September 14, 2020, 05:53:57 PM
Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game In The League Cup Versus Barnsley
Topic: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game In The League Cup Versus Barnsley
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 752
Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game In The League Cup Versus Barnsley
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 752
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game In The League Cup Versus Barnsley
1 - 1. Lose on penalties.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 689
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game In The League Cup Versus Barnsley
1-0 Boro
RedSteel
Posts: 9 808
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game In The League Cup Versus Barnsley
3-0
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 066
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game In The League Cup Versus Barnsley
2-0
Tommy Cooper
Posts: 254
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game In The League Cup Versus Barnsley
Send the kids out, as we will
only get fucked in the next round
at Chelsea,
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 260
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game In The League Cup Versus Barnsley
2-1 to Boro
