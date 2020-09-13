Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 13, 2020, 11:40:01 AM
Michael Kiwanuka  (Read 118 times)
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 347



« on: Today at 09:47:05 AM »
A very talented boy.

His music genre is difficult to classify as he combines many different forms from funk to rock to soul

monkeyman
Posts: 11 007


« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:57:34 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:47:05 AM
A very talented boy.

His music genre is difficult to classify as he combines many different forms from funk to rock to soul


FUCK SAKE I THOUGHT THAT HE WAS ANOTHER SIGNING  lost
Pile
Posts: 40 786



« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:11:33 AM »
Me too. I wonder if hes any good up front.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
