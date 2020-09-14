Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 14, 2020, 04:09:58 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Grassing on the Neighbours  (Read 156 times)
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 740


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:59:46 PM »
Now that the government want people to grass all their friends and neighbours for having more than 6 friends or family that they might want to see, guess they'll be a few bang up for it on here!! 
Logged
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 173


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:17:17 PM »
How does it affect people with multiple personality disorder?????
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 807

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:17:54 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 01:17:17 PM
How does it affect people with multiple personality disorder?????

Ask him  :matty:  :chrisk: monkey
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 777


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:19:47 PM »
As Chris Eubank said "one thing you don't do is 'grath'".
Logged
maggiethatcherrulesok
*****
Online Online

Posts: 427


WLM


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:42:58 PM »
Some of the sad fucks on here are going to be caught out.  Theres more than 6 people posting from El Capitans/monsters house for a start
Logged
WLM
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 464


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:44:50 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 01:17:54 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 01:17:17 PM
How does it affect people with multiple personality disorder?????

Ask him  :matty:  :chrisk: monkey









 charles charles charles charles charles
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 689


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:02:16 PM »
I have no family left and only a few mates that I'd allow in my house.

 :homer:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 063


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:03:02 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 01:19:47 PM
As Chris Eubank said "one thing you don't do is 'grath'".

Sounds more like Mike Tyson to me  mcl
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 173


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:03:43 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 04:02:16 PM
I have no family left and only a few mates that I'd allow in my house.

 :homer:

Awww you are like little Annie Tel.....We love ya  :like: :like:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 