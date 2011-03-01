livefastdieyoung

Posts: 1 139 Validate ID to keep on posting on here « on: Yesterday at 04:40:39 PM » Not doing an anonymous poll. Just give a yes or no in reply.



I'll kick it off with a big fuck off YES....



....and three Sids



Logged

livefastdieyoung

Posts: 1 139 Re: Validate ID to keep on posting on here « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:19:10 PM » I think the proposal is that Steve keeps the personal info and if you act like a cunt towards others by bring their personal shit up or repeatedly breaking rules like being a racist dickhead or firing paedo accusations about then you have your details posted.



Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 15 256 Re: Validate ID to keep on posting on here « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:27:47 PM » Absolutely not.



I agree with Bob End's thoughts. I can't trust some people on here not to act like fucking nutters and cause trouble in my "real" life.



Steve and Ben know who I am and already have the ability to ban me at any time. That's more than enough.

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

RedSteel

Posts: 9 799UTB Re: Validate ID to keep on posting on here « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:33:42 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:27:47 PM Absolutely not.



I agree with Bob End's thoughts. I can't trust some people on here not to act like fucking nutters and cause trouble in my "real" life.



Steve and Ben know who I am and already have the ability to ban me at any time. That's more than enough.



That is basically what is being asked. Nobody said giving your details out to everyone else unless you act and behave like a complete cunt.

CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 15 256 Re: Validate ID to keep on posting on here « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:38:12 PM » Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 05:33:42 PM Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:27:47 PM Absolutely not.



I agree with Bob End's thoughts. I can't trust some people on here not to act like fucking nutters and cause trouble in my "real" life.



Steve and Ben know who I am and already have the ability to ban me at any time. That's more than enough.



That is basically what is being asked. Nobody said giving your details out to everyone else unless you act and behave like a complete cunt.

That is basically what is being asked. Nobody said giving your details out to everyone else unless you act and behave like a complete cunt.

Yeah... but that relies on Steve/Ben applying that sensibly and being able to judge cuntishness correctly.



Weren't you only just complaining about being on the naughty step for doing fuck all - how would you feel if your personal info had also been shared at that time?



I was banned for a week for a joke about an Afghan dog - supposedly under the banner "being a racist cunt" - I wasn't being that at all and presumably under this new Big Brother regime I would have been outed.



Also anyone could find a fake bit of ID and use that anyway. It's not much harder than setting up a new email account or using a VPN.



It's a fucking stupid idea.



Yeah... but that relies on Steve/Ben applying that sensibly and being able to judge cuntishness correctly.

Weren't you only just complaining about being on the naughty step for doing fuck all - how would you feel if your personal info had also been shared at that time?

I was banned for a week for a joke about an Afghan dog - supposedly under the banner "being a racist cunt" - I wasn't being that at all and presumably under this new Big Brother regime I would have been outed.

Also anyone could find a fake bit of ID and use that anyway. It's not much harder than setting up a new email account or using a VPN.

It's a fucking stupid idea.

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

RiversideRifle

Posts: 757 Re: Validate ID to keep on posting on here « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:41:01 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:38:12 PM Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 05:33:42 PM Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:27:47 PM Absolutely not.



I agree with Bob End's thoughts. I can't trust some people on here not to act like fucking nutters and cause trouble in my "real" life.



Steve and Ben know who I am and already have the ability to ban me at any time. That's more than enough.



That is basically what is being asked. Nobody said giving your details out to everyone else unless you act and behave like a complete cunt.

That is basically what is being asked. Nobody said giving your details out to everyone else unless you act and behave like a complete cunt.

Yeah... but that relies on Steve/Ben applying that sensibly and being able to judge cuntishness correctly.



Weren't you only just complaining about being on the naughty step for doing fuck all - how would you feel if your personal info had also been shared at that time?



I was banned for a week for a joke about an Afghan dog - supposedly under the banner "being a racist cunt" - I wasn't being that at all and presumably under this new Big Brother regime I would have been outed.



Also anyone could find a fake bit of ID and use that anyway. It's not much harder than setting up a new email account or using a VPN.



It's a fucking stupid idea.





Yeah... but that relies on Steve/Ben applying that sensibly and being able to judge cuntishness correctly.

Weren't you only just complaining about being on the naughty step for doing fuck all - how would you feel if your personal info had also been shared at that time?

I was banned for a week for a joke about an Afghan dog - supposedly under the banner "being a racist cunt" - I wasn't being that at all and presumably under this new Big Brother regime I would have been outed.

Also anyone could find a fake bit of ID and use that anyway. It's not much harder than setting up a new email account or using a VPN.

It's a fucking stupid idea.



