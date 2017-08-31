Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 14, 2020, 04:09:42 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: THE MONSTER IS POSTING ON BOREME  (Read 1526 times)
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 800



View Profile
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 10:15:22 PM »
Will you be turning up in an army uniform?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Oldfield
*****
Online Online

Posts: 957



View Profile
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 10:23:05 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:47:12 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 04:42:11 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:28:04 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 04:26:33 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:19:04 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 04:07:46 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 03:30:09 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 03:26:07 PM
I would imagine that this would be the case for quite a few users on here. Does this site ban by IP?


God no. If that was the case, Matty's online time would be at 12 days, rather than 369 days monkey monkey


I've just had a look to see how long matty has been online, i wasn't far off with 369 days, it's only 629 klins

Matty has some serious mental health issues sociopath with schizophrenic tendancies

Obsession and multi accounts..... inability to hold down employment or relationships...... total fantasist.... nit to mention the whole raising the dead episode  klins

All the signs are there




Is ANY of that true, you absolute fruitloop  :basil: :basil: :basil:


Six

Hundred

And

Twenty nine

Days online!!!!!!!


I suspect you have lost the insult obsessed or fruitloop from your armoury of insults

Seek help shaman .... seek help

 :basil: monkey



Is that how long youve spend obsessing over my Facebook profile?  :nige: :nige: klins



Creepy OddCunt  :homer:

Lisa Harling ...... and a host of other allegations.... not sure you should be calling anyone creepy

 sshhh



The difference is, thats just bollocks you make up based on the names of random people you see on my Facebook page


Whats not bollocks, though, is your creepy obsession with me.




Creepy creepy OddCunt, creeping around on Facebook   klins







Nope, Shaman, its the truth plain and simple and its why it gets under your skin so badly...... you are a very strange mentally ill person who has some serious issues. Theres a reason you live alone, cant hold fown jobs or relationships and when you travel you do that alone too as you spend your entire holiday on here telling us about it  monkey

629 days ... online.... on this forum.........on only one of your accounts.......... you have serious issues

Those are the thoughts of posters on multiple forums you visit from football, politics and landlord and tenant. The people who frequent them state to your face the same things said here. You are an obsessed, unhinged weirdo who cant handle someone having a contrary opinion to you. Are you on the spectrum Matty?

Ramble and project all you want about facebook..... you added me not the other way round but by doing so you merely confirm the truth i say about you

 :basil: monkey
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 239


View Profile
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 10:25:47 PM »
Yikes  klins
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RiversideRifle
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 765


View Profile
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 10:34:18 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:15:22 PM
Will you be turning up in an army uniform?

I'll be off the clock kid, I'll be in my dancing shoes and wearing my fingering gloves incase Matty pulls his pants down  mcl
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 764


View Profile
« Reply #104 on: Today at 02:02:33 AM »
Capsdave definitely fits the pROLFile like  klins
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 014


View Profile
« Reply #105 on: Today at 06:12:49 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:15:22 PM
Will you be turning up in an army uniform?
CLEM LIKES A MAN IN UNIFORM  klins
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 256



View Profile
« Reply #106 on: Today at 07:06:51 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 06:12:49 AM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:15:22 PM
Will you be turning up in an army uniform?
CLEM LIKES A MAN IN UNIFORM  klins

Stop bullying people.

 























PS:  A good man is hard to find.

But a hard man is good to find.

 sshhh
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 173


View Profile
« Reply #107 on: Today at 07:58:39 AM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 10:23:05 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:47:12 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 04:42:11 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:28:04 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 04:26:33 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:19:04 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 04:07:46 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 03:30:09 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 03:26:07 PM
I would imagine that this would be the case for quite a few users on here. Does this site ban by IP?


God no. If that was the case, Matty's online time would be at 12 days, rather than 369 days monkey monkey


I've just had a look to see how long matty has been online, i wasn't far off with 369 days, it's only 629 klins

Matty has some serious mental health issues sociopath with schizophrenic tendancies

Obsession and multi accounts..... inability to hold down employment or relationships...... total fantasist.... nit to mention the whole raising the dead episode  klins

All the signs are there




Is ANY of that true, you absolute fruitloop  :basil: :basil: :basil:


Six

Hundred

And

Twenty nine

Days online!!!!!!!


