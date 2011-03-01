Welcome,
September 15, 2020, 04:32:09 AM
In The Know
Author
Topic: In The Know (Read 343 times)
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 480
TRUMP 2020
In The Know
«
on:
Yesterday
at 02:57:13 PM »
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 176
Re: In The Know
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 03:00:58 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Yesterday
at 02:57:13 PM
Not enough sids in the world for that Crocky lad....Good work fella...
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 009
Re: In The Know
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 03:02:47 PM »
No wonder your kid has been at uni for the last 8 years... she can never get on the laptop!
Fuck off, Daddy Socket is busy on photoshop
Its not the downs gay porn again is it dad
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 176
Re: In The Know
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 03:06:18 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 03:02:47 PM
No wonder your kid has been at uni for the last 8 years... she can never get on the laptop!
Fuck off, Daddy Socket is busy on photoshop
Its not the downs gay porn again is it dad
Ohhh you bitch....
Logged
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 480
TRUMP 2020
Re: In The Know
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 03:06:37 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 03:02:47 PM
No wonder your kid has been at uni for the last 8 years... she can never get on the laptop!
Fuck off, Daddy Socket is busy on photoshop
Its not the downs gay porn again is it dad
Nice day of rest for me taking the piss out of you mugs
Again
Photoshop's harmless enough innit
Least I ain't plugged into that twerking netflix eh
Logged
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 778
Re: In The Know
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 07:03:30 PM »
Nice work socky me owld chyna
I love Photoshop
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 024
Re: In The Know
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 08:46:44 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Yesterday
at 02:57:13 PM
IS THAT RIFLE WHEN HE WAS A KID
Logged
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 480
TRUMP 2020
Re: In The Know
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 08:48:56 PM »
Yeah pal
Got his first season ticket when he was 4
Think this is when he was 8 out on the lash n that
Logged
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 778
Re: In The Know
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 09:39:51 PM »
Eh crocky I travelled all the way round europe as a 14-15 year old too me owld fruit
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 15 090
Re: In The Know
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 10:04:20 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Yesterday
at 09:39:51 PM
Eh crocky I travelled all the way round europe as a 14-15 year old too me owld fruit
You just HAD to mention Europe
That should stoke things
Logged
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 244
Re: In The Know
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 10:54:00 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Yesterday
at 02:57:13 PM
Crocky youre a right thick cunt but the question mark formation is funny fella, have three Sids
Sorry Rifes me old buddy, sometimes you just have to laugh, beer me
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 480
TRUMP 2020
Re: In The Know
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 11:03:26 PM »
UP POPS BORING ROLF
Logged
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 480
TRUMP 2020
Re: In The Know
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 11:04:03 PM »
http://www.pictureeditoronline.com/FaceDanceVideo/final_5f5fe6ae1d3aa.png.mp4
Logged
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 244
Re: In The Know
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 11:07:08 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 03:02:47 PM
No wonder your kid has been at uni for the last 8 years... she can never get on the laptop!
Fuck off, Daddy Socket is busy on photoshop
Its not the downs gay porn again is it dad
Shes too busy swallowing Abduls sword to do any uni work anyway
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
headset
Online
Posts: 569
Re: In The Know
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 04:03:09 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Yesterday
at 11:07:08 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 03:02:47 PM
No wonder your kid has been at uni for the last 8 years... she can never get on the laptop!
Fuck off, Daddy Socket is busy on photoshop
Its not the downs gay porn again is it dad
Shes too busy swallowing Abduls sword to do any uni work anyway
Logged
