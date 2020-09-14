Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 14, 2020
Season tickets
sockets
« on: Today at 08:52:22 AM »
Who's got one of the 7900 sold who's in the draw for the last last 2000 distributed today


V6
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:06:06 AM »
i'm in the original lot  :mido:
sockets
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:09:51 AM »
I'm in neither  :redcard:

Our kids in the draw today like
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:34:54 AM »
I've got gold cards on auto renew delivered by Gibbo with a bottle of champers every year.

 
sockets
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:36:59 AM »
 charles



All I am asking for is this , If our kid does get an email saying he has got one does he still qualify for the stream service or does that get cancelled . Ill use it if I am not working the weekends see ..

might even get to a few games if he doesn't go
RiversideRifle
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:38:12 AM »
I'm a gold card holder and renewed straight away  :ponce:
sockets
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:40:16 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 09:38:12 AM
I'm a gold card holder and renewed straight away  :ponce:





 
sockets
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:51:43 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 09:34:54 AM
I've got gold cards on auto renew delivered by Gibbo with a bottle of champers every year.

 







Have you got the option then to go watch the game or watch at  home ?
BigSmiffy

« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:20:48 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:36:59 AM
charles



All I am asking for is this , If our kid does get an email saying he has got one does he still qualify for the stream service or does that get cancelled . Ill use it if I am not working the weekends see ..

might even get to a few games if he doesn't go

As I understand it if you are in the ballot or have already got a season ticket you will get free streaming for mid week matches and home weekend games. As soon as anyone can go to the stadium anyone that has got a ticket loses their free streaming.
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:22:36 AM »
I think bummers should be shot
sockets
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:24:17 AM »
Quote from: BigSmiffy on Today at 10:20:48 AM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:36:59 AM
charles



All I am asking for is this , If our kid does get an email saying he has got one does he still qualify for the stream service or does that get cancelled . Ill use it if I am not working the weekends see ..

might even get to a few games if he doesn't go

As I understand it if you are in the ballot or have already got a season ticket you will get free streaming for mid week matches and home weekend games. As soon as anyone can go to the stadium anyone that has got a ticket loses their free streaming.




At last an answer thank you  :like:
Ural Quntz
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:24:46 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:51:43 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 09:34:54 AM
I've got gold cards on auto renew delivered by Gibbo with a bottle of champers every year.

 




Have you got the option then to go watch the game or watch at  home ?


As I'm in the first batch I would be expecting to get to the first match the public are allowed into. This was supposed to be October but who knows

I'll be pissed off if I don't get in!! I've got my Boro mask and foam hand gloves ready.

The codes to let STH watch the streaming games free (?) will be issued before the Bournemouth game.

The Barnsley game I have to pay £10 like everyone else

 :nige:
