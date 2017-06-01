Welcome,
September 15, 2020, 08:43:40 AM
Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game In The League Cup Versus Barnsley
Author
Topic: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game In The League Cup Versus Barnsley (Read 119 times)
Jake Andrews
Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game In The League Cup Versus Barnsley
Yesterday
at 03:58:18 PM »
Jake Andrews
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game In The League Cup Versus Barnsley
Yesterday
at 03:59:03 PM »
1 - 1. Lose on penalties.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game In The League Cup Versus Barnsley
Yesterday
at 04:01:13 PM »
1-0 Boro
RedSteel
UTB
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game In The League Cup Versus Barnsley
Yesterday
at 04:08:29 PM »
3-0
Bobupanddown
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game In The League Cup Versus Barnsley
Yesterday
at 04:43:02 PM »
2-0
Tommy Cooper
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game In The League Cup Versus Barnsley
Yesterday
at 05:10:55 PM »
Send the kids out, as we will
only get fucked in the next round
at Chelsea,
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game In The League Cup Versus Barnsley
Yesterday
at 05:34:56 PM »
2-1 to Boro
martonmick
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game In The League Cup Versus Barnsley
Yesterday
at 07:57:30 PM »
2-0 Boro win
sockets
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game In The League Cup Versus Barnsley
Yesterday
at 08:03:06 PM »
3 -1 win
kippers
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game In The League Cup Versus Barnsley
Yesterday
at 08:17:52 PM »
Defeat hopefully. There is zero benefit of being in it if the next match is Chelsea away and no gate money.
Bud Wiser
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game In The League Cup Versus Barnsley
Yesterday
at 10:35:45 PM »
1-1. Lose on pelanty's.
PoliteDwarf
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game In The League Cup Versus Barnsley
Today
at 06:37:07 AM »
Middlesbrough 1 - Barnsley 0
Minge
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game In The League Cup Versus Barnsley
Today
at 07:40:03 AM »
Although I care not about this competition , a win is a win and gives confidence,
So full strength
Gramsci
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game In The League Cup Versus Barnsley
Today
at 08:18:11 AM »
3-1 Boro
Itchy_ring
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game In The League Cup Versus Barnsley
Today
at 08:31:16 AM »
On the basis that we have a shite squad so will probably have a load of kids out 0-0 win on pens
