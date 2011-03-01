Welcome,
September 14, 2020, 12:28:41 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Errrrrrrrr
Author
Topic: Errrrrrrrr (Read 51 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 086
Errrrrrrrr
Today
at 11:57:06 AM »
https://www.rt.com/sport/484358-kazakh-bodybuilder-sex-doll-marriage-coronavirus/
Would you?
Bernie
Posts: 5 854
Re: Errrrrrrrr
Today
at 11:59:56 AM »
Yes
("Her" not him!!)
Steboro
Posts: 3 429
Re: Errrrrrrrr
Today
at 12:04:27 PM »
Does it get headaches or is tired?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 086
Re: Errrrrrrrr
Today
at 12:16:15 PM »
Yes
("Her" not him!!)
Sexist pig
She's bonny, like. We could have a whip round and get one for someone on here we think may be alone, and have been alone all their lives.
