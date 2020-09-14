Welcome,
If Hamilton wants to make a protest
Spidoolie
Offline
Posts: 43
If Hamilton wants to make a protest
«
on:
Yesterday
at 05:00:18 PM »
On civil rights and if he had any honour he will stage a protest against novichok poisonings both in Salisbury and in Russia itself during the Sochi GP weekend.
Pound to a penny says he doesn't.
Logged
Tom_Trinder
Offline
Posts: 1 624
Re: If Hamilton wants to make a protest
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 05:28:09 PM »
Hamilton's a hypocritical cunt!!!
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 465
Pack o cunts
Re: If Hamilton wants to make a protest
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 05:54:43 PM »
Too big for his boots springs to mind
https://metro.co.uk/2020/09/14/fia-investigates-lewis-hamilton-for-wearing-breonna-taylor-t-shirt-13269674/
A 50 point deduction and a 5 race ban might change his views a little
Give him reason to squeal ' White privilege!'
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 267
Re: If Hamilton wants to make a protest
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 06:25:49 PM »
The stupid cunt is the same as that Markle bitch.
The reason people dislike them has fuck all to do with color or race and everything to do with them acting like self-serving fake cunts. Something they are unable, or unwilling, to recognize. More likely the latter as it's far easier to claim other people are being racist vs changing their own way of behaving.
Fuck them both.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 12 237
Once in every lifetime
Re: If Hamilton wants to make a protest
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 06:26:45 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Yesterday
at 05:54:43 PM
Too big for his boots springs to mind
https://metro.co.uk/2020/09/14/fia-investigates-lewis-hamilton-for-wearing-breonna-taylor-t-shirt-13269674/
A 50 point deduction and a 5 race ban might change his views a little
Give him reason to squeal ' White privilege!'
Never liked him, never will. Horrible privileged cunt.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 602
Superstar
Re: If Hamilton wants to make a protest
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 06:42:45 PM »
A true English superstar
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 465
Pack o cunts
Re: If Hamilton wants to make a protest
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 07:02:46 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 06:42:45 PM
A true English superstar
According to Ray Mallon?
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 810
UTB
Re: If Hamilton wants to make a protest
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 07:03:46 PM »
Politics no place in sport
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 10 212
Re: If Hamilton wants to make a protest
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 07:32:07 PM »
Motor racing's fucking shite anyway' .
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 765
Re: If Hamilton wants to make a protest
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 07:55:34 PM »
No one likes being talked down to from some cunt in an ivory (or ebony) tower.
People dont like being talked down to under any circumstance
He dresses like an utter twat
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 602
Superstar
Re: If Hamilton wants to make a protest
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 08:30:39 PM »
Its just the English all over, knock our own
Weve always done it .
If the lad was American , hes be on the dollar bill
Logged
Erimus44
Offline
Posts: 359
Re: If Hamilton wants to make a protest
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 10:48:52 PM »
Minge missing the point yet again, like the window licking fuckwit he is.
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 602
Superstar
Re: If Hamilton wants to make a protest
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 05:58:56 AM »
The lad should be on one of our notes, with beckham on the other side
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 06:01:51 AM by Minge
»
Logged
maggiethatcherrulesok
Online
Posts: 435
WLM
Re: If Hamilton wants to make a protest
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 08:18:31 AM »
Hamilton is an over privileged wanker. Formula is the dullest sport in the world for me. He isnt a sportsman. He is just some black dude driving a ridiculously expensive car around a track with inferior cars going slightly slower than him.
The sooner this sport disappears the better. Must only have 15 years tops left?!
I could possibly put myself through a couple of hours of boredom to see that cunt losing though.
Logged
WLM
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 453
Re: If Hamilton wants to make a protest
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 08:23:51 AM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 08:30:39 PM
Its just the English all over, knock our own
Weve always done it .
If the lad was American , hes be on the dollar bill
You're getting the press mixed up with the public. Though I do wonder if his virtue signaling fanbase would be so keen to jump to his defence if he wasn't of colour. He's no different than those black, privaliged American sportsmen/women, inciting riots from behind their huge gates with their fake statements. He's also a tax dodging cunt. Be hilarious if he lost everything, and all his yes men fucked off. He might have to wipe his own arse for once.
He's up there with Jug ears and that singing slag when it comes to hypocritical faux cunts. Liberal Bastards.
