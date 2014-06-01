Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Validate ID to keep on posting on here  (Read 47 times)
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 136


« on: Today at 04:40:39 PM »
Not doing an anonymous poll. Just give a yes or no in reply.

I'll kick it off with a big fuck off YES....

....and three Sids

Sid Sid Sid
El Capitan
Posts: 42 982


« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:42:10 PM »
Yes  :like: :beer:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
Posts: 9 797

UTB


« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:54:14 PM »
Yes from me, sort the men from the shitcake shitcunts
Tommy Cooper
Posts: 251


« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:54:41 PM »
Yes from me,
just like that
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 211


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:56:46 PM »
Yes
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