I suspect you have lost the insult obsessed or fruitloop from your armoury of insults

Seek help shaman .... seek help

 :basil: monkey



Is that how long youve spend obsessing over my Facebook profile?  :nige: :nige: klins



Creepy OddCunt  :homer:

Lisa Harling ...... and a host of other allegations.... not sure you should be calling anyone creepy

 sshhh



The difference is, thats just bollocks you make up based on the names of random people you see on my Facebook page


Whats not bollocks, though, is your creepy obsession with me.




Creepy creepy OddCunt, creeping around on Facebook   klins







Nope, Shaman, its the truth plain and simple and its why it gets under your skin so badly...... you are a very strange mentally ill person who has some serious issues. Theres a reason you live alone, cant hold fown jobs or relationships and when you travel you do that alone too as you spend your entire holiday on here telling us about it  monkey

629 days ... online.... on this forum.........on only one of your accounts.......... you have serious issues

Those are the thoughts of posters on multiple forums you visit from football, politics and landlord and tenant. The people who frequent them state to your face the same things said here. You are an obsessed, unhinged weirdo who cant handle someone having a contrary opinion to you. Are you on the spectrum Matty?

Ramble and project all you want about facebook..... you added me not the other way round but by doing so you merely confirm the truth i say about you

 :basil: monkey




And you are? We all know who Matty is and i cant believe im going to say this but i give Matty props for not hiding behind a username and to be honest he probaly gets more shit on here than anybody else.(granted he can dish it out as well)...

WHY CANT WE ALL JUST GET ALONG?????...
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 460


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #108 on: Today at 09:32:37 AM »
Doesn't he hide behind several user names?

 :steptoe:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 464


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #109 on: Today at 09:33:45 AM »
Yes he does  :matty:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 007


View Profile
« Reply #110 on: Today at 09:54:14 AM »
Proper mental rant that, like!


And all true, obviously.  charles charles :meltdown:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 464


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #111 on: Today at 10:01:43 AM »
But he say's you added him on Facebook is this true

Do you just add strangers to your profile to make the numbers up or what Matty  :matty: charles

I bet you are picking through every one on your friend list wondering who it is  charles charles
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 007


View Profile
« Reply #112 on: Today at 10:19:59 AM »
Oldfield said it, so it must be true.



Use your brain, crocky  souey souey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 464


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #113 on: Today at 10:23:20 AM »
I am

You got form .. the T shirt scandal , the bet welch all adds up you know .

You have said above he is on your face book just wondering how he knows all that stuff
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 007


View Profile
« Reply #114 on: Today at 10:26:38 AM »
Bear in mind this is the same bloke who is convinced that when I go and visit my grandparents in Stokesley, I am actually conversing with the afterlife  :pd:


Or something like that anyway. To be honest I didnt fully understand that particularly mental one myself  charles
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 464


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #115 on: Today at 10:39:46 AM »
Just seems daft him saying he's on your face book and you saying he is on it . he added you or you added him one of the other .
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 007


View Profile
« Reply #116 on: Today at 10:44:54 AM »
Or it was from before I set it to private, due to excessive COB stalking  sshhh
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 173


View Profile
« Reply #117 on: Today at 10:46:02 AM »
I personally think Capio infests this board. Its defo the 1 person with multiple "usernames". Evidence? Check out who "hits and runs" on posts, more so towards Lids.
Whomever it is playing divide and conquer amongst us..........
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 464


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #118 on: Today at 10:51:17 AM »
The D Man  charles

Oldfield might be him some one said that not long back on here actually  monkey monkey


I like Oldfield who ever he is  :like:
Logged
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 173


View Profile
« Reply #119 on: Today at 10:56:49 AM »
Comrades in arms Crocky lad  :alf:
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 464


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #120 on: Today at 10:57:46 AM »
 :matty: :stairlift: charles
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 807

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #121 on: Today at 12:07:43 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 10:23:05 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:47:12 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 04:42:11 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:28:04 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 04:26:33 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:19:04 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 04:07:46 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 03:30:09 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 03:26:07 PM
I would imagine that this would be the case for quite a few users on here. Does this site ban by IP?


God no. If that was the case, Matty's online time would be at 12 days, rather than 369 days monkey monkey


I've just had a look to see how long matty has been online, i wasn't far off with 369 days, it's only 629 klins

Matty has some serious mental health issues sociopath with schizophrenic tendancies

Obsession and multi accounts..... inability to hold down employment or relationships...... total fantasist.... nit to mention the whole raising the dead episode  klins

All the signs are there




Is ANY of that true, you absolute fruitloop  :basil: :basil: :basil:


Six

Hundred

And

Twenty nine

Days online!!!!!!!


