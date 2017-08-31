El Capitan

Right then...
« on: Yesterday at 01:25:52 PM »











Come on, lets have em all Why other usernames on here do people reckon are mine?

nekder365
Re: Right then...
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:27:42 PM »
Apart from Lids Rik and me you could be any...........

sockets
Re: Right then...
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:36:10 PM »



I looked on here at work .. 2 posters showing as logged in.. 4.30 AM



Monster of Queers and you Matty



Bout 4.31 am you posted



4.32 am Queerson posted



4.33 am both logged off





what's the chances





Few mornings ago .. probably well deleted now
I looked on here at work .. 2 posters showing as logged in.. 4.30 AM
Monster of Queers and you Matty
Bout 4.31 am you posted
4.32 am Queerson posted
4.33 am both logged off
what's the chances

Out with it then crocky... are you sticking yer neck out and saying Im brother Beerson, the pastor from Nebraska??

sockets
Re: Right then...
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:41:53 PM »



Well being a bit of a Gambler ...
I'd the the chances of 2 nut wackers being on here at 4.30 am and logging off together at 4.32 am seems a good fucking bet you are the same posters like

nekder365
Re: Right then...
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:51:19 PM »
All i know is that they are a right pair the 3 of them when the 4 of them get together........

sockets
Re: Right then...
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:53:11 PM »
Matty's got 2 laptops lit up and 2 mobiles all with little stickers on em of the screen names he's playing on here.

RIK MAYALL
Re: Right then...
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:58:19 PM »
coincidence you Matty & Monster were both online at exactly the same time of the early hours.
Why would anyone post on cob at 2/3/4/5/6am?



Why would anyone post on cob at 2/3/4/5/6am? Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT

sockets
Re: Right then...
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:15:51 PM »



@ 4.31 am



@ 4.32 am







usually they are all over each other with daft pics



never spoke to each other .. made the posts and both logged off bout 4.33am



within minutes of each other .. on different threads
@ 4.31 am
@ 4.32 am
usually they are all over each other with daft pics
never spoke to each other .. made the posts and both logged off bout 4.33am

RiversideRifle
Re: Right then...
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 02:20:29 PM »
I reckon you could be Ben

sockets
Re: Right then...
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 02:27:17 PM »





SPUD GUN



SPUD GUN

Its a banker you're a wanker...



Ural Quntz
Re: Right then...
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 02:52:34 PM »
Its a banker you're a wanker...

El Capitan
Re: Right then...
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 02:56:40 PM »
And its a decent punt youre a buck toothed Darlo cunt

RedSteel
Re: Right then...
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 03:03:45 PM »



More Split personalities than this cunt. = KEV the shitcake fruit cake.



More Split personalities than this cunt.
= KEV the shitcake fruit cake.

sockets
Re: Right then...
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 03:51:38 PM »
Mathews heads gonna be farting , won't know what device to start tapping away on before long





Mathews heads gonna be farting , won't know what device to start tapping away on before long Logged

Jake Andrews
Re: Right then...
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 03:52:35 PM »







*Awaits being told that I am Matty*





I doubt Matty is any of characters he's accused of being.
*Awaits being told that I am Matty*

CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Right then...
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 05:26:33 PM »
I wish BUMCAT was me.

Oldfield
Re: Right then...
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 06:44:03 PM »
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/narcissistic-personality-disorder/symptoms-causes/syc-20366662
You can book an appointment there for tomorrow Matty.....



You can book an appointment there for tomorrow Matty.....



You can book an appointment there for tomorrow Matty..... Logged

Steboro
Re: Right then...
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 07:06:30 PM »
I said long before the early morning log on incident that Matty and Beerson are the same person.
I would highly suspect TM to be the same also



I would highly suspect TM to be the same also Logged

Posts: 9 600Superstar Re: Right then... « Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 09:45:00 PM » I dont get it, who could be fucking arsed will all that shit ?

Dont they have a wife/girlfriend or kids they would rather spend time with !



Bizarre some people Logged