Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 15 087







Posts: 15 087 Re: Errrrrrrrr « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:16:15 PM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:59:56 AM





("Her" not him!!)





Yes("Her" not him!!)

Sexist pig



She's bonny, like. We could have a whip round and get one for someone on here we think may be alone, and have been alone all their lives. Sexist pigShe's bonny, like. We could have a whip round and get one for someone on here we think may be alone, and have been alone all their lives. Logged