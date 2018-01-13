RIK MAYALL

Posts: 12 235Once in every lifetime Joker « on: Yesterday at 04:31:37 PM » If you haven't seen it, get it watched, it's fantastic.



I'm not a Batman fan, but the Dark Knight performance from Heath Ledger was incredible.



Joaquin Phoenix is sensational as Arthur Fleck.







Loved Heath Ledger as the Joker. Best performance I've ever seen.







I was really disappointed. Personally felt the hype was not justified at all. Nothing wrong with the acting from Joaquin Phoenix. Just the story itself didn't grab me.

Loved Heath Ledger as the Joker. Best performance I've ever seen.

Posts: 12 235Once in every lifetime Re: Joker « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:42:05 PM » Quote from: Jake Andrews on Yesterday at 04:35:48 PM









I was the same the first time i watched it, tried it again and my mind changed.



I'm currently sat watching it again, 4 times last week.



















Loved Heath Ledger as the Joker. Best performance I've ever seen.









I was the same the first time i watched it, tried it again and my mind changed.

I'm currently sat watching it again, 4 times last week.

Loved Heath Ledger as the Joker. Best performance I've ever seen.

Posts: 10 754 Re: Joker « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:46:16 PM » As a kid I was never interested in Batman. By chance I ended up watching 'Dark Knight' & was amazed by it. I love that trilogy. So I guess that's how see the Joker. Well that's the version I appreciate anyway.



The character in the film you're recommending I found bizarrely similar to Penguin in the 'Gotham' series.

Posts: 12 235Once in every lifetime Re: Joker « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:48:25 PM » Quote from: Jake Andrews on Yesterday at 04:46:16 PM As a kid I was never interested in Batman. By chance I ended up watching 'Dark Knight' & was amazed by it. I love that trilogy. So I guess that's how see the Joker. Well that's the version I appreciate anyway.



The character in the film you're recommending I found bizarrely similar to Penguin in the 'Gotham' series.



I couldn't get away with Christian Bales Batman, as Bruce Wayne yes, as The Batman, no. The voice was the main reason.



I didn't mind the Dark Knight Rises.



I couldn't get away with Christian Bales Batman, as Bruce Wayne yes, as The Batman, no. The voice was the main reason.

I didn't mind the Dark Knight Rises.

Posts: 10 754 Re: Joker « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:57:50 PM » Not popular opinion but Christian Bale is my favourite Batman by far.





I'd say 'Dark Knight Rises' is the weakest of the trilogy (if there has to be a weakest). Not being able to understand what Bane is saying being a big problem.

Started watching it on Friday night binned it after about an hour, can see why some might enjoy the performance but thought the story was dull and cliched.

Posts: 9 602Superstar Re: Joker « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:39:06 PM » Hes a fucking fanny , no super power or fuck all ,

Pussy

Cracking movie

Posts: 11 024 Re: Joker « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:24:04 PM » Quote from: evilghost on Yesterday at 08:49:36 PM Cracking movie

IS IT ABOUT A GUY WITH MENTAL ISSUES

IS IT ABOUT A GUY WITH MENTAL ISSUES

THATS NOT THE JOKER IN BATMAN HE WAS FUNNY AS FUCK

Apparently Joaquin posted on here for 6 months to prepare himself for the role

What i cant get over is the new Batman...Robert Pattinson....Thats me done..........

Affleck gone now its him from Twishite......

