PoliteDwarf

Online



Posts: 9 550





Not big and not clever





Posts: 9 550Not big and not clever

Re: Government up for breaking the law. « Reply #20 on: Today at 08:43:22 PM » Section 38 of the withdrawal agreement:



38 Parliamentary sovereignty



(1)It is recognised that the Parliament of the United Kingdom is sovereign.



(2)In particular, its sovereignty subsists notwithstanding



(a)directly applicable or directly effective EU law continuing to be recognised and available in domestic law by virtue of section 1A or 1B of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (savings of existing law for the implementation period),



(b)section 7A of that Act (other directly applicable or directly effective aspects of the withdrawal agreement),



(c)section 7B of that Act (deemed direct applicability or direct effect in relation to the EEA EFTA separation agreement and the Swiss citizens' rights agreement), and



(d)section 7C of that Act (interpretation of law relating to the withdrawal agreement (other than the implementation period), the EEA EFTA separation agreement and the Swiss citizens' rights agreement).



(3)Accordingly, nothing in this Act derogates from the sovereignty of the Parliament of the United Kingdom.



Therefore no laws are broken if parliament agrees with any changes.