As much as I'd he up for this it would never ever happen, Steve and Ben wouldn't be willing to risk any sort of lawsuit for giving out personal details

livefastdieyoung

Posts: 1 139 Re: Validate ID to keep on posting on here « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:47:05 PM » Its fuckin simple. Dont act like a cunt and you are fine. Only those who want to cause bother and troll people and stir shit would be against this.



Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 15 256 Re: Validate ID to keep on posting on here « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:47:39 PM » Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 05:41:01 PM Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:38:12 PM Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 05:33:42 PM Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:27:47 PM Absolutely not.



I agree with Bob End's thoughts. I can't trust some people on here not to act like fucking nutters and cause trouble in my "real" life.



Steve and Ben know who I am and already have the ability to ban me at any time. That's more than enough.



That is basically what is being asked. Nobody said giving your details out to everyone else unless you act and behave like a complete cunt.

That is basically what is being asked. Nobody said giving your details out to everyone else unless you act and behave like a complete cunt.

Yeah... but that relies on Steve/Ben applying that sensibly and being able to judge cuntishness correctly.



Weren't you only just complaining about being on the naughty step for doing fuck all - how would you feel if your personal info had also been shared at that time?



I was banned for a week for a joke about an Afghan dog - supposedly under the banner "being a racist cunt" - I wasn't being that at all and presumably under this new Big Brother regime I would have been outed.



Also anyone could find a fake bit of ID and use that anyway. It's not much harder than setting up a new email account or using a VPN.



It's a fucking stupid idea.





Yeah... but that relies on Steve/Ben applying that sensibly and being able to judge cuntishness correctly.

Weren't you only just complaining about being on the naughty step for doing fuck all - how would you feel if your personal info had also been shared at that time?

I was banned for a week for a joke about an Afghan dog - supposedly under the banner "being a racist cunt" - I wasn't being that at all and presumably under this new Big Brother regime I would have been outed.

Also anyone could find a fake bit of ID and use that anyway. It's not much harder than setting up a new email account or using a VPN.

It's a fucking stupid idea.



As much as I'd he up for this it would never ever happen, Steve and Ben wouldn't be willing to risk any sort of lawsuit for giving out personal details

As much as I'd he up for this it would never ever happen, Steve and Ben wouldn't be willing to risk any sort of lawsuit for giving out personal details

You would have to sign a waiver agreeing to those conditions (eg not acting a cunt). That said, the legal trouble would come later in connection with the interpretation of those vague terms (eg the Afghan dog example).



It won't fix the problem - the trolls will find a way to get in with fake ID anyway - and it will likely create bother for others and Steve. It's stupid.



You would have to sign a waiver agreeing to those conditions (eg not acting a cunt). That said, the legal trouble would come later in connection with the interpretation of those vague terms (eg the Afghan dog example).

It won't fix the problem - the trolls will find a way to get in with fake ID anyway - and it will likely create bother for others and Steve. It's stupid.

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

RiversideRifle

Posts: 757 Re: Validate ID to keep on posting on here « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:53:05 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:47:39 PM Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 05:41:01 PM Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:38:12 PM Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 05:33:42 PM Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:27:47 PM Absolutely not.



I agree with Bob End's thoughts. I can't trust some people on here not to act like fucking nutters and cause trouble in my "real" life.



Steve and Ben know who I am and already have the ability to ban me at any time. That's more than enough.



That is basically what is being asked. Nobody said giving your details out to everyone else unless you act and behave like a complete cunt.

That is basically what is being asked. Nobody said giving your details out to everyone else unless you act and behave like a complete cunt.

Yeah... but that relies on Steve/Ben applying that sensibly and being able to judge cuntishness correctly.



Weren't you only just complaining about being on the naughty step for doing fuck all - how would you feel if your personal info had also been shared at that time?



I was banned for a week for a joke about an Afghan dog - supposedly under the banner "being a racist cunt" - I wasn't being that at all and presumably under this new Big Brother regime I would have been outed.



Also anyone could find a fake bit of ID and use that anyway. It's not much harder than setting up a new email account or using a VPN.



It's a fucking stupid idea.





Yeah... but that relies on Steve/Ben applying that sensibly and being able to judge cuntishness correctly.

Weren't you only just complaining about being on the naughty step for doing fuck all - how would you feel if your personal info had also been shared at that time?

I was banned for a week for a joke about an Afghan dog - supposedly under the banner "being a racist cunt" - I wasn't being that at all and presumably under this new Big Brother regime I would have been outed.

Also anyone could find a fake bit of ID and use that anyway. It's not much harder than setting up a new email account or using a VPN.

It's a fucking stupid idea.



As much as I'd he up for this it would never ever happen, Steve and Ben wouldn't be willing to risk any sort of lawsuit for giving out personal details

As much as I'd he up for this it would never ever happen, Steve and Ben wouldn't be willing to risk any sort of lawsuit for giving out personal details

You would have to sign a waiver agreeing to those conditions (eg not acting a cunt). That said, the legal trouble would come later in connection with the interpretation of those vague terms (eg the Afghan dog example).



