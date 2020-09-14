sockets



Online



Posts: 1 474





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 474TRUMP 2020 In The Know « on: Today at 02:57:13 PM »



Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 43 009





Posts: 43 009 Re: In The Know « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:02:47 PM »







Fuck off, Daddy Socket is busy on photoshop



Its not the downs gay porn again is it dad







No wonder your kid has been at uni for the last 8 years... she can never get on the laptop!Fuck off, Daddy Socket is busy on photoshopIts not the downs gay porn again is it dad Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

sockets



Online



Posts: 1 474





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 474TRUMP 2020 Re: In The Know « Reply #4 on: Today at 03:06:37 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:02:47 PM







Fuck off, Daddy Socket is busy on photoshop



Its not the downs gay porn again is it dad









No wonder your kid has been at uni for the last 8 years... she can never get on the laptop!Fuck off, Daddy Socket is busy on photoshopIts not the downs gay porn again is it dad















Nice day of rest for me taking the piss out of you mugs





Again





Photoshop's harmless enough innit



Least I ain't plugged into that twerking netflix eh Nice day of rest for me taking the piss out of you mugsAgainPhotoshop's harmless enough innitLeast I ain't plugged into that twerking netflix eh Logged

RiversideRifle

Online



Posts: 774





Posts: 774 Re: In The Know « Reply #5 on: Today at 07:03:30 PM » I love Photoshop Nice work socky me owld chynaI love Photoshop Logged