shit
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 770
Re: Striker signing on Wednesday
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:02:20 PM »
Eh beer me holgate 🍺 don't be a salty cunt all your life
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 353
Re: Striker signing on Wednesday
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:05:31 PM »
Stating facts, fear boy, thats all. 45 minutes after it was announced ? Slipping even by your standards. Roberts in this week did you not say?
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 465
Pack o cunts
Re: Striker signing on Wednesday
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:09:18 PM »
Its Kenneth Zohore...
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 770
Re: Striker signing on Wednesday
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:18:16 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 07:05:31 PM
Stating facts, fear boy, thats all. 45 minutes after it was announced ? Slipping even by your standards. Roberts in this week did you not say?
Yes a package has been put forward to city lad
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 017
Re: Striker signing on Wednesday
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:19:21 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 07:09:18 PM
Its Kenneth Zohore...
HE'S OFF TO SHEFF WED
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 353
Re: Striker signing on Wednesday
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 07:35:56 PM »
Joking aside, I hope youre right Re Roberts.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...