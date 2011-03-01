Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Government up for breaking the law.
BigNasty
Posts: 2 209

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


« on: Today at 01:24:37 PM »
These set of fuckwits are doing serious damage to our countries reputation.
What a set of useless chancers.
nekder365
Posts: 2 176


« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:32:21 PM »
What laws have been broken?............
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 743


« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:34:24 PM »
Yeah but they don't like that law, its shite, so they'll just break it, even if they did agree it only in the last 12 months.
BigNasty
Posts: 2 209

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:36:51 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 01:32:21 PM
What laws have been broken?............

None .Who said there had been?
nekder365
Posts: 2 176


« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:53:57 PM »
Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 01:36:51 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 01:32:21 PM
What laws have been broken?............

None .Who said there had been?

Im confused to buggery here......Thought your op was "government up for breaking the law" 
Skinz
Posts: 2 452


« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:59:38 PM »
Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 01:24:37 PM
These set of fuckwits are doing serious damage to our countries reputation.
What a set of useless chancers.

Since when do you lot give a fuck about this countries reputation? You'll be burning flags and knocking statues down come tomorrow. You lot have already shamed it.

 :ukfist: :ukfist: :ukfist:
BigNasty
Posts: 2 209

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:00:09 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 01:53:57 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 01:36:51 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 01:32:21 PM
What laws have been broken?............

None .Who said there had been?

Im confused to buggery here......Thought your op was "government up for breaking the law" 

It does and they are .why are you confused? Have you not heard of the post brexit bill the government is trying to get through?you know the bill that will overide international law
BigNasty
Posts: 2 209

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:01:40 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 01:59:38 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 01:24:37 PM
These set of fuckwits are doing serious damage to our countries reputation.
What a set of useless chancers.

Since when do you lot give a fuck about this countries reputation? You'll be burning flags and knocking statues down come tomorrow. You lot have already shamed it.

 :ukfist: :ukfist: :ukfist:

Have you finished your latest seesh yet? fucking crack head
kippers
Posts: 2 262


« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:20:22 PM »
Explain precisely what international law is being broken ?
nekder365
Posts: 2 176


« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:22:28 PM »
Ohhh right so "would be willing to break law"........What have we got to lose? The country is on its arse following international law for how long now?........
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 090



« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:31:48 PM »
You shake on a deal. Then you find your deal mate is doing something against the deal. Will you shake his hand again in the future
BigNasty
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 209

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:40:33 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 02:22:28 PM
Ohhh right so "would be willing to break law"........What have we got to lose? The country is on its arse following international law for how long now?........

ah well well just do what we want then,fuck em all......
Don pepe
Posts: 765


« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:57:10 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 02:31:48 PM
You shake on a deal. Then you find your deal mate is doing something against the deal. Will you shake his hand again in the future

Leave matty right out of this  :matty: :duh:
nekder365
Posts: 2 176


« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:58:58 PM »
Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 02:40:33 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 02:22:28 PM
Ohhh right so "would be willing to break law"........What have we got to lose? The country is on its arse following international law for how long now?........

ah well well just do what we want then,fuck em all......

That was the point of Brexit. Its 1 of those subjects that ive found cannot be discussed with remainers/leavers due to the entrenched Leftie vs Righty issues.....
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 069


« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:50:01 PM »
Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 01:24:37 PM
These set of fuckwits are doing serious damage to our countries reputation.
What a set of useless chancers.

 cry cry cry

Remoaners still crying into their soy lattes.

You lost. Loser. Get over it.  :nige:
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pile
Posts: 40 804



« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:18:07 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 02:31:48 PM
You shake on a deal. Then you find your deal mate is doing something against the deal. Will you shake his hand again in the future
Are you saying we shouldnt shake hands with the EU again?
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
kippers
*****
Posts: 2 262
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:56:30 PM »
The fucking eu have led us down a blind alley concerning the unsolvable Irish border. Whats in place now is temporary.
   If they want a hard border then they should fucking build one.
There has been a committee of 30 odd geezers looking at this conundrum for a year and getting nowhere. Typical money for old rope.
RiversideRifle
Posts: 777


« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:11:07 PM »
Don't do politics at all, they are all a bunch of lying chancers not any can be trusted
Pile
Posts: 40 804



« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:24:48 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 08:11:07 PM
Don't do politics at all, they are all a bunch of lying chancers not any can be trusted
Yet you post on cob?  mcl charles
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RiversideRifle
Posts: 777


« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:32:28 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 08:24:48 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 08:11:07 PM
Don't do politics at all, they are all a bunch of lying chancers not any can be trusted
Yet you post on cob?  mcl charles

  full of dangerous cunts like Crockpot  :ponce:
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 550


Not big and not clever


« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:43:22 PM »
Section 38 of the withdrawal agreement:

38 Parliamentary sovereignty

(1)It is recognised that the Parliament of the United Kingdom is sovereign.

(2)In particular, its sovereignty subsists notwithstanding

(a)directly applicable or directly effective EU law continuing to be recognised and available in domestic law by virtue of section 1A or 1B of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (savings of existing law for the implementation period),

(b)section 7A of that Act (other directly applicable or directly effective aspects of the withdrawal agreement),

(c)section 7B of that Act (deemed direct applicability or direct effect in relation to the EEA EFTA separation agreement and the Swiss citizens' rights agreement), and

(d)section 7C of that Act (interpretation of law relating to the withdrawal agreement (other than the implementation period), the EEA EFTA separation agreement and the Swiss citizens' rights agreement).

(3)Accordingly, nothing in this Act derogates from the sovereignty of the Parliament of the United Kingdom.

Therefore no laws are broken if parliament agrees with any changes.
CoB scum
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 069


« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:47:23 PM »
 cry cry cry

 :pd: can you bugger of withnyour facts? Remoaner emotions are at stake here  :chrisk:
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Erimus44
Posts: 359


« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:52:11 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 02:31:48 PM
You shake on a deal. Then you find your deal mate is doing something against the deal. Will you shake his hand again in the future

Well we did after the A8 ascension after most of the EU nations fucked us over.  souey
