September 26, 2020, 07:12:03 AM
Michael Kiwanuka
« on: September 13, 2020, 09:47:05 AM »
A very talented boy.

His music genre is difficult to classify as he combines many different forms from funk to rock to soul

« Reply #1 on: September 13, 2020, 09:57:34 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on September 13, 2020, 09:47:05 AM
A very talented boy.

His music genre is difficult to classify as he combines many different forms from funk to rock to soul


FUCK SAKE I THOUGHT THAT HE WAS ANOTHER SIGNING  lost
« Reply #2 on: September 13, 2020, 11:11:33 AM »
Me too. I wonder if hes any good up front.
« Reply #3 on: September 13, 2020, 01:03:43 PM »
He is.

 :like:




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nOubjLM9Cbc

or if you prefer 12 minute long versions of things....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FngDSOuCNAA
« Reply #4 on: September 13, 2020, 01:05:24 PM »
How fucking boring is that?

Answer - as boring as one of Queersons posts

 :unlike:
« Reply #5 on: September 13, 2020, 01:05:41 PM »
Great singer
« Reply #6 on: September 13, 2020, 01:09:17 PM »
Glad it's not another signing with that fucking surname.
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:40:31 AM »
Mercury prize winner - well deserved  :like:
