September 14, 2020, 12:28:25 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Burglary
Author
Topic: Burglary (Read 343 times)
Westlane_rightwinger
Burglary
Yesterday
at 09:17:56 PM »
England have just stolen victory in the cricket 🏏
El Capitan
Re: Burglary
Yesterday
at 09:20:09 PM »
Great win and great match. Enjoy those low scoring ones
Eoin Morgan must be one of the best team captains in world sport right now.
Westlane_rightwinger
Re: Burglary
Yesterday
at 09:25:43 PM »
Hes doing something right. Got them playing for him.
tunstall
Re: Burglary
Yesterday
at 09:34:35 PM »
Fuck me
Last time I looked the convicts were cruising
Gramsci
Re: Burglary
Yesterday
at 09:38:15 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 09:20:09 PM
Great win and great match. Enjoy those low scoring ones
Eoin Morgan must be one of the best team captains in world sport right now
.
No doubt
They were cruising with Finch and Pomagne at the crease, the way Morgan marshalled that victory was superb.
The seamers were all excellent tonight
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Burglary
Yesterday
at 09:53:11 PM »
Ha! We won? Saw near end of our innings but seriously thought theyll take some getting in those conditions
Gramsci
Re: Burglary
Yesterday
at 10:05:08 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 09:53:11 PM
Ha! We won? Saw near end of our innings but seriously thought theyll take some getting in those conditions
That 9th wicket partnership of 70 odd between Rash and T Curran was the difference.
Archer and Woakes were superb
Bobupanddown
Re: Burglary
Yesterday
at 10:34:45 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on
Yesterday
at 10:05:08 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 09:53:11 PM
Ha! We won? Saw near end of our innings but seriously thought theyll take some getting in those conditions
That 9th wicket partnership of 70 odd between Rash and T Curran was the difference.
Archer and Woakes were superb
Jason Roy must have smashed them all over did he?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Burglary
Today
at 06:39:00 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 10:34:45 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Yesterday
at 10:05:08 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 09:53:11 PM
Ha! We won? Saw near end of our innings but seriously thought theyll take some getting in those conditions
That 9th wicket partnership of 70 odd between Rash and T Curran was the difference.
Archer and Woakes were superb
Jason Roy must have smashed them all over did he?
You took your time, Sinle Man!
Ben G
Re: Burglary
Today
at 10:23:32 AM »
Rashid must be brought into the test squad permanently.
He bats well and his bowling is a box of tricks now.
nekder365
Re: Burglary
Today
at 11:01:13 AM »
Clive Anderson, Clive James, Clive Woodward...they're not important
The West Indian cricketer Clive Lloyd...he's important.
Because black Clives matter..............................I'll get ma coat.......
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Burglary
Today
at 12:01:47 PM »
Just seen some extremely potted highlights. Some of the Aussie shots look like they were actually throwing the game
