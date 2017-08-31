Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Right then...  (Read 467 times)
El Capitan
Posts: 43 009


« on: Yesterday at 01:25:52 PM »
Why other usernames on here do people reckon are mine?  :mido:





Come on, lets have em all  :ponce: :ponce: :ponce:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
nekder365
Posts: 2 176


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:27:42 PM »
Apart from Lids Rik and me you could be any...........
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 743


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:32:29 PM »
Well you're not me....I think?
nekder365
Posts: 2 176


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:33:48 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 01:32:29 PM
Well you're not me....I think?

If you think therefore you are.....................
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 1 480


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:36:10 PM »
Few mornings ago .. probably well deleted now  :matty:

I looked on here at work .. 2 posters showing as logged in.. 4.30 AM

Monster of Queers and you Matty  :matty:

Bout 4.31 am you posted

4.32 am Queerson posted

4.33 am both logged off


what's the chances 


El Capitan
Posts: 43 009


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:39:16 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 01:36:10 PM
Few mornings ago .. probably well deleted now  :matty:

I looked on here at work .. 2 posters showing as logged in.. 4.30 AM

Monster of Queers and you Matty  :matty:

Bout 4.31 am you posted

4.32 am Queerson posted

4.33 am both logged off


what's the chances 






Out with it then crocky... are you sticking yer neck out and saying Im brother Beerson, the pastor from Nebraska??
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 1 480


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:41:53 PM »
Well being a bit of  a Gambler ...

I'd the the chances of 2 nut wackers being on here at 4.30 am and logging off together at 4.32 am seems a good fucking bet you are the same posters like 
nekder365
Posts: 2 176


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:42:25 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:39:16 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 01:36:10 PM
Few mornings ago .. probably well deleted now  :matty:

I looked on here at work .. 2 posters showing as logged in.. 4.30 AM

Monster of Queers and you Matty  :matty:

Bout 4.31 am you posted

4.32 am Queerson posted

4.33 am both logged off


what's the chances  






Out with it then crocky... are you sticking yer neck out and saying Im brother Beerson, the pastor from Nebraska??
Its fucking NEWBRASKA according to Minty........
nekder365
Posts: 2 176


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:51:19 PM »
All i know is that they are a right pair the 3 of them when the 4 of them get together........
sockets
Posts: 1 480


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:53:11 PM »
Matty's got 2 laptops lit up and 2 mobiles all with little stickers on em of the screen names he's playing on here.
El Capitan
Posts: 43 009


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:54:44 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 01:42:25 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:39:16 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 01:36:10 PM
Few mornings ago .. probably well deleted now  :matty:

I looked on here at work .. 2 posters showing as logged in.. 4.30 AM

Monster of Queers and you Matty  :matty:

Bout 4.31 am you posted

4.32 am Queerson posted

4.33 am both logged off


what's the chances  






Out with it then crocky... are you sticking yer neck out and saying Im brother Beerson, the pastor from Nebraska??
Its fucking NEWBRASKA according to Minty........


 mick mick



Or was it a double bluff  mcl
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
nekder365
Posts: 2 176


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:56:07 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:54:44 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 01:42:25 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:39:16 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 01:36:10 PM
Few mornings ago .. probably well deleted now  :matty:

I looked on here at work .. 2 posters showing as logged in.. 4.30 AM

Monster of Queers and you Matty  :matty:

Bout 4.31 am you posted

4.32 am Queerson posted

4.33 am both logged off


what's the chances  






Out with it then crocky... are you sticking yer neck out and saying Im brother Beerson, the pastor from Nebraska??
Its fucking NEWBRASKA according to Minty........


 mick mick



Or was it a double bluff  mcl

I see what you did  mcl
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 235


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:58:19 PM »
coincidence you Matty & Monster were both online at exactly the same time of the early hours.

Why would anyone post on cob at 2/3/4/5/6am?
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 1 480


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:15:51 PM »
within minutes of each other .. on different threads

 :matty: @ 4.31 am

 :beer: @ 4.32 am



usually they are all over each other with daft  :alf: :beer: pics

never spoke to each other .. made the posts and both logged off bout 4.33am 

 
RiversideRifle
Posts: 778


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 02:20:29 PM »
I reckon you could be Ben  oleary
sockets
Posts: 1 480


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 02:24:10 PM »
Like I said

Quote from: El Capitan on September 02, 2020, 04:31:37 AM
FASCINATING STUFF




Queersons post has been deleted cos queerson account has been deleted
nekder365
Posts: 2 176


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 02:25:03 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 02:20:29 PM
I reckon you could be Ben  oleary

But you forever more will now be known as Spud Gun..........Top Banter  
sockets
Posts: 1 480


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 02:27:17 PM »
 charles charles charles charles charles


SPUD GUN

Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 465


Pack o cunts


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 02:52:34 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:39:16 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 01:36:10 PM
Few mornings ago .. probably well deleted now  :matty:

I looked on here at work .. 2 posters showing as logged in.. 4.30 AM

Monster of Queers and you Matty  :matty:

Bout 4.31 am you posted

4.32 am Queerson posted

4.33 am both logged off


what's the chances 






Out with it then crocky... are you sticking yer neck out and saying Im brother Beerson, the pastor from Nebraska??

Its a banker you're a wanker...

 :alf:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
El Capitan
Posts: 43 009


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 02:56:40 PM »
And its a decent punt youre a buck toothed Darlo cunt 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
Posts: 9 810

UTB


« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 03:03:45 PM »


More Split personalities than this cunt.  :matty:= KEV the shitcake fruit cake.

 
El Capitan
Posts: 43 009


« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 03:04:43 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 03:03:45 PM


More Split personalities than this cunt.  :matty:= KEV the shitcake fruit cake.

 



GIDDYUP 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
Posts: 9 810

UTB


« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 03:06:51 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 03:04:43 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 03:03:45 PM


More Split personalities than this cunt.  :matty:= KEV the shitcake fruit cake.

 



GIDDYUP 

Think Kev suits ya me owld fruit cake  :ponce:
RiversideRifle
Posts: 778


« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 03:21:27 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 02:25:03 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 02:20:29 PM
I reckon you could be Ben  oleary

But you forever more will now be known as Spud Gun..........Top Banter  

Thank you, it's quite endearing   :like: why don't you call me Tom by my real name ken lad 
nekder365
Posts: 2 176


« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 03:26:54 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 03:21:27 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 02:25:03 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 02:20:29 PM
I reckon you could be Ben  oleary

But you forever more will now be known as Spud Gun..........Top Banter  

Thank you, it's quite endearing   :like: why don't you call me Tom by my real name ken lad 
Same age same name as my young un..........SON???........
sockets
Posts: 1 480


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 03:51:38 PM »
   :matty:  Mathews heads gonna be farting , won't know what device to start tapping away on before long


Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 754



« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 03:52:35 PM »
I doubt Matty is any of characters he's accused of being.



*Awaits being told that I am Matty*


rava    monkey    :meltdown:
El Capitan
Posts: 43 009


« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 03:54:12 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Yesterday at 03:52:35 PM
I doubt Matty is any of characters he's accused of being.



*Awaits being told that I am Matty*


rava    monkey    :meltdown:


Beer me jake bud  :beer: :beer:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
nekder365
Posts: 2 176


« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 03:55:51 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Yesterday at 03:52:35 PM
I doubt Matty is any of characters he's accused of being.



*Awaits being told that I am Matty*


rava    monkey    :meltdown:
No one would think that Jake...Matty is funny sometimes.........
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 754



« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 03:57:27 PM »
Made me laugh that.


charles     monkey     monkey





You mental cunt.


mcl    monkey    klins
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 267



« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 05:26:33 PM »
I wish BUMCAT was me.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 465


Pack o cunts


« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 05:56:56 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:56:40 PM
And its a decent punt youre a buck toothed Darlo cunt 

Your iambic pentameter is shite

 
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 754



« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 05:58:46 PM »
charles    monkey    monkey
Oldfield
Posts: 958



« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 06:44:03 PM »
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/narcissistic-personality-disorder/symptoms-causes/syc-20366662

You can book an appointment there for tomorrow Matty.....

 :like:
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 883


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 07:05:07 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:25:52 PM
Why other usernames on here do people reckon are mine?

rich_mans_son
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw

https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241

https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
Steboro
Posts: 3 430


« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 07:06:30 PM »
I said long before the early morning log on incident that Matty and Beerson are the same person.

I would highly suspect TM to be the same also
Minge
Posts: 9 600

Superstar


« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 09:45:00 PM »
I dont get it, who could be fucking arsed will all that shit ?
Dont they have a wife/girlfriend or kids they would rather spend time with !

Bizarre some people
CapsDave
Posts: 5 244


« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 10:49:29 PM »
I think Matty is actually Crocket and Clem, would explain a lot.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 267



« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 10:54:25 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:49:29 PM
I think Matty is actually Crocket and Clem, would explain a lot.

Zip it RIFLE.

 
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
CapsDave
Posts: 5 244


« Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 10:59:56 PM »
 sshhh
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 1 480


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 11:01:20 PM »
 


  http://www.pictureeditoronline.com/FaceDanceVideo/final_5f5fe6ae1d3aa.png.mp4         
RiversideRifle
Posts: 778


« Reply #41 on: Today at 03:50:55 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 10:54:25 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:49:29 PM
I think Matty is actually Crocket and Clem, would explain a lot.

Zip it RIFLE.

 

 mick
