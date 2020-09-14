Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 14, 2020
Season tickets
08:52:22 AM
Who's got one of the 7900 sold who's in the draw for the last last 2000 distributed today


09:06:06 AM
i'm in the original lot  :mido:
09:09:51 AM
I'm in neither  :redcard:

Our kids in the draw today like
09:34:54 AM
I've got gold cards on auto renew delivered by Gibbo with a bottle of champers every year.

 
09:36:59 AM
 charles



All I am asking for is this , If our kid does get an email saying he has got one does he still qualify for the stream service or does that get cancelled . Ill use it if I am not working the weekends see ..

might even get to a few games if he doesn't go
09:38:12 AM
I'm a gold card holder and renewed straight away  :ponce:
09:40:16 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 09:38:12 AM
I'm a gold card holder and renewed straight away  :ponce:





 
09:51:43 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 09:34:54 AM
I've got gold cards on auto renew delivered by Gibbo with a bottle of champers every year.

 







Have you got the option then to go watch the game or watch at  home ?
10:20:48 AM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:36:59 AM
charles



All I am asking for is this , If our kid does get an email saying he has got one does he still qualify for the stream service or does that get cancelled . Ill use it if I am not working the weekends see ..

might even get to a few games if he doesn't go

As I understand it if you are in the ballot or have already got a season ticket you will get free streaming for mid week matches and home weekend games. As soon as anyone can go to the stadium anyone that has got a ticket loses their free streaming.
10:22:36 AM
10:24:17 AM
Quote from: BigSmiffy on Today at 10:20:48 AM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:36:59 AM
charles



All I am asking for is this , If our kid does get an email saying he has got one does he still qualify for the stream service or does that get cancelled . Ill use it if I am not working the weekends see ..

might even get to a few games if he doesn't go

As I understand it if you are in the ballot or have already got a season ticket you will get free streaming for mid week matches and home weekend games. As soon as anyone can go to the stadium anyone that has got a ticket loses their free streaming.




At last an answer thank you  :like:
10:24:46 AM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:51:43 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 09:34:54 AM
I've got gold cards on auto renew delivered by Gibbo with a bottle of champers every year.

 




Have you got the option then to go watch the game or watch at  home ?


As I'm in the first batch I would be expecting to get to the first match the public are allowed into. This was supposed to be October but who knows

I'll be pissed off if I don't get in!! I've got my Boro mask and foam hand gloves ready.

The codes to let STH watch the streaming games free (?) will be issued before the Bournemouth game.

The Barnsley game I have to pay £10 like everyone else

 :nige:
10:31:09 AM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:40:16 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 09:38:12 AM
I'm a gold card holder and renewed straight away  :ponce:





 




Why the jealousy? I've had a season ticket since 1994 lad, don't be salty because you probably can't afford one 
10:37:50 AM
stick a picture up of it with today's date on a little note ill believe you  :like:

As for mine .. my job will cover weekends more than not what's the point . our kid might get one ill use his when i can or do the stream.
10:53:52 AM
Can't take that long to whip the season card out Rifle and write a little note 
10:55:05 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 10:31:09 AM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:40:16 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 09:38:12 AM
I'm a gold card holder and renewed straight away  :ponce:





 




Why the jealousy? I've had a season ticket since 1994 lad, don't be salty because you probably can't afford one 

The dates work out.....puts you about 37/40 old........More clues to your identity.......Careful Rifle  mcl mcl
11:54:25 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 10:24:46 AM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:51:43 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 09:34:54 AM
I've got gold cards on auto renew delivered by Gibbo with a bottle of champers every year.

 




Have you got the option then to go watch the game or watch at  home ?


As I'm in the first batch I would be expecting to get to the first match the public are allowed into. This was supposed to be October but who knows

I'll be pissed off if I don't get in!! I've got my Boro mask and foam hand gloves ready.

The codes to let STH watch the streaming games free (?) will be issued before the Bournemouth game.

The Barnsley game I have to pay £10 like everyone else

 :nige:

Are you going to boo when they take a knee?
11:55:12 AM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 10:55:05 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 10:31:09 AM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:40:16 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 09:38:12 AM
I'm a gold card holder and renewed straight away  :ponce:





 




Why the jealousy? I've had a season ticket since 1994 lad, don't be salty because you probably can't afford one 

The dates work out.....puts you about 37/40 old........More clues to your identity.......Careful Rifle  mcl mcl

Unless he was 70 when he bought in in which case he's 96

 :pd:
11:55:41 AM
Quote from: Steboro on Today at 11:54:25 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 10:24:46 AM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:51:43 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 09:34:54 AM
I've got gold cards on auto renew delivered by Gibbo with a bottle of champers every year.

 




Have you got the option then to go watch the game or watch at  home ?


As I'm in the first batch I would be expecting to get to the first match the public are allowed into. This was supposed to be October but who knows

I'll be pissed off if I don't get in!! I've got my Boro mask and foam hand gloves ready.

The codes to let STH watch the streaming games free (?) will be issued before the Bournemouth game.

The Barnsley game I have to pay £10 like everyone else

 :nige:

Are you going to boo when they take a knee?

Too right - want me to boo for you as well?

 :ukfist:
12:00:25 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 11:55:41 AM
Quote from: Steboro on Today at 11:54:25 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 10:24:46 AM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:51:43 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 09:34:54 AM
I've got gold cards on auto renew delivered by Gibbo with a bottle of champers every year.

 




Have you got the option then to go watch the game or watch at  home ?


As I'm in the first batch I would be expecting to get to the first match the public are allowed into. This was supposed to be October but who knows

I'll be pissed off if I don't get in!! I've got my Boro mask and foam hand gloves ready.

The codes to let STH watch the streaming games free (?) will be issued before the Bournemouth game.

The Barnsley game I have to pay £10 like everyone else

 :nige:

Are you going to boo when they take a knee?

Too right - want me to boo for you as well?

 :ukfist:

Yeah if you dont mind can you also hold up a sign that says Louisiana Reds. 
12:05:24 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Today at 12:00:25 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 11:55:41 AM
Quote from: Steboro on Today at 11:54:25 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 10:24:46 AM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:51:43 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 09:34:54 AM
I've got gold cards on auto renew delivered by Gibbo with a bottle of champers every year.

 




Have you got the option then to go watch the game or watch at  home ?


As I'm in the first batch I would be expecting to get to the first match the public are allowed into. This was supposed to be October but who knows

I'll be pissed off if I don't get in!! I've got my Boro mask and foam hand gloves ready.

The codes to let STH watch the streaming games free (?) will be issued before the Bournemouth game.

The Barnsley game I have to pay £10 like everyone else

 :nige:

Are you going to boo when they take a knee?

Too right - want me to boo for you as well?

 :ukfist:

Yeah if you dont mind can you also hold up a sign that says Louisiana Reds. 

Probably not, on account of the unwieldy foam hands

Who are they anyway?

 
