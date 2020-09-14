I've got gold cards on auto renew delivered by Gibbo with a bottle of champers every year.
Have you got the option then to go watch the game or watch at home ?
As I'm in the first batch I would be expecting to get to the first match the public are allowed into. This was supposed to be October but who knows
I'll be pissed off if I don't get in!! I've got my Boro mask and foam hand gloves ready.
The codes to let STH watch the streaming games free (?) will be issued before the Bournemouth game.
The Barnsley game I have to pay £10 like everyone else