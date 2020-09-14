sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 440





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 440TRUMP 2020 Season tickets « on: Today at 08:52:22 AM » Who's got one of the 7900 sold who's in the draw for the last last 2000 distributed today





Logged

V6

Offline



Posts: 2 110





Posts: 2 110 Re: Season tickets « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:06:06 AM » i'm in the original lot Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 440





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 440TRUMP 2020 Re: Season tickets « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:09:51 AM »



Our kids in the draw today like I'm in neitherOur kids in the draw today like Logged

Ural Quntz



Online



Posts: 7 458





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 458Pack o cunts Re: Season tickets « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:34:54 AM »



I've got gold cards on auto renew delivered by Gibbo with a bottle of champers every year. Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 440





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 440TRUMP 2020 Re: Season tickets « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:36:59 AM »







All I am asking for is this , If our kid does get an email saying he has got one does he still qualify for the stream service or does that get cancelled . Ill use it if I am not working the weekends see ..



might even get to a few games if he doesn't go All I am asking for is this , If our kid does get an email saying he has got one does he still qualify for the stream service or does that get cancelled . Ill use it if I am not working the weekends see ..might even get to a few games if he doesn't go Logged

RiversideRifle

Offline



Posts: 759





Posts: 759 Re: Season tickets « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:38:12 AM » I'm a gold card holder and renewed straight away Logged

BigSmiffy

Offline



Posts: 47





Posts: 47 Re: Season tickets « Reply #8 on: Today at 10:20:48 AM » Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:36:59 AM







All I am asking for is this , If our kid does get an email saying he has got one does he still qualify for the stream service or does that get cancelled . Ill use it if I am not working the weekends see ..



might even get to a few games if he doesn't go

All I am asking for is this , If our kid does get an email saying he has got one does he still qualify for the stream service or does that get cancelled . Ill use it if I am not working the weekends see ..might even get to a few games if he doesn't go

As I understand it if you are in the ballot or have already got a season ticket you will get free streaming for mid week matches and home weekend games. As soon as anyone can go to the stadium anyone that has got a ticket loses their free streaming. As I understand it if you are in the ballot or have already got a season ticket you will get free streaming for mid week matches and home weekend games. As soon as anyone can go to the stadium anyone that has got a ticket loses their free streaming. Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 440





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 440TRUMP 2020 Re: Season tickets « Reply #10 on: Today at 10:24:17 AM » Quote from: BigSmiffy on Today at 10:20:48 AM Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:36:59 AM







All I am asking for is this , If our kid does get an email saying he has got one does he still qualify for the stream service or does that get cancelled . Ill use it if I am not working the weekends see ..



might even get to a few games if he doesn't go

All I am asking for is this , If our kid does get an email saying he has got one does he still qualify for the stream service or does that get cancelled . Ill use it if I am not working the weekends see ..might even get to a few games if he doesn't go

As I understand it if you are in the ballot or have already got a season ticket you will get free streaming for mid week matches and home weekend games. As soon as anyone can go to the stadium anyone that has got a ticket loses their free streaming.

As I understand it if you are in the ballot or have already got a season ticket you will get free streaming for mid week matches and home weekend games. As soon as anyone can go to the stadium anyone that has got a ticket loses their free streaming.







At last an answer thank you At last an answer thank you Logged

Ural Quntz



Online



Posts: 7 458





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 458Pack o cunts Re: Season tickets « Reply #11 on: Today at 10:24:46 AM » Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:51:43 AM Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 09:34:54 AM





I've got gold cards on auto renew delivered by Gibbo with a bottle of champers every year.







Have you got the option then to go watch the game or watch at home ?

Have you got the option then to go watch the game or watch at home ?



As I'm in the first batch I would be expecting to get to the first match the public are allowed into. This was supposed to be October but who knows



I'll be pissed off if I don't get in!! I've got my Boro mask and foam hand gloves ready.



The codes to let STH watch the streaming games free (?) will be issued before the Bournemouth game.



The Barnsley game I have to pay £10 like everyone else



As I'm in the first batch I would be expecting to get to the first match the public are allowed into. This was supposed to be October but who knowsI'll be pissed off if I don't get in!! I've got my Boro mask and foam hand gloves ready.The codes to let STH watch the streaming games free (?) will be issued before the Bournemouth game.The Barnsley game I have to pay £10 like everyone else Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 440





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 440TRUMP 2020 Re: Season tickets « Reply #13 on: Today at 10:37:50 AM »



As for mine .. my job will cover weekends more than not what's the point . our kid might get one ill use his when i can or do the stream. stick a picture up of it with today's date on a little note ill believe youAs for mine .. my job will cover weekends more than not what's the point . our kid might get one ill use his when i can or do the stream. Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 440





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 440TRUMP 2020 Re: Season tickets « Reply #14 on: Today at 10:53:52 AM » Can't take that long to whip the season card out Rifle and write a little note Logged