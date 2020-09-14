|
BigSmiffy
All I am asking for is this , If our kid does get an email saying he has got one does he still qualify for the stream service or does that get cancelled . Ill use it if I am not working the weekends see ..
might even get to a few games if he doesn't go
As I understand it if you are in the ballot or have already got a season ticket you will get free streaming for mid week matches and home weekend games. As soon as anyone can go to the stadium anyone that has got a ticket loses their free streaming.
Ural Quntz
I've got gold cards on auto renew delivered by Gibbo with a bottle of champers every year.
Have you got the option then to go watch the game or watch at home ?
As I'm in the first batch I would be expecting to get to the first match the public are allowed into. This was supposed to be October but who knows
I'll be pissed off if I don't get in!! I've got my Boro mask and foam hand gloves ready.
The codes to let STH watch the streaming games free (?) will be issued before the Bournemouth game.
The Barnsley game I have to pay £10 like everyone else
Steboro
Are you going to boo when they take a knee?
Too right - want me to boo for you as well?
Yeah if you dont mind can you also hold up a sign that says Louisiana Reds.
Probably not, on account of the unwieldy foam hands
Who are they anyway?
