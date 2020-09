Bobupanddown

Posts: 4 057 Deranged savages « on: Today at 03:36:12 PM » https://www.rt.com/usa/500581-trump-los-angeles-sheriffs-ambushed/



Imagine going to a hospital to block the entrance and exit because you hope police die.



Utter scum animals who want executing.



Imagine going to a hospital to block the entrance and exit because you hope police die.Utter scum animals who want executing.





sockets
Re: Deranged savages « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:49:24 PM »



To think coppers kneel for this shite is unbelievable





All whipped up by the BLM pavement stainsTo think coppers kneel for this shite is unbelievable

livefastdieyoung
Re: Deranged savages « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:51:46 PM » Just imagine roles reversed. Absolute scenes.

BLM is all about division. The media is all about feeding off conflict.



Neither have had a positive impact on fixing racial inequality or police malpractice. They both have blood on their hands.



BLM is all about division. The media is all about feeding off conflict.Neither have had a positive impact on fixing racial inequality or police malpractice. They both have blood on their hands.

Tom_Trinder
Re: Deranged savages « Reply #8 on: Today at 05:34:22 PM » Sickening racism to say the least.



I hope BLM and the woke idiots are happy!!!





sockets
Re: Deranged savages « Reply #10 on: Today at 06:16:27 PM »



http://t.me/JackDawkins/7946 Turns out the Druggie who died starting all this off was a Police informant Logged

Bill Buxton
Re: Deranged savages « Reply #11 on: Today at 06:43:46 PM » The silent majority in the US are watching all of this and they are appalled. Massive win coming for Trump.