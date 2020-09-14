Welcome,
September 14, 2020, 04:10:03 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
Grassing on the Neighbours
Author
Topic: Grassing on the Neighbours (Read 157 times)
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 1 740
Grassing on the Neighbours
«
on:
Today
at 12:59:46 PM »
Now that the government want people to grass all their friends and neighbours for having more than 6 friends or family that they might want to see, guess they'll be a few bang up for it on here!!
Logged
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 173
Re: Grassing on the Neighbours
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:17:17 PM »
How does it affect people with multiple personality disorder?????
Logged
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 807
UTB
Re: Grassing on the Neighbours
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:17:54 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 01:17:17 PM
How does it affect people with multiple personality disorder?????
Ask him
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 777
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Grassing on the Neighbours
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:19:47 PM »
As Chris Eubank said "one thing you don't do is 'grath'".
Logged
maggiethatcherrulesok
Online
Posts: 427
WLM
Re: Grassing on the Neighbours
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:42:58 PM »
Some of the sad fucks on here are going to be caught out. Theres more than 6 people posting from El Capitans/monsters house for a start
Logged
WLM
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 464
TRUMP 2020
Re: Grassing on the Neighbours
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:44:50 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 01:17:54 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 01:17:17 PM
How does it affect people with multiple personality disorder?????
Ask him
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 689
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Grassing on the Neighbours
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:02:16 PM »
I have no family left and only a few mates that I'd allow in my house.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 4 063
Re: Grassing on the Neighbours
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 04:03:02 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on
Today
at 01:19:47 PM
As Chris Eubank said "one thing you don't do is 'grath'".
Sounds more like Mike Tyson to me
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 173
Re: Grassing on the Neighbours
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:03:43 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 04:02:16 PM
I have no family left and only a few mates that I'd allow in my house.
Awww you are like little Annie Tel.....We love ya
Logged