It won't fix the problem - the trolls will find a way to get in with fake ID anyway - and it will likely create bother for others and Steve. It's stupid.





You would have to sign a waiver agreeing to those conditions (eg not acting a cunt). That said, the legal trouble would come later in connection with the interpretation of those vague terms (eg the Afghan dog example).

It won't fix the problem - the trolls will find a way to get in with fake ID anyway - and it will likely create bother for others and Steve. It's stupid.



Easiest way to stop multiple accounts is having to register with a mobile phone number it will make it a lot harder

sockets



TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 418TRUMP 2020
Re: Validate ID to keep on posting on here
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:56:41 PM »









Easiest way to stop multiple accounts is having to register with a mobile phone number it will make it a lot harder

[/quote]









Silly cunt they give unregistered sim cards away for free















I would sooner give my details to the King of Mozambique who keeps sending me emails saying he has an important letter for me to sign to collect my 10 trillion dollars





I like telling it like it is on here I would last 5 mins and my details would be up what benefit is this to me apart from radged bitter lefty slime causing bother on the sly .



Not worth the risk for me .. job to think bout life at No 1 's would son change for the worse ..



Just can't see any benefit at all





first sign of some shit it would be wheres his details we wanna see em





Any fucker wants to know who I they had plenty of chances fuck em.

CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 15 256
Re: Validate ID to keep on posting on here
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:58:37 PM »

Easiest way to stop multiple accounts is having to register with a mobile phone number it will make it a lot harder



I'd agree with that (eg a password going to that for registration - you see that on loads of websites when setting up an account).



I'd agree with that (eg a password going to that for registration - you see that on loads of websites when setting up an account).

Also - there must be more effective ways to stop VPN/ IP addresses etc.

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

sockets



TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 418TRUMP 2020
Re: Validate ID to keep on posting on here
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 06:19:16 PM »



in fact you have no life .. Welch on bets too



Last person I'd want stalking me is you

sockets



TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 418TRUMP 2020
Re: Validate ID to keep on posting on here
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 06:42:59 PM »
Far as I know providing the place is open I'm going down Carton Minnow near Thirsk Wednesday to the woodlands lakes Ill be there all day any ones welcome to come watch me reel some whoppers in .. be easy to find me ill have 2 rods out under a big blue fishing brolly tan rigger boots on ..

Don pepe

Posts: 761 Re: Validate ID to keep on posting on here « Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 06:54:12 PM » No, i like being anonymous and youd get sad cunts like capsdave trying to Stalk you and fuck with your personal life



If anyone has a problem they can always pm me but o dont think i post anything offensive enough to upset anyone in the first place



Logged

38red

Posts: 436 Re: Validate ID to keep on posting on here « Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 07:28:11 PM » It's the multiple accounts that's the problem. 2 factor registration - email and phone to register, periodic reauthentication via text and/or email to sign in. Multiple email addresses are easy; you'd have to be fairly determined to maintain multiple active phone numbers though.



No need to publish offenders details - just suspend or ban.



Logged

nekder365

Posts: 2 129 Re: Validate ID to keep on posting on here « Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 08:26:36 PM »

Absolute bollocks. Some of us dont mind our identities being known but it should be up to the individual. I have had words at work for some "comments" posted here and the nature of my job really requires anonymity but i do not really go in for that kind of stuff.

What is needed is stronger moderation lately......But our exalted master will bleat on about "free speech" "moderate our selfs" .........And Ben i think is losing the plot lately, not enough "sea men" around him......

Bernie

Posts: 5 852 Re: Validate ID to keep on posting on here « Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 08:37:06 PM »



As others have said, there are some serious weirdos on this board, and i can imagine some of them trying to cause harm to peoples families or get them sacked.



Besides, revealing the data people used to sign up would be a breach of the data protection laws, for which the fines tend to be quite severe. The whole idea is a non starter.

monkeyman

Posts: 11 013 Re: Validate ID to keep on posting on here « Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 08:38:14 PM » Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 08:26:36 PM

What is needed is stronger moderation lately......But our exalted master will bleat on about "free speech" "moderate our selfs" .........And Ben i think is losing the plot lately, not enough "sea men" around him......

Absolute bollocks. Some of us dont mind our identities being known but it should be up to the individual. I have had words at work for some "comments" posted here and the nature of my job really requires anonymity but i do not really go in for that kind of stuff.

What is needed is stronger moderation lately......But our exalted master will bleat on about "free speech" "moderate our selfs" .........And Ben i think is losing the plot lately, not enough "sea men" around him......