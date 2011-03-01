Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Validate ID to keep on posting on here  (Read 338 times)
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 138


« on: Today at 04:40:39 PM »
Not doing an anonymous poll. Just give a yes or no in reply.

I'll kick it off with a big fuck off YES....

....and three Sids

Sid Sid Sid
El Capitan
Posts: 42 986


« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:42:10 PM »
Yes  :like: :beer:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
Posts: 9 799

UTB


« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:54:14 PM »
Yes from me, sort the men from the shitcake shitcunts
Tommy Cooper
Posts: 251


« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:54:41 PM »
Yes from me,
just like that
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 215


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:56:46 PM »
Yes
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 081



« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:15:36 PM »
Not a chance. All joking aside, there are some seriously strange people on here and I dont need their real presence anywhere me or my family
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 138


« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:19:10 PM »
I think the proposal is that Steve keeps the personal info and if you act like a cunt towards others by bring their personal shit up or repeatedly breaking rules like being a racist dickhead or firing paedo accusations about then you have your details posted.

Fucks there to be worried about. If you don't act like a cunt then you're sound. That's how I understand it anyway.
RedSteel
Posts: 9 799

UTB


« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:22:52 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 05:19:10 PM
I think the proposal is that Steve keeps the personal info and if you act like a cunt towards others by bring their personal shit up or repeatedly breaking rules like being a racist dickhead or firing paedo accusations about then you have your details posted.

Fucks there to be worried about. If you don't act like a cunt then you're sound. That's how I understand it anyway.

 :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 254



« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:27:47 PM »
Absolutely not.

I agree with Bob End's thoughts.  I can't trust some people on here not to act like fucking nutters and cause trouble in my "real" life.

Steve and Ben know who I am and already have the ability to ban me at any time.  That's more than enough.   
RiversideRifle
Posts: 749


« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:31:05 PM »
I'd be game for it, I've already out my name out on here 
RedSteel
Posts: 9 799

UTB


« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:33:42 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:27:47 PM
Absolutely not.

I agree with Bob End's thoughts.  I can't trust some people on here not to act like fucking nutters and cause trouble in my "real" life.

Steve and Ben know who I am and already have the ability to ban me at any time.  That's more than enough.   

That is basically what is being asked. Nobody said giving your details out to everyone else unless you act and behave like a complete cunt.  :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 254



« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:38:12 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 05:33:42 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:27:47 PM
Absolutely not.

I agree with Bob End's thoughts.  I can't trust some people on here not to act like fucking nutters and cause trouble in my "real" life.

Steve and Ben know who I am and already have the ability to ban me at any time.  That's more than enough.  

That is basically what is being asked. Nobody said giving your details out to everyone else unless you act and behave like a complete cunt.  :like:

Yeah... but that relies on Steve/Ben applying that sensibly and being able to judge cuntishness correctly.  

Weren't you only just complaining about being on the naughty step for doing fuck all - how would you feel if your personal info had also been shared at that time?

I was banned for a week for a joke about an Afghan dog - supposedly under the banner "being a racist cunt" - I wasn't being that at all and presumably under this new Big Brother regime I would have been outed.

Also anyone could find a fake bit of ID and use that anyway.  It's not much harder than setting up a new email account or using a VPN.

It's a fucking stupid idea.

 oleary
RiversideRifle
Posts: 749


« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:41:01 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:38:12 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 05:33:42 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:27:47 PM
Absolutely not.

I agree with Bob End's thoughts.  I can't trust some people on here not to act like fucking nutters and cause trouble in my "real" life.

Steve and Ben know who I am and already have the ability to ban me at any time.  That's more than enough.  

That is basically what is being asked. Nobody said giving your details out to everyone else unless you act and behave like a complete cunt.  :like:

Yeah... but that relies on Steve/Ben applying that sensibly and being able to judge cuntishness correctly.  

Weren't you only just complaining about being on the naughty step for doing fuck all - how would you feel if your personal info had also been shared at that time?

I was banned for a week for a joke about an Afghan dog - supposedly under the banner "being a racist cunt" - I wasn't being that at all and presumably under this new Big Brother regime I would have been outed.

Also anyone could find a fake bit of ID and use that anyway.  It's not much harder than setting up a new email account or using a VPN.

It's a fucking stupid idea.

 oleary


As much as I'd he up for this it would never ever happen, Steve and Ben wouldn't be willing to risk any sort of lawsuit for giving out personal details 
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 1 418


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:43:28 PM »
Queersons already on file  :like:
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 138


« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:47:05 PM »
Its fuckin simple. Dont act like a cunt and you are fine. Only those who want to cause bother and troll people and stir shit would be against this.

Let's hear from more then.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 254



« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:47:39 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 05:41:01 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:38:12 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 05:33:42 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:27:47 PM
Absolutely not.

