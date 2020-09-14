Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 14, 2020, 09:18:03 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: In The Know  (Read 175 times)
sockets
M A G A
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 474


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 02:57:13 PM »
                        :jackanory:

Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 173


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:00:58 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 02:57:13 PM
                       :jackanory:



Not enough sids in the world for that Crocky lad....Good work fella...
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 009


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:02:47 PM »
No wonder your kid has been at uni for the last 8 years... she can never get on the laptop!  charles



Fuck off, Daddy Socket is busy on photoshop

Its not the downs gay porn again is it dad



 lost monkey :basil:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 173


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:06:18 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:02:47 PM
No wonder your kid has been at uni for the last 8 years... she can never get on the laptop!  charles



Fuck off, Daddy Socket is busy on photoshop

Its not the downs gay porn again is it dad



 lost monkey :basil:

Ohhh you bitch.... :alf:
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 474


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:06:37 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:02:47 PM
No wonder your kid has been at uni for the last 8 years... she can never get on the laptop!  charles



Fuck off, Daddy Socket is busy on photoshop

Its not the downs gay porn again is it dad



 lost monkey :basil:








Nice day of rest for me taking the piss out of you mugs  


Again  


Photoshop's harmless enough innit  :like: :like:

Least I ain't plugged into that twerking netflix eh  klins klins
Logged
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 774


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:03:30 PM »
Nice work socky me owld chyna  :like: :ponce: I love Photoshop 
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 022


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:46:44 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 02:57:13 PM
                       :jackanory:


IS THAT RIFLE WHEN HE WAS A KID  rava
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 474


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:48:56 PM »
Yeah pal  :like:


Got his first season ticket when he was 4  :like:


Think this is when he was 8 out on the lash n that
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 