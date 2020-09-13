Welcome,
September 26, 2020, 07:12:03 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Michael Kiwanuka
Author
Topic: Michael Kiwanuka
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 9 385
Michael Kiwanuka
«
on:
September 13, 2020, 09:47:05 AM »
A very talented boy.
His music genre is difficult to classify as he combines many different forms from funk to rock to soul
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 058
Re: Michael Kiwanuka
«
Reply #1 on:
September 13, 2020, 09:57:34 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on September 13, 2020, 09:47:05 AM
A very talented boy.
His music genre is difficult to classify as he combines many different forms from funk to rock to soul
FUCK SAKE I THOUGHT THAT HE WAS ANOTHER SIGNING
Logged
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 891
Re: Michael Kiwanuka
«
Reply #2 on:
September 13, 2020, 11:11:33 AM »
Me too. I wonder if hes any good up front.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 459
Re: Michael Kiwanuka
«
Reply #3 on:
September 13, 2020, 01:03:43 PM »
He is.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nOubjLM9Cbc
or if you prefer 12 minute long versions of things....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FngDSOuCNAA
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 534
Pack o cunts
Re: Michael Kiwanuka
«
Reply #4 on:
September 13, 2020, 01:05:24 PM »
How fucking boring is that?
Answer - as boring as one of Queersons posts
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
Offline
Posts: 628
Re: Michael Kiwanuka
«
Reply #5 on:
September 13, 2020, 01:05:41 PM »
Great singer
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 10 221
Re: Michael Kiwanuka
«
Reply #6 on:
September 13, 2020, 01:09:17 PM »
Glad it's not another signing with that fucking surname.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 9 385
Re: Michael Kiwanuka
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 06:40:31 AM »
Mercury prize winner - well deserved
Logged
