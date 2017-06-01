Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 15, 2020, 06:42:04 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game In The League Cup Versus Barnsley  (Read 90 times)
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 754



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 03:58:18 PM »
       
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 754



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:59:03 PM »
1 - 1. Lose on penalties.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 689


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:01:13 PM »
1-0 Boro
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 810

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:08:29 PM »
3-0
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 069


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:43:02 PM »
2-0  :mido:
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Tommy Cooper
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 254


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:10:55 PM »
Send the kids out, as we will
only get fucked in the next round
at Chelsea,
Logged
just like that
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 267



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:34:56 PM »
2-1 to Boro
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
martonmick
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 172


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:57:30 PM »
2-0 Boro win
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 480


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:03:06 PM »
3 -1 win
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 262


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:17:52 PM »
Defeat hopefully. There is zero benefit of being in it if the next match is Chelsea away and no gate money.
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 883


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:35:45 PM »
1-1. Lose on pelanty's.
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw

https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
PoliteDwarf
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 551


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:37:07 AM »
Middlesbrough 1 - Barnsley 0
Logged
CoB scum
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 