I suspect you have lost the insult obsessed or fruitloop from your armoury of insults

Seek help shaman .... seek help

 :basil: monkey



Is that how long youve spend obsessing over my Facebook profile?  :nige: :nige: klins



Creepy OddCunt  :homer:

Lisa Harling ...... and a host of other allegations.... not sure you should be calling anyone creepy

 sshhh



The difference is, thats just bollocks you make up based on the names of random people you see on my Facebook page


Whats not bollocks, though, is your creepy obsession with me.




Creepy creepy OddCunt, creeping around on Facebook   klins







Nope, Shaman, its the truth plain and simple and its why it gets under your skin so badly...... you are a very strange mentally ill person who has some serious issues. Theres a reason you live alone, cant hold fown jobs or relationships and when you travel you do that alone too as you spend your entire holiday on here telling us about it  monkey

629 days ... online.... on this forum.........on only one of your accounts.......... you have serious issues

Those are the thoughts of posters on multiple forums you visit from football, politics and landlord and tenant. The people who frequent them state to your face the same things said here. You are an obsessed, unhinged weirdo who cant handle someone having a contrary opinion to you. Are you on the spectrum Matty?

Ramble and project all you want about facebook..... you added me not the other way round but by doing so you merely confirm the truth i say about you

 :basil: monkey





You got the Tism me owld fruit?  :matty:  :ponce:
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 549


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #122 on: Today at 12:48:51 PM »
I don't think he's old enough to have had a spectrum. More of an Amiga/Atari ST generation type I reckon.
Logged
CoB scum
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 173


View Profile
« Reply #123 on: Today at 01:02:08 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 12:48:51 PM
I don't think he's old enough to have had a spectrum. More of an Amiga/Atari ST generation type I reckon.

Commodore 64 i reckon.............
Logged
Oldfield
*****
Online Online

Posts: 957



View Profile
« Reply #124 on: Today at 03:09:02 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:51:17 AM
The D Man  charles

Oldfield might be him some one said that not long back on here actually  monkey monkey


I like Oldfield who ever he is  :like:

Matty is mates with Capio..... im certainly not him and im here under my real name just not all of it......

So  sshhh Matty and Nekder  :basil:

 monkey
« Last Edit: Today at 03:12:55 PM by Oldfield » Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 464


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #125 on: Today at 03:10:49 PM »
Good to see u fella  :like:

Just a quick one did Matty add you to his face book 
Logged
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 173


View Profile
« Reply #126 on: Today at 03:11:13 PM »
Did you do Tubular Bells???.............
Logged
Oldfield
*****
Online Online

Posts: 957



View Profile
« Reply #127 on: Today at 03:16:03 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 03:11:13 PM
Did you do Tubular Bells???.............

Alas no not musicians ......


Matty added me to his facebook but he hasn't a clue whether I'm male or female. Or non binary  :basil:.......... Matty does like to add lots of random women to his FB mind..... #sleaze  monkey
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 464


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #128 on: Today at 03:17:42 PM »
Thought so thanks for confirming  :like:
Logged
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 173


View Profile
« Reply #129 on: Today at 03:21:37 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 03:09:02 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:51:17 AM
The D Man  charles

Oldfield might be him some one said that not long back on here actually  monkey monkey


I like Oldfield who ever he is  :like:

Matty is mates with Capio..... im certainly not him and im here under my real name just not all of it......

So  sshhh Matty and Nekder  :basil:

 monkey





Errmmm thats not fair Moonlight Shadow i never said you were Capio.....
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 007


View Profile
« Reply #130 on: Today at 03:28:15 PM »
So muck jackanory from one small brain.



Hans Christian OddCunt  :basil: :basil: :jackanory:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Oldfield
*****
Online Online

Posts: 957



View Profile
« Reply #131 on: Today at 03:28:52 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 03:21:37 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 03:09:02 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:51:17 AM
The D Man  charles

Oldfield might be him some one said that not long back on here actually  monkey monkey


I like Oldfield who ever he is  :like:

Matty is mates with Capio..... im certainly not him and im here under my real name just not all of it......

So  sshhh Matty and Nekder  :basil:

 monkey





Errmmm thats not fair Moonlight Shadow i never said you were Capio.....

Care to confirm your real name? Mr self appointed Board inquisitor

Red ken i believe your previous account was?
Logged
Oldfield
*****
Online Online

Posts: 957



View Profile
« Reply #132 on: Today at 03:29:45 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:28:15 PM
So muck jackanory from one small brain.



Hans Christian OddCunt  :basil: :basil: :jackanory:

Again in english and slowly .... Dereck Acorah

 :nige:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 007


View Profile
« Reply #133 on: Today at 03:31:13 PM »
I just tagged myself on Facebook in the pub Im in now. Why dont you post it on here so crocket can come and kick my tits in?

You have my permission  :like:


 :jackanory: :jackanory:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 464


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #134 on: Today at 03:33:18 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 03:29:45 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:28:15 PM
So muck jackanory from one small brain.



Hans Christian OddCunt  :basil: :basil: :jackanory:

Again in english and slowly .... Dereck Acorah

 :nige:







 charles charles charles






Not gonna waste the fuel starting the car up to give you a clip Mathew .. you got enough problems in life  charles
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 007


View Profile
« Reply #135 on: Today at 03:33:57 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 03:09:02 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:51:17 AM
The D Man  charles

Oldfield might be him some one said that not long back on here actually  monkey monkey


I like Oldfield who ever he is  :like:

Matty is mates with Capio..... im certainly not him and im here under my real name just not all of it......

So  sshhh Matty and Nekder  :basil:

 monkey






 charles charles


Where will this bullshit end??



You remind me of the janitor off scrubs  :basil:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 173


View Profile
« Reply #136 on: Today at 03:35:42 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 03:28:52 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 03:21:37 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 03:09:02 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:51:17 AM
The D Man  charles

Oldfield might be him some one said that not long back on here actually  monkey monkey


I like Oldfield who ever he is  :like:

Matty is mates with Capio..... im certainly not him and im here under my real name just not all of it......

So  sshhh Matty and Nekder  :basil:

 monkey





Errmmm thats not fair Moonlight Shadow i never said you were Capio.....

Care to confirm your real name? Mr self appointed Board inquisitor

Red ken i believe your previous account was?

Errr no its always been Nekder.... Its not a secret who i am, Ken is the name,Used to work the pubs round Boro and Redcar and i have  a 37 inch inside leg...... :like:
Logged
Oldfield
*****
Online Online

Posts: 957



View Profile
« Reply #137 on: Today at 03:43:16 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:33:57 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 03:09:02 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:51:17 AM
The D Man  charles

Oldfield might be him some one said that not long back on here actually  monkey monkey


I like Oldfield who ever he is  :like:

Matty is mates with Capio..... im certainly not him and im here under my real name just not all of it......

So  sshhh Matty and Nekder  :basil:

 monkey






 charles charles


Where will this bullshit end??



You remind me of the janitor off scrubs  :basil:

Who the fuck watches Scrubs??

Oh, boros answer to this

https://youtu.be/QRqXBsgnYok

Back in your lotion box

 monkey
Logged
Oldfield
*****
Online Online

Posts: 957



View Profile
« Reply #138 on: Today at 03:44:50 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 03:35:42 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 03:28:52 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 03:21:37 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 03:09:02 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:51:17 AM
The D Man  charles

Oldfield might be him some one said that not long back on here actually  monkey monkey


I like Oldfield who ever he is  :like:

Matty is mates with Capio..... im certainly not him and im here under my real name just not all of it......

So  sshhh Matty and Nekder  :basil:

 monkey





Errmmm thats not fair Moonlight Shadow i never said you were Capio.....

Care to confirm your real name? Mr self appointed Board inquisitor

Red ken i believe your previous account was?

Errr no its always been Nekder.... Its not a secret who i am, Ken is the name,Used to work the pubs round Boro and Redcar and i have  a 37 inch inside leg...... :like:

A pleasure to meet you good sir

 jc
Logged
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 173


View Profile
« Reply #139 on: Today at 03:47:29 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 03:44:50 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 03:35:42 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 03:28:52 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 03:21:37 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 03:09:02 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:51:17 AM
The D Man  charles

Oldfield might be him some one said that not long back on here actually  monkey monkey


I like Oldfield who ever he is  :like:

Matty is mates with Capio..... im certainly not him and im here under my real name just not all of it......

So  sshhh Matty and Nekder  :basil:

 monkey





Errmmm thats not fair Moonlight Shadow i never said you were Capio.....

Care to confirm your real name? Mr self appointed Board inquisitor

Red ken i believe your previous account was?

Errr no its always been Nekder.... Its not a secret who i am, Ken is the name,Used to work the pubs round Boro and Redcar and i have  a 37 inch inside leg...... :like:

A pleasure to meet you good sir

 jc
:like:
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 807

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #140 on: Today at 03:49:41 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 03:43:16 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:33:57 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 03:09:02 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:51:17 AM
The D Man  charles

Oldfield might be him some one said that not long back on here actually  monkey monkey


I like Oldfield who ever he is  :like:

Matty is mates with Capio..... im certainly not him and im here under my real name just not all of it......

So  sshhh Matty and Nekder  :basil:

 monkey






 charles charles


Where will this bullshit end??



You remind me of the janitor off scrubs  :basil:

Who the fuck watches Scrubs??

Oh, boros answer to this

https://youtu.be/QRqXBsgnYok

Back in your lotion box

 monkey

I often wonder if that was Aloe Vera or Johnsons 
Logged
Pallys bar stool

Online Online

Posts: 1


View Profile
« Reply #141 on: Today at 03:51:00 PM »
Can't believe people haven't worked out oldfield is Boroboy75 yet. Who is this Nekder cunt? looks like a mad kev clone.
Logged
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 173


View Profile
« Reply #142 on: Today at 03:52:41 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 03:51:00 PM
Can't believe people haven't worked out oldfield is Boroboy75 yet. Who is this Nekder cunt? looks like a mad kev clone.

Have a word Pally we have conversed before (about you deleting your posts)........
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 007


View Profile
« Reply #143 on: Today at 03:53:26 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 03:43:16 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:33:57 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 03:09:02 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:51:17 AM
The D Man  charles

Oldfield might be him some one said that not long back on here actually  monkey monkey


I like Oldfield who ever he is  :like:

Matty is mates with Capio..... im certainly not him and im here under my real name just not all of it......

So  sshhh Matty and Nekder  :basil:

 monkey






 charles charles


Where will this bullshit end??



You remind me of the janitor off scrubs  :basil:

Who the fuck watches Scrubs??

Oh, boros answer to this

https://youtu.be/QRqXBsgnYok

Back in your lotion box

 monkey


Ill fill you in... the Janitor basically hates his life and hates his menial job, so his imagination creates a whole new world full of bullshit for himself wheres actually a somebody.

He follows and stalks JD around the hospital desperately trying to bring him down a peg or two due to bitterness and jealousy, but ultimately fails and ends up sweeping his shit up.. because, well, hes a janitor.



All makes sense now Janitor OddCunt me owld sugar plum  :ponce: :ponce: :ponce:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Oldfield
*****
Online Online

Posts: 957



View Profile
« Reply #144 on: Today at 04:00:41 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:53:26 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 03:43:16 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:33:57 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 03:09:02 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:51:17 AM
The D Man  charles

Oldfield might be him some one said that not long back on here actually  monkey monkey


I like Oldfield who ever he is  :like:

Matty is mates with Capio..... im certainly not him and im here under my real name just not all of it......

So  sshhh Matty and Nekder  :basil:

 monkey






 charles charles


Where will this bullshit end??



You remind me of the janitor off scrubs  :basil:

Who the fuck watches Scrubs??

Oh, boros answer to this

https://youtu.be/QRqXBsgnYok

Back in your lotion box

 monkey


Ill fill you in... the Janitor basically hates his life and hates his menial job, so his imagination creates a whole new world full of bullshit for himself wheres actually a somebody.

He follows and stalks JD around the hospital desperately trying to bring him down a peg or two due to bitterness and jealousy, but ultimately fails and ends up sweeping his shit up.. because, well, hes a janitor.



All makes sense now Janitor OddCunt me owld sugar plum  :ponce: :ponce: :ponce:

Im not surprised you were drawn to that character Matty ...... theres a reason for that 

You are a textbook narcissistic personality disorder on legs .....

Lives alone
Holidays alone
Cant hold down a job
Cant hold down a relationship
Obsessive
Lives in a shitty dockers mansion in shitty area
Reinvents himself on line through multiple different personality accounts
Holds seances

It wont be long till you are in St Lukes running round a lamp pretending you are a bat

#unhinged

 klins
Logged
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 173


View Profile
« Reply #145 on: Today at 04:02:20 PM »
The last line....... 
Logged
maggiethatcherrulesok
*****
Online Online

Posts: 427


WLM


View Profile
« Reply #146 on: Today at 04:07:15 PM »
Anyone else get that feeling from this El Capitan is just firing off a few random token rounds knowing he has been shown up as the sad cunt he is.

Im actually feeling a bit sorry for him.   If he is on the spectrum.  We shouldnt be mocking him though, no matter how much of a dick he seems to be.

Best off just ignoring
Logged
WLM
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 229


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #147 on: Today at 04:07:35 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 04:02:20 PM
The last line....... 

 monkey monkey monkey
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 