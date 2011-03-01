|
CLEM FANDANGO
Absolutely not.
I agree with Bob End's thoughts. I can't trust some people on here not to act like fucking nutters and cause trouble in my "real" life.
Steve and Ben know who I am and already have the ability to ban me at any time. That's more than enough.
That is basically what is being asked. Nobody said giving your details out to everyone else unless you act and behave like a complete cunt.
Yeah... but that relies on Steve/Ben applying that sensibly and being able to judge cuntishness correctly.
Weren't you only just complaining about being on the naughty step for doing fuck all - how would you feel if your personal info had also been shared at that time?
I was banned for a week for a joke about an Afghan dog - supposedly under the banner "being a racist cunt" - I wasn't being that at all and presumably under this new Big Brother regime I would have been outed.
Also anyone could find a fake bit of ID and use that anyway. It's not much harder than setting up a new email account or using a VPN.
It's a fucking stupid idea.
As much as I'd he up for this it would never ever happen, Steve and Ben wouldn't be willing to risk any sort of lawsuit for giving out personal details
CLEM FANDANGO
As much as I'd he up for this it would never ever happen, Steve and Ben wouldn't be willing to risk any sort of lawsuit for giving out personal details
You would have to sign a waiver agreeing to those conditions (eg not acting a cunt). That said, the legal trouble would come later in connection with the interpretation of those vague terms (eg the Afghan dog example).
It won't fix the problem - the trolls will find a way to get in with fake ID anyway - and it will likely create bother for others and Steve. It's stupid.
As much as I'd he up for this it would never ever happen, Steve and Ben wouldn't be willing to risk any sort of lawsuit for giving out personal details
You would have to sign a waiver agreeing to those conditions (eg not acting a cunt). That said, the legal trouble would come later in connection with the interpretation of those vague terms (eg the Afghan dog example).
It won't fix the problem - the trolls will find a way to get in with fake ID anyway - and it will likely create bother for others and Steve. It's stupid.
Easiest way to stop multiple accounts is having to register with a mobile phone number it will make it a lot harder
sockets
Easiest way to stop multiple accounts is having to register with a mobile phone number it will make it a lot harder
Silly cunt they give unregistered sim cards away for free
I would sooner give my details to the King of Mozambique who keeps sending me emails saying he has an important letter for me to sign to collect my 10 trillion dollars
I like telling it like it is on here I would last 5 mins and my details would be up what benefit is this to me apart from radged bitter lefty slime causing bother on the sly .
Not worth the risk for me .. job to think bout life at No 1 's would son change for the worse ..
Just can't see any benefit at all
first sign of some shit it would be wheres his details we wanna see em
Any fucker wants to know who I they had plenty of chances fuck em.
