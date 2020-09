sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 480





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 480TRUMP 2020 In The Know « on: Yesterday at 02:57:13 PM »



Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 43 009





Posts: 43 009 Re: In The Know « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:02:47 PM »







“Fuck off, Daddy Socket is busy on photoshop”



“It’s not the downs gay porn again is it dad”







No wonder your kid has been at uni for the last 8 years... she can never get on the laptop!“Fuck off, Daddy Socket is busy on photoshop”“It’s not the downs gay porn again is it dad” Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 480





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 480TRUMP 2020 Re: In The Know « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:06:37 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 03:02:47 PM







“Fuck off, Daddy Socket is busy on photoshop”



“It’s not the downs gay porn again is it dad”









No wonder your kid has been at uni for the last 8 years... she can never get on the laptop!“Fuck off, Daddy Socket is busy on photoshop”“It’s not the downs gay porn again is it dad”















Nice day of rest for me taking the piss out of you mugs





Again





Photoshop's harmless enough innit



Least I ain't plugged into that twerking netflix eh Nice day of rest for me taking the piss out of you mugsAgainPhotoshop's harmless enough innitLeast I ain't plugged into that twerking netflix eh Logged

RiversideRifle

Offline



Posts: 777





Posts: 777 Re: In The Know « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:03:30 PM » I love Photoshop Nice work socky me owld chynaI love Photoshop Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 480





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 480TRUMP 2020 Re: In The Know « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:48:56 PM »





Got his first season ticket when he was 4





Think this is when he was 8 out on the lash n that Yeah palGot his first season ticket when he was 4Think this is when he was 8 out on the lash n that Logged

RiversideRifle

Offline



Posts: 777





Posts: 777 Re: In The Know « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:39:51 PM » Eh crocky I travelled all the way round europe as a 14-15 year old too me owld fruit Logged