September 20, 2020, 09:06:00 AM
THE MONSTER IS POSTING ON BOREME
Author
Topic: THE MONSTER IS POSTING ON BOREME (Read 1946 times)
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 754
Re: THE MONSTER IS POSTING ON BOREME
«
Reply #150 on:
September 14, 2020, 04:32:52 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on September 13, 2020, 04:34:07 PM
It was Ozzy and Kev who came up with the idea
Logged
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 754
Re: THE MONSTER IS POSTING ON BOREME
«
Reply #151 on:
September 14, 2020, 04:37:09 PM
Quote from: Pile on September 13, 2020, 11:12:24 AM
Good, I hope he never comes back.
You keep on whinging about the Monster, people are gonna start thinking you're the tree of a man.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 375
Re: THE MONSTER IS POSTING ON BOREME
«
Reply #152 on:
September 14, 2020, 05:32:44 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on September 14, 2020, 04:00:41 PM
It wont be long till you are in St Lukes running round a lamp pretending you are a bat
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 754
Re: THE MONSTER IS POSTING ON BOREME
«
Reply #153 on:
September 14, 2020, 05:58:05 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on September 14, 2020, 03:43:16 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on September 14, 2020, 03:33:57 PM
You remind me of the janitor off scrubs
Who the fuck watches Scrubs??
Me.
One of my favourite ever Series. Top three.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 375
Re: THE MONSTER IS POSTING ON BOREME
«
Reply #154 on:
September 14, 2020, 06:34:40 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on September 14, 2020, 05:58:05 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on September 14, 2020, 03:43:16 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on September 14, 2020, 03:33:57 PM
You remind me of the janitor off scrubs
Who the fuck watches Scrubs??
Me.
One of my favourite ever Series. Top three with Real Housewives of Beverley Hills and Naked Jungle.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 855
Re: THE MONSTER IS POSTING ON BOREME
«
Reply #155 on:
September 14, 2020, 08:23:19 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on September 14, 2020, 04:37:09 PM
Quote from: Pile on September 13, 2020, 11:12:24 AM
Good, I hope he never comes back.
You keep on whinging about the Monster, people are gonna start thinking you're the tree of a man.
I am, just not that one.
Beer me dweeb.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 5 256
Re: THE MONSTER IS POSTING ON BOREME
«
Reply #156 on:
Today
at 08:42:07 AM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on September 13, 2020, 03:52:49 PM
Shithouses arses will be twitching. Start a petition Ozzy lad.
How did this go?
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
