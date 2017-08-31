Oldfield

Offline



Posts: 949







Posts: 949 Re: THE MONSTER IS POSTING ON BOREME « Reply #50 on: Today at 04:07:46 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 03:30:09 PM Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 03:26:07 PM I would imagine that this would be the case for quite a few users on here. Does this site ban by IP?





God no. If that was the case, Matty's online time would be at 12 days, rather than 369 days





I've just had a look to see how long matty has been online, i wasn't far off with 369 days, it's only 629

God no. If that was the case, Matty's online time would be at 12 days, rather than 369 daysI've just had a look to see how long matty has been online, i wasn't far off with 369 days, it's only 629

Matty has some serious mental health issues sociopath with schizophrenic tendancies



Obsession and multi accounts..... inability to hold down employment or relationships...... total fantasist.... nit to mention the whole raising the dead episode



All the signs are there Matty has some serious mental health issues sociopath with schizophrenic tendanciesObsession and multi accounts..... inability to hold down employment or relationships...... total fantasist.... nit to mention the whole raising the dead episodeAll the signs are there Logged

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 5 231





Posts: 5 231 Re: THE MONSTER IS POSTING ON BOREME « Reply #51 on: Today at 04:08:43 PM » I wonder if Bobup, Wee Willie, T Boner, Oddfield and Crocket are all for it? Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 418





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 418TRUMP 2020 Re: THE MONSTER IS POSTING ON BOREME « Reply #52 on: Today at 04:14:08 PM » Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 04:07:46 PM Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 03:30:09 PM Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 03:26:07 PM I would imagine that this would be the case for quite a few users on here. Does this site ban by IP?





God no. If that was the case, Matty's online time would be at 12 days, rather than 369 days





I've just had a look to see how long matty has been online, i wasn't far off with 369 days, it's only 629

God no. If that was the case, Matty's online time would be at 12 days, rather than 369 daysI've just had a look to see how long matty has been online, i wasn't far off with 369 days, it's only 629

Matty has some serious mental health issues sociopath with schizophrenic tendancies



Obsession and multi accounts..... inability to hold down employment or relationships...... total fantasist.... nit to mention the whole raising the dead episode



All the signs are there

Matty has some serious mental health issues sociopath with schizophrenic tendanciesObsession and multi accounts..... inability to hold down employment or relationships...... total fantasist.... nit to mention the whole raising the dead episodeAll the signs are there





















Absolutely kills Matty capcock and Cappio not knowing who certain people are on here it tears em apart inside





Here I am anyway I am called Simon you can call me Si



I am a Russian Bot just like $1200 An hour Towz said years ago















Check that thumb out Monty Absolutely kills Matty capcock and Cappio not knowing who certain people are on here it tears em apart insideHere I am anyway I am called Simon you can call me SiI am a Russian Bot just like $1200 An hour Towz said years agoCheck that thumb out Monty Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 418





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 418TRUMP 2020 Re: THE MONSTER IS POSTING ON BOREME « Reply #55 on: Today at 04:24:41 PM » I have sat in a pub posting pictures as I waited for big ron to come in and fill me in



Did any of you wankers who are desperate to know who I am turn up ... Nope





I have posted multiple time where u can meet me down seal sands after graft time n place





Any of you desperate wankers who wanna know who I am turn up .... Nope





You're rats dirty stinking rats who would do snake rat tricks to ruin me while I had no clue who you were that's all you wanna know who I am for ..





Logged

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 5 231





Posts: 5 231 Re: THE MONSTER IS POSTING ON BOREME « Reply #57 on: Today at 04:27:02 PM » Quote from: sockets on Today at 04:24:41 PM I have sat in a pub posting pictures as I waited for big ron to come in and fill me in



Did any of you wankers who are desperate to know who I am turn up ... Nope





I have posted multiple time where u can meet me down seal sands after graft time n place





Any of you desperate wankers who wanna know who I am turn up .... Nope





You're rats dirty stinking rats who would do snake rat tricks to ruin me while I had no clue who you were that's all you wanna know who I am for ..









So you would be up for it? So you would be up for it? Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 418





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 418TRUMP 2020 Re: THE MONSTER IS POSTING ON BOREME « Reply #59 on: Today at 04:30:02 PM »





u want me to put my ID on here to freaks like you





Give me your mobile Ill give you a ring tomorra lets sort this out once and for all seen as ur so desperate to find out who I am .



Honest as day is long meu want me to put my ID on here to freaks like youGive me your mobile Ill give you a ring tomorra lets sort this out once and for all seen as ur so desperate to find out who I am . Logged

RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 12 215





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 12 215Once in every lifetime Re: THE MONSTER IS POSTING ON BOREME « Reply #60 on: Today at 04:32:29 PM » Quote from: sockets on Today at 04:30:02 PM





u want me to put my ID on here to freaks like you





Give me your mobile Ill give you a ring tomorra lets sort this out once and for all seen as ur so desperate to find out who I am .





Honest as day is long meu want me to put my ID on here to freaks like youGive me your mobile Ill give you a ring tomorra lets sort this out once and for all seen as ur so desperate to find out who I am .



Thing with this site is soon as anyone gets info on you, they're searching for you on social media, like Bernie.



Strange behaviour Thing with this site is soon as anyone gets info on you, they're searching for you on social media, like Bernie.Strange behaviour Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 5 231





Posts: 5 231 Re: THE MONSTER IS POSTING ON BOREME « Reply #62 on: Today at 04:34:07 PM » Quote from: sockets on Today at 04:30:02 PM





u want me to put my ID on here to freaks like you





Give me your mobile Ