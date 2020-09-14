|
Spidoolie
On civil rights and if he had any honour he will stage a protest against novichok poisonings both in Salisbury and in Russia itself during the Sochi GP weekend.
Pound to a penny says he doesn't.
Logged
Ural Quntz
This BLM racist shit campaign has actually galvanised the far right because they are pissing the centre ground off. People are swaying further away from the centre. making a stand and taking a side. These are people who wouldnt have gave two fucks before all of this.
It can only be good for British politics if you fall on the right of the spectrum because labour have even less of a chance of winning an election without them.
i agree with most of that but not that its good for politics. The world needs centre left, centre and centre right to make it go round merrily. Currently we are being forced to pick sides, on practically every politic subject and that just causes division and extremes. I was talking to black friend (son of a Nigerian immigrant) and hes saddened by the same thoughts, he said his family and black friends are also being divided on the subject of BLM and those who never recognised racism are now seeing it where it doesnt exist. The majority see right through BLM and dismiss it but its still causing tension. How does that improve the world? Barring helping destabilise western governments who wins?
I now have racism where before it didn't exist
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Ural Quntz
Is that a question aimed at me?
No....
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018