I agree with Bob End's thoughts.  I can't trust some people on here not to act like fucking nutters and cause trouble in my "real" life.

Steve and Ben know who I am and already have the ability to ban me at any time.  That's more than enough.  

That is basically what is being asked. Nobody said giving your details out to everyone else unless you act and behave like a complete cunt.  :like:

Yeah... but that relies on Steve/Ben applying that sensibly and being able to judge cuntishness correctly.  

Weren't you only just complaining about being on the naughty step for doing fuck all - how would you feel if your personal info had also been shared at that time?

I was banned for a week for a joke about an Afghan dog - supposedly under the banner "being a racist cunt" - I wasn't being that at all and presumably under this new Big Brother regime I would have been outed.

Also anyone could find a fake bit of ID and use that anyway.  It's not much harder than setting up a new email account or using a VPN.

It's a fucking stupid idea.

 oleary


As much as I'd he up for this it would never ever happen, Steve and Ben wouldn't be willing to risk any sort of lawsuit for giving out personal details  

You would have to sign a waiver agreeing to those conditions (eg not acting a cunt).  That said, the legal trouble would come later in connection with the interpretation of those vague terms (eg the Afghan dog example).  

It won't fix the problem - the trolls will find a way to get in with fake ID anyway - and it will likely create bother for others and Steve.  It's stupid.
RiversideRifle
Posts: 749


« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:53:05 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:47:39 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 05:41:01 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:38:12 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 05:33:42 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:27:47 PM
Absolutely not.

I agree with Bob End's thoughts.  I can't trust some people on here not to act like fucking nutters and cause trouble in my "real" life.

Steve and Ben know who I am and already have the ability to ban me at any time.  That's more than enough.  

That is basically what is being asked. Nobody said giving your details out to everyone else unless you act and behave like a complete cunt.  :like:

Yeah... but that relies on Steve/Ben applying that sensibly and being able to judge cuntishness correctly.  

Weren't you only just complaining about being on the naughty step for doing fuck all - how would you feel if your personal info had also been shared at that time?

I was banned for a week for a joke about an Afghan dog - supposedly under the banner "being a racist cunt" - I wasn't being that at all and presumably under this new Big Brother regime I would have been outed.

Also anyone could find a fake bit of ID and use that anyway.  It's not much harder than setting up a new email account or using a VPN.

It's a fucking stupid idea.

 oleary


As much as I'd he up for this it would never ever happen, Steve and Ben wouldn't be willing to risk any sort of lawsuit for giving out personal details  

You would have to sign a waiver agreeing to those conditions (eg not acting a cunt).  That said, the legal trouble would come later in connection with the interpretation of those vague terms (eg the Afghan dog example).  

It won't fix the problem - the trolls will find a way to get in with fake ID anyway - and it will likely create bother for others and Steve.  It's stupid.




Easiest way to stop multiple accounts is having to register with a mobile phone number it will make it a lot harder
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 1 418


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:56:41 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 05:53:05 PM





Easiest way to stop multiple accounts is having to register with a mobile phone number it will make it a lot harder
[/quote]




Silly cunt they give unregistered sim cards away for free  charles charles :unlike:







I would sooner give my details to the King of Mozambique who keeps sending me emails saying he has an important letter for me to sign to collect my 10 trillion dollars


I like telling it like it is on here I would last 5 mins and my details would be up what benefit is this to me apart from radged bitter lefty slime causing bother on the sly .  :unlike:

Not worth the risk for me .. job to think bout life at No 1 's would son change for the worse ..

Just can't see any benefit at all


first sign of some shit it would be wheres his details we wanna see em


Any fucker wants to know who I they had plenty of chances fuck em.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 254



« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:58:37 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 05:53:05 PM

Easiest way to stop multiple accounts is having to register with a mobile phone number it will make it a lot harder

I'd agree with that (eg a password going to that for registration - you see that on loads of websites when setting up an account).

Also - there must be more effective ways to stop VPN/ IP addresses etc.
RiversideRifle
Posts: 749


« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:00:02 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:58:37 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 05:53:05 PM

Easiest way to stop multiple accounts is having to register with a mobile phone number it will make it a lot harder

I'd agree with that (eg a password going to that for registration - you see that on loads of websites when setting up an account).

Also - there must be more effective ways to stop VPN/ IP addresses etc.


It's pretty tough to do as flyme has found out throughout the years 
El Capitan
Posts: 42 986


« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:10:40 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 05:56:41 PM


I like telling it like it is on here I would last 5 mins and my details would be up what benefit is this to me




Yours is the exact sort of gobshite behaviour it is designed to eliminate.




Front up or shut up, coward 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 418


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:14:25 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:10:40 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 05:56:41 PM


I like telling it like it is on here I would last 5 mins and my details would be up what benefit is this to me




Yours is the exact sort of gobshite behaviour it is designed to eliminate.




Front up or shut up, coward 







Kills you don't it  charles charles charles charles :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown: :meltdown:
El Capitan
Posts: 42 986


« Reply #22 on: Today at 06:16:57 PM »
What does?


Couldnt give a fuck who knows who I am  :beer: :pope2:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 418


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #23 on: Today at 06:19:16 PM »
Anno you're a shameless cunt who's got form you have no morals in life

in fact you have no life .. Welch on bets too  :unlike: :unlike: :unlike:

Last person I'd want stalking me is you   :matty:
El Capitan
Posts: 42 986


« Reply #24 on: Today at 06:25:09 PM »
I just want your life crocky


18 reg corsa ✅
Small van ✅
12 hour night shifts on a forklift ✅
Norton granny on tap ✅



Its no wonder Id stalk you 😂😂
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RiversideRifle
Posts: 749


« Reply #25 on: Today at 06:26:34 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:25:09 PM
I just want your life crocky


18 reg corsa ✅
Small van ✅
12 hour night shifts on a forklift ✅
Norton granny on tap ✅



Its no wonder Id stalk you 😂😂


You two just need a big bumming sesh, you can cut the sexual tension with a knife  mick oleary
Uncle Marbles

Posts: 5


« Reply #26 on: Today at 06:36:10 PM »
Yes  :like:
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 1 418


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #27 on: Today at 06:42:59 PM »
Far as I know providing the place is open I'm going down Carton Minnow near Thirsk Wednesday to the woodlands lakes Ill be there all day any ones welcome to come watch me reel some whoppers in .. be easy to find me ill have 2 rods out under a  big blue fishing brolly tan rigger boots on ..  :like:
CapsDave
Posts: 5 231


« Reply #28 on: Today at 06:47:42 PM »
Yes  :like:
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 1 418


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #29 on: Today at 06:48:53 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 06:47:42 PM
Yes  :like:





Great ill see you there make sure you say hello
Don pepe
Posts: 759


« Reply #30 on: Today at 06:54:12 PM »
No, i like being anonymous and youd get sad cunts like capsdave trying to Stalk you and fuck with your personal life

If anyone has a problem they can always pm me but o dont think i post anything offensive enough to upset anyone in the first place

I get the idea behind it but its really pragmatic
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 998


« Reply #31 on: Today at 06:54:39 PM »
Just send me a pic of your bank details inc sort code.

Im totally legitimate
CapsDave
Posts: 5 231


« Reply #32 on: Today at 07:05:27 PM »
Looks like you were right Kev, some arses twitching now!

Have three Sids fellas

Sid Sid Sid
38red
Posts: 435


« Reply #33 on: Today at 07:28:11 PM »
It's the multiple accounts that's the problem. 2 factor registration - email and phone to register, periodic reauthentication via text and/or email to sign in. Multiple email addresses are easy; you'd have to be fairly determined to maintain multiple active phone numbers though.

No need to publish offenders details - just suspend or ban.

FMTTM 2 has an ignore button. Very useful function - I'm looking at you, Rifle!
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 254



« Reply #34 on: Today at 07:36:03 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 07:31:57 PM
What have I ever done to you me owld fruit?

 mick
RiversideRifle
Posts: 749


« Reply #35 on: Today at 07:44:56 PM »
Quote from: 38red on Today at 07:28:11 PM
It's the multiple accounts that's the problem. 2 factor registration - email and phone to register, periodic reauthentication via text and/or email to sign in. Multiple email addresses are easy; you'd have to be fairly determined to maintain multiple active phone numbers though.

No need to publish offenders details - just suspend or ban.

FMTTM 2 has an ignore button. Very useful function - I'm looking at you, Rifle!

Why me  mick
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 254



« Reply #36 on: Today at 07:48:07 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 07:36:03 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 07:31:57 PM
What have I ever done to you me owld fruit?

 mick

Where did yer post go Caps?

 
Steboro
Posts: 3 423


« Reply #37 on: Today at 08:09:43 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 05:15:36 PM
Not a chance. All joking aside, there are some seriously strange people on here and I dont need their real presence anywhere me or my family

 :like:

Public message boards should always be anonymous as 1 stupid tiff can lead to some lunatic turning up on your doorstep.

Also people can dig out alot of personal information on you from it.
nekder365
Posts: 2 128


« Reply #38 on: Today at 08:26:36 PM »
Absolute bollocks. Some of us dont mind our identities being known but it should be up to the individual. I have had words at work for some "comments" posted here and the nature of my job really requires anonymity but i do not really go in for that kind of stuff.
What is needed is stronger moderation lately......But our exalted master will bleat on about "free speech" "moderate our selfs"  .........And Ben i think is losing the plot lately, not enough "sea men" around him...... :like:
