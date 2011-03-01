Welcome,
September 14, 2020
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Government up for breaking the law.
Author
Topic: Government up for breaking the law.
BigNasty
Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.
Government up for breaking the law.
These set of fuckwits are doing serious damage to our countries reputation.
What a set of useless chancers.
nekder365
Re: Government up for breaking the law.
What laws have been broken?............
Itchy_ring
Re: Government up for breaking the law.
Yeah but they don't like that law, its shite, so they'll just break it, even if they did agree it only in the last 12 months.
BigNasty
Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.
Re: Government up for breaking the law.
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 01:32:21 PM
What laws have been broken?............
None .Who said there had been?
nekder365
Re: Government up for breaking the law.
Quote from: BigNasty on
Today
at 01:36:51 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 01:32:21 PM
What laws have been broken?............
None .Who said there had been?
Im confused to buggery here......Thought your op was "government up for breaking the law"
Skinz
Re: Government up for breaking the law.
Quote from: BigNasty on
Today
at 01:24:37 PM
These set of fuckwits are doing serious damage to our countries reputation.
What a set of useless chancers.
Since when do you lot give a fuck about this countries reputation? You'll be burning flags and knocking statues down come tomorrow. You lot have already shamed it.
BigNasty
Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.
Re: Government up for breaking the law.
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 01:53:57 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on
Today
at 01:36:51 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 01:32:21 PM
What laws have been broken?............
None .Who said there had been?
Im confused to buggery here......Thought your op was "government up for breaking the law"
It does and they are .why are you confused? Have you not heard of the post brexit bill the government is trying to get through?you know the bill that will overide international law
BigNasty
Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.
Re: Government up for breaking the law.
Quote from: Skinz on
Today
at 01:59:38 PM
Quote from: BigNasty on
Today
at 01:24:37 PM
These set of fuckwits are doing serious damage to our countries reputation.
What a set of useless chancers.
Since when do you lot give a fuck about this countries reputation? You'll be burning flags and knocking statues down come tomorrow. You lot have already shamed it.
Have you finished your latest seesh yet? fucking crack head
kippers
Re: Government up for breaking the law.
Explain precisely what international law is being broken ?
nekder365
Re: Government up for breaking the law.
Ohhh right so "would be willing to break law"........What have we got to lose? The country is on its arse following international law for how long now?........
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Government up for breaking the law.
You shake on a deal. Then you find your deal mate is doing something against the deal. Will you shake his hand again in the future
BigNasty
Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.
Re: Government up for breaking the law.
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 02:22:28 PM
Ohhh right so "would be willing to break law"........What have we got to lose? The country is on its arse following international law for how long now?........
ah well well just do what we want then,fuck em all......
Don pepe
Re: Government up for breaking the law.
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 02:31:48 PM
You shake on a deal. Then you find your deal mate is doing something against the deal. Will you shake his hand again in the future
Leave matty right out of this
nekder365
Re: Government up for breaking the law.
Quote from: BigNasty on
Today
at 02:40:33 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 02:22:28 PM
Ohhh right so "would be willing to break law"........What have we got to lose? The country is on its arse following international law for how long now?........
ah well well just do what we want then,fuck em all......
That was the point of Brexit. Its 1 of those subjects that ive found cannot be discussed with remainers/leavers due to the entrenched Leftie vs Righty issues.....
Bobupanddown
Re: Government up for breaking the law.
Quote from: BigNasty on
Today
at 01:24:37 PM
These set of fuckwits are doing serious damage to our countries reputation.
What a set of useless chancers.
Remoaners still crying into their soy lattes.
You lost. Loser. Get over it.
Pile
Re: Government up for breaking the law.
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 02:31:48 PM
You shake on a deal. Then you find your deal mate is doing something against the deal. Will you shake his hand again in the future
Are you saying we shouldnt shake hands with the EU again?
kippers
Re: Government up for breaking the law.
The fucking eu have led us down a blind alley concerning the unsolvable Irish border. Whats in place now is temporary.
If they want a hard border then they should fucking build one.
There has been a committee of 30 odd geezers looking at this conundrum for a year and getting nowhere. Typical money for old rope.
RiversideRifle
Re: Government up for breaking the law.
Don't do politics at all, they are all a bunch of lying chancers not any can be trusted
Pile
Re: Government up for breaking the law.
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 08:11:07 PM
Don't do politics at all, they are all a bunch of lying chancers not any can be trusted
Yet you post on cob?
RiversideRifle
Re: Government up for breaking the law.
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 08:24:48 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 08:11:07 PM
Don't do politics at all, they are all a bunch of lying chancers not any can be trusted
Yet you post on cob?
full of dangerous cunts like Crockpot
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever
Re: Government up for breaking the law.
Section 38 of the withdrawal agreement:
38 Parliamentary sovereignty
(1)It is recognised that the Parliament of the United Kingdom is sovereign.
(2)In particular, its sovereignty subsists notwithstanding
(a)directly applicable or directly effective EU law continuing to be recognised and available in domestic law by virtue of section 1A or 1B of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (savings of existing law for the implementation period),
(b)section 7A of that Act (other directly applicable or directly effective aspects of the withdrawal agreement),
(c)section 7B of that Act (deemed direct applicability or direct effect in relation to the EEA EFTA separation agreement and the Swiss citizens' rights agreement), and
(d)section 7C of that Act (interpretation of law relating to the withdrawal agreement (other than the implementation period), the EEA EFTA separation agreement and the Swiss citizens' rights agreement).
(3)Accordingly, nothing in this Act derogates from the sovereignty of the Parliament of the United Kingdom.
Therefore no laws are broken if parliament agrees with any changes.
Bobupanddown
Re: Government up for breaking the law.
can you bugger of withnyour facts? Remoaner emotions are at stake here
Erimus44
Re: Government up for breaking the law.
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 02:31:48 PM
You shake on a deal. Then you find your deal mate is doing something against the deal. Will you shake his hand again in the future
Well we did after the A8 ascension after most of the EU nations fucked us over.
Loading...