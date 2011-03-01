livefastdieyoung

Posts: 1 138 Validate ID to keep on posting on here « on: Today at 04:40:39 PM » Not doing an anonymous poll. Just give a yes or no in reply.



I'll kick it off with a big fuck off YES....



....and three Sids



livefastdieyoung

Posts: 1 138 Re: Validate ID to keep on posting on here « Reply #6 on: Today at 05:19:10 PM » I think the proposal is that Steve keeps the personal info and if you act like a cunt towards others by bring their personal shit up or repeatedly breaking rules like being a racist dickhead or firing paedo accusations about then you have your details posted.



CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 15 251 Re: Validate ID to keep on posting on here « Reply #8 on: Today at 05:27:47 PM » Absolutely not.



I agree with Bob End's thoughts. I can't trust some people on here not to act like fucking nutters and cause trouble in my "real" life.



RedSteel

Posts: 9 799UTB Re: Validate ID to keep on posting on here « Reply #10 on: Today at 05:33:42 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:27:47 PM Absolutely not.



I agree with Bob End's thoughts. I can't trust some people on here not to act like fucking nutters and cause trouble in my "real" life.



Steve and Ben know who I am and already have the ability to ban me at any time. That's more than enough.



That is basically what is being asked. Nobody said giving your details out to everyone else unless you act and behave like a complete cunt. That is basically what is being asked. Nobody said giving your details out to everyone else unless you act and behave like a complete cunt. Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 15 251 Re: Validate ID to keep on posting on here « Reply #11 on: Today at 05:38:12 PM » Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 05:33:42 PM Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:27:47 PM Absolutely not.



I agree with Bob End's thoughts. I can't trust some people on here not to act like fucking nutters and cause trouble in my "real" life.



Steve and Ben know who I am and already have the ability to ban me at any time. That's more than enough.



That is basically what is being asked. Nobody said giving your details out to everyone else unless you act and behave like a complete cunt.

That is basically what is being asked. Nobody said giving your details out to everyone else unless you act and behave like a complete cunt.

Yeah... but that relies on Steve/Ben applying that sensibly and being able to judge cuntishness correctly.



Weren't you only just complaining about being on the naughty step for doing fuck all - how would you feel if your personal info had also been shared at that time?



I was banned for a week for a joke about an Afghan dog - supposedly under the banner "being a racist cunt" - I wasn't being that at all and presumably under this new Big Brother regime I would have been outed.



Also anyone could find a fake bit of ID and use that anyway. It's not much harder than setting up a new email account or using a VPN.



It's a fucking stupid idea.



RiversideRifle

Posts: 748 Re: Validate ID to keep on posting on here « Reply #12 on: Today at 05:41:01 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:38:12 PM Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 05:33:42 PM Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:27:47 PM Absolutely not.



I agree with Bob End's thoughts. I can't trust some people on here not to act like fucking nutters and cause trouble in my "real" life.



Steve and Ben know who I am and already have the ability to ban me at any time. That's more than enough.



That is basically what is being asked. Nobody said giving your details out to everyone else unless you act and behave like a complete cunt.

That is basically what is being asked. Nobody said giving your details out to everyone else unless you act and behave like a complete cunt.

Yeah... but that relies on Steve/Ben applying that sensibly and being able to judge cuntishness correctly.



Weren't you only just complaining about being on the naughty step for doing fuck all - how would you feel if your personal info had also been shared at that time?



I was banned for a week for a joke about an Afghan dog - supposedly under the banner "being a racist cunt" - I wasn't being that at all and presumably under this new Big Brother regime I would have been outed.



Also anyone could find a fake bit of ID and use that anyway. It's not much harder than setting up a new email account or using a VPN.



It's a fucking stupid idea.





Yeah... but that relies on Steve/Ben applying that sensibly and being able to judge cuntishness correctly.Weren't you only just complaining about being on the naughty step for doing fuck all - how would you feel if your personal info had also been shared at that time?I was banned for a week for a joke about an Afghan dog - supposedly under the banner "being a racist cunt" - I wasn't being that at all and presumably under this new Big Brother regime I would have been outed.Also anyone could find a fake bit of ID and use that anyway. It's not much harder than setting up a new email account or using a VPN.It's a fucking stupid idea.



livefastdieyoung

Posts: 1 138 Re: Validate ID to keep on posting on here « Reply #14 on: Today at 05:47:05 PM » Its fuckin simple. Dont act like a cunt and you are fine. Only those who want to cause bother and troll people and stir shit would be against this.



CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 15 251 Re: Validate ID to keep on posting on here « Reply #15 on: Today at 05:47:39 PM » Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 05:41:01 PM Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:38:12 PM Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 05:33:42 PM Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:27:47 PM Absolutely not.



I agree with Bob End's thoughts. I can't trust some people on here not to act like fucking nutters and cause trouble in my "real" life.



Steve and Ben know who I am and already have the ability to ban me at any time. That's more than enough.



That is basically what is being asked. Nobody said giving your details out to everyone else unless you act and behave like a complete cunt.

That is basically what is being asked. Nobody said giving your details out to everyone else unless you act and behave like a complete cunt.

Yeah... but that relies on Steve/Ben applying that sensibly and being able to judge cuntishness correctly.



Weren't you only just complaining about being on the naughty step for doing fuck all - how would you feel if your personal info had also been shared at that time?