Logged
Bernie
Online
Posts: 5 857
Re: If Hamilton wants to make a protest
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 08:32:15 AM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 08:30:39 PM
Its just the English all over, knock our own
Weve always done it .
If the lad was American , hes be on the dollar bill
Not true.....loads of black sports stars have become national heros. Daley Thompson, Jess Ennis, Tessa Sanderson, Fatima Whitbread, Katerina J-T, countless footballers....................
The difference is they are not cunts.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 10:24:31 AM by Bernie
»
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
maggiethatcherrulesok
Online
Posts: 435
WLM
Re: If Hamilton wants to make a protest
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 08:44:13 AM »
Spot on bernie
Logged
WLM
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 806
Re: If Hamilton wants to make a protest
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 09:18:00 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 08:32:15 AM
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 08:30:39 PM
Its just the English all over, knock our own
Weve always done it .
If the lad was American , hes be on the dollar bill
Not true.....loads of black sports stars have become national heros. Daley Thompson, Jess Ennis, Tessa Jowell, Fatima Whitbread, Katerina J-T, countless footballers....................
The difference is they are not cunts.
I seen a good sentence on twitter yesterday calling someone a racist in argument these days holds as much weight as calling them a dickhead. Its a grossly overused term and detracts from identifying genuine racists, shame the arseholes who through the accusation around like confetti cant see the damage they are doing.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
maggiethatcherrulesok
Online
Posts: 435
WLM
Re: If Hamilton wants to make a protest
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 10:13:50 AM »
Pile,
Very true. They have reduced the term to an unimportant meaningless inconvenience. Being called a racist no longer has any effect. You call someone a racist you can call them a racist back with just as much conviction/authority
It was always going to come to this. Its just happened quicker than I could imagine due to BLM/Antifa racist cunts
Logged
WLM
maggiethatcherrulesok
Online
Posts: 435
WLM
Re: If Hamilton wants to make a protest
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 10:22:34 AM »
This BLM racist shit campaign has actually galvanised the far right because they are pissing the centre ground off. People are swaying further away from the centre. making a stand and taking a side. These are people who wouldnt have gave two fucks before all of this.
It can only be good for British politics if you fall on the right of the spectrum because labour have even less of a chance of winning an election without them.
Logged
WLM
Bernie
Online
Posts: 5 857
Re: If Hamilton wants to make a protest
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 10:26:03 AM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on
Today
at 10:22:34 AM
This BLM racist shit campaign has actually galvanised the far right because they are pissing the centre ground off. People are swaying further away from the centre. making a stand and taking a side. These are people who wouldnt have gave two fucks before all of this.
It can only be good for British politics if you fall on the right of the spectrum because labour have even less of a chance of winning an election without them.
Yes, the BLM turn normal people away from the left the same way Corbynistas did.
Fine by me
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
maggiethatcherrulesok
Online
Posts: 435
WLM
Re: If Hamilton wants to make a protest
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 10:35:05 AM »
100%.
Will see this when they start having crowds back at football and match if the day and bbc start voicing disgust at those horrible racist football fans for booing the cunts.
I dont want to pump any more money into football. But Im prepared to pay ticket money to go in for 5 minutes to boo the cunts then fuck off back to the boozer. Im sure there will be stuff organised if it continues. They are alienating half of their supporters. If we are playing shite as well it will quickly become toxic
Logged
WLM
Oldfield
Online
Posts: 959
Re: If Hamilton wants to make a protest
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 10:36:22 AM »
Anyone involved in Motor Sport knows the reality of Lewis Hamiltons rise.
To get into F1 you start off in Karting. Karting to be even half decent costs an arm and leg. It is very expensive. When Lewis was unsupported he was getting beaten regularly. There were far better drivers than him in karting
His father (who has a brilliant mind) had contacts in Mcclaren and sold them a marketing first a black F1 racing driver. This was right at the real beginning of PC wokeness
Mclaren came in and sponsored him for literally everything. He literally rolled up with a Mclaren Karting team which ensured he wiped out any and all competition. He didnt win because he was the best driver he won because he had the biggest resources and best Kart.
Now look at him in F1 its exactly the same story and everytime it looks like Mercedes or Mclaren before them were not the best he started with his griping and looking to jump ship to the best.
Hes an absolute weapon personally too. Really obnoxious. His dad is absolutely great however like chalk and cheese.
Logged
