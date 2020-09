Spidoolie

Offline



Posts: 43





Posts: 43 If Hamilton wants to make a protest « on: Today at 05:00:18 PM »

Pound to a penny says he doesn't. On civil rights and if he had any honour he will stage a protest against novichok poisonings both in Salisbury and in Russia itself during the Sochi GP weekend.Pound to a penny says he doesn't. Logged

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 7 465





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 465Pack o cunts Re: If Hamilton wants to make a protest « Reply #2 on: Today at 05:54:43 PM »



https://metro.co.uk/2020/09/14/fia-investigates-lewis-hamilton-for-wearing-breonna-taylor-t-shirt-13269674/



A 50 point deduction and a 5 race ban might change his views a little



Give him reason to squeal ' White privilege!'







Too big for his boots springs to mindA 50 point deduction and a 5 race ban might change his views a littleGive him reason to squeal ' White privilege!' Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 15 267







Posts: 15 267 Re: If Hamilton wants to make a protest « Reply #3 on: Today at 06:25:49 PM »



The reason people dislike them has fuck all to do with color or race and everything to do with them acting like self-serving fake cunts. Something they are unable, or unwilling, to recognize. More likely the latter as it's far easier to claim other people are being racist vs changing their own way of behaving.



Fuck them both.



The stupid cunt is the same as that Markle bitch.The reason people dislike them has fuck all to do with color or race and everything to do with them acting like self-serving fake cunts. Something they are unable, or unwilling, to recognize. More likely the latter as it's far easier to claim other people are being racist vs changing their own way of behaving.Fuck them both. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Don pepe

Offline



Posts: 765





Posts: 765 Re: If Hamilton wants to make a protest « Reply #9 on: Today at 07:55:34 PM » No one likes being talked down to from some cunt in an ivory (or ebony) tower.



People dont like being talked down to under any circumstance



He dresses like an utter twat Logged