September 14, 2020, 04:09:47 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
Errrrrrrrr
Author
Topic: Errrrrrrrr (Read 149 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 087
Errrrrrrrr
«
on:
Today
at 11:57:06 AM »
https://www.rt.com/sport/484358-kazakh-bodybuilder-sex-doll-marriage-coronavirus/
Would you?
Bernie
Posts: 5 854
Re: Errrrrrrrr
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:59:56 AM »
Yes
("Her" not him!!)
Steboro
Posts: 3 429
Re: Errrrrrrrr
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:04:27 PM »
Does it get headaches or is tired?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 087
Re: Errrrrrrrr
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:16:15 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 11:59:56 AM
Yes
("Her" not him!!)
Sexist pig
She's bonny, like. We could have a whip round and get one for someone on here we think may be alone, and have been alone all their lives.
nekder365
Posts: 2 173
Re: Errrrrrrrr
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:08:52 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 11:59:56 AM
Yes
("Her" not him!!)
Fucks sake that says more about you than it does the freak in the picture..............
Pile
Posts: 40 800
Re: Errrrrrrrr
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:01:02 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 12:16:15 PM
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 11:59:56 AM
Yes
("Her" not him!!)
Sexist pig
She's bonny, like. We could have a whip round and get one for someone on here we think may be alone, and have been alone all their lives.
That describes me, blonde please.
nekder365
Posts: 2 173
Re: Errrrrrrrr
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:04:59 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 04:01:02 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 12:16:15 PM
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 11:59:56 AM
Yes
("Her" not him!!)
Sexist pig
She's bonny, like. We could have a whip round and get one for someone on here we think may be alone, and have been alone all their lives.
That describes me, blonde please.
