Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 14, 2020, 10:57:57 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Joker  (Read 299 times)
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 235


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:31:37 PM »
If you haven't seen it, get it watched, it's fantastic.

I'm not a Batman fan, but the Dark Knight performance from Heath Ledger was incredible.

Joaquin Phoenix is sensational as Arthur Fleck.



Can't wait for the sequel.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 754



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:35:48 PM »
I was really disappointed. Personally felt the hype was not justified at all. Nothing wrong with the acting from Joaquin Phoenix. Just the story itself didn't grab me.


:unlike:    :unlike:    :unlike:







Loved Heath Ledger as the Joker. Best performance I've ever seen.



:like:     :like:    :like:
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 235


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:42:05 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 04:35:48 PM
I was really disappointed. Personally felt the hype was not justified at all. Nothing wrong with the acting from Joaquin Phoenix. Just the story itself didn't grab me.


:unlike:    :unlike:    :unlike:

I was the same the first time i watched it, tried it again and my mind changed.

I'm currently sat watching it again, 4 times last week.









Loved Heath Ledger as the Joker. Best performance I've ever seen.



:like:     :like:    :like:
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 754



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:46:16 PM »
As a kid I was never interested in Batman. By chance I ended up watching 'Dark Knight' & was amazed by it. I love that trilogy. So I guess that's how see the Joker. Well that's the version I appreciate anyway.

The character in the film you're recommending I found bizarrely similar to Penguin in the 'Gotham' series.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 069


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:48:08 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 04:35:48 PM
I was really disappointed. Personally felt the hype was not justified at all. Nothing wrong with the acting from Joaquin Phoenix. Just the story itself didn't grab me.


:unlike:    :unlike:    :unlike:



Loved Heath Ledger as the Joker. Best performance I've ever seen.



:like:     :like:    :like:

Agree with this  :like:

Nowhere near enough exploding helicopters to keep me interested.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 235


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:48:25 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 04:46:16 PM
As a kid I was never interested in Batman. By chance I ended up watching 'Dark Knight' & was amazed by it. I love that trilogy. So I guess that's how see the Joker. Well that's the version I appreciate anyway.

The character in the film you're recommending I found bizarrely similar to Penguin in the 'Gotham' series.

I couldn't get away with Christian Bales Batman, as Bruce Wayne yes, as The Batman, no. The voice was the main reason.

I didn't mind the Dark Knight Rises.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 754



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:57:50 PM »
Not popular opinion but Christian Bale is my favourite Batman by far.


I'd say 'Dark Knight Rises' is the weakest of the trilogy (if there has to be a weakest). Not being able to understand what Bane is saying being a big problem.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 267



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:34:31 PM »
Batman nerds.

 :wanker:










 :alastair:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 743


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:45:52 PM »
Started watching it on Friday night binned it after about an hour, can see why some might enjoy the performance but thought the story was dull and cliched.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 235


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:24:45 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:34:31 PM
Batman nerds.

 :wanker:


Good acting nerd me clem.

Batman, pfft gimme superman with Christopher Reeve any day.









 :alastair:
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 600

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:39:06 PM »
Hes a fucking fanny , no super power or fuck all ,
Pussy
Logged
evilghost
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 669


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:49:36 PM »
Cracking movie
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 024


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:24:04 PM »
Quote from: evilghost on Today at 08:49:36 PM
Cracking movie
IS IT ABOUT A GUY WITH MENTAL ISSUES  oleary
THATS NOT THE JOKER IN BATMAN HE WAS FUNNY AS FUCK 
Logged
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 777


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:35:10 PM »
Apparently Joaquin posted on here for 6 months to prepare himself for the role  :ponce:
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 176


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:05:48 PM »
What i cant get over is the new Batman...Robert Pattinson....Thats me done..........
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 267



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:08:08 PM »
He wouldn't beat these two.

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 024


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:10:39 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 10:05:48 PM
What i cant get over is the new Batman...Robert Pattinson....Thats me done..........
WHAT NEW BATMAN 
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 176


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:12:27 PM »
Affleck gone now its him from Twishite......
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 476


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:34:41 PM »
                                           
Logged
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 777


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:35:57 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:34:41 PM
                                           

Your Photoshop skills impress me crocky lad  mcl you and TM have a lot in common  mick
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 476


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:38:01 PM »
Some of my Tips come in  :like: :like:

Don't mark my card as TM  :unlike:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 