September 13, 2020, 11:40:01 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Michael Kiwanuka
Author
Topic: Michael Kiwanuka (Read 118 times)
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 347
Michael Kiwanuka
«
on:
Today
at 09:47:05 AM »
A very talented boy.
His music genre is difficult to classify as he combines many different forms from funk to rock to soul
monkeyman
Posts: 11 007
Re: Michael Kiwanuka
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:57:34 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 09:47:05 AM
A very talented boy.
His music genre is difficult to classify as he combines many different forms from funk to rock to soul
FUCK SAKE I THOUGHT THAT HE WAS ANOTHER SIGNING
Pile
Posts: 40 786
Re: Michael Kiwanuka
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:11:33 AM »
Me too. I wonder if hes any good up front.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