I was banned for a week for a joke about an Afghan dog - supposedly under the banner "being a racist cunt" - I wasn't being that at all and presumably under this new Big Brother regime I would have been outed.



Also anyone could find a fake bit of ID and use that anyway. It's not much harder than setting up a new email account or using a VPN.



It's a fucking stupid idea.





Yeah... but that relies on Steve/Ben applying that sensibly and being able to judge cuntishness correctly.Weren't you only just complaining about being on the naughty step for doing fuck all - how would you feel if your personal info had also been shared at that time?I was banned for a week for a joke about an Afghan dog - supposedly under the banner "being a racist cunt" - I wasn't being that at all and presumably under this new Big Brother regime I would have been outed.Also anyone could find a fake bit of ID and use that anyway. It's not much harder than setting up a new email account or using a VPN.It's a fucking stupid idea.



As much as I'd he up for this it would never ever happen, Steve and Ben wouldn't be willing to risk any sort of lawsuit for giving out personal details

As much as I'd he up for this it would never ever happen, Steve and Ben wouldn't be willing to risk any sort of lawsuit for giving out personal details

You would have to sign a waiver agreeing to those conditions (eg not acting a cunt). That said, the legal trouble would come later in connection with the interpretation of those vague terms (eg the Afghan dog example).



It won't fix the problem - the trolls will find a way to get in with fake ID anyway - and it will likely create bother for others and Steve. It's stupid.



RiversideRifle

Posts: 748 Re: Validate ID to keep on posting on here « Reply #16 on: Today at 05:53:05 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:47:39 PM Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 05:41:01 PM Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:38:12 PM Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 05:33:42 PM Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:27:47 PM Absolutely not.



I agree with Bob End's thoughts. I can't trust some people on here not to act like fucking nutters and cause trouble in my "real" life.



Steve and Ben know who I am and already have the ability to ban me at any time. That's more than enough.



That is basically what is being asked. Nobody said giving your details out to everyone else unless you act and behave like a complete cunt.

That is basically what is being asked. Nobody said giving your details out to everyone else unless you act and behave like a complete cunt.

Yeah... but that relies on Steve/Ben applying that sensibly and being able to judge cuntishness correctly.



Weren't you only just complaining about being on the naughty step for doing fuck all - how would you feel if your personal info had also been shared at that time?



I was banned for a week for a joke about an Afghan dog - supposedly under the banner "being a racist cunt" - I wasn't being that at all and presumably under this new Big Brother regime I would have been outed.



Also anyone could find a fake bit of ID and use that anyway. It's not much harder than setting up a new email account or using a VPN.



It's a fucking stupid idea.





Yeah... but that relies on Steve/Ben applying that sensibly and being able to judge cuntishness correctly.Weren't you only just complaining about being on the naughty step for doing fuck all - how would you feel if your personal info had also been shared at that time?I was banned for a week for a joke about an Afghan dog - supposedly under the banner "being a racist cunt" - I wasn't being that at all and presumably under this new Big Brother regime I would have been outed.Also anyone could find a fake bit of ID and use that anyway. It's not much harder than setting up a new email account or using a VPN.It's a fucking stupid idea.



As much as I'd he up for this it would never ever happen, Steve and Ben wouldn't be willing to risk any sort of lawsuit for giving out personal details

As much as I'd he up for this it would never ever happen, Steve and Ben wouldn't be willing to risk any sort of lawsuit for giving out personal details

You would have to sign a waiver agreeing to those conditions (eg not acting a cunt). That said, the legal trouble would come later in connection with the interpretation of those vague terms (eg the Afghan dog example).



It won't fix the problem - the trolls will find a way to get in with fake ID anyway - and it will likely create bother for others and Steve. It's stupid.





You would have to sign a waiver agreeing to those conditions (eg not acting a cunt). That said, the legal trouble would come later in connection with the interpretation of those vague terms (eg the Afghan dog example).It won't fix the problem - the trolls will find a way to get in with fake ID anyway - and it will likely create bother for others and Steve. It's stupid.



sockets



M A G APosts: 1 418TRUMP 2020 Re: Validate ID to keep on posting on here « Reply #17 on: Today at 05:56:41 PM » Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 05:53:05 PM









Easiest way to stop multiple accounts is having to register with a mobile phone number it will make it a lot harder

[/quote]









Silly cunt they give unregistered sim cards away for free















I would sooner give my details to the King of Mozambique who keeps sending me emails saying he has an important letter for me to sign to collect my 10 trillion dollars





I like telling it like it is on here I would last 5 mins and my details would be up what benefit is this to me apart from radged bitter lefty slime causing bother on the sly .



Not worth the risk for me .. job to think bout life at No 1 's would son change for the worse ..



Just can't see any benefit at all





first sign of some shit it would be wheres his details we wanna see em





CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 15 251 Re: Validate ID to keep on posting on here « Reply #18 on: Today at 05:58:37 PM » Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 05:53:05 PM

Easiest way to stop multiple accounts is having to register with a mobile phone number it will make it a lot harder



I'd agree with that (eg a password going to that for registration - you see that on loads of websites when setting up an account).



sockets



M A G APosts: 1 418TRUMP 2020 Re: Validate ID to keep on posting on here « Reply #23 on: Today at 06:19:16 PM »



in fact you have no life .. Welch on bets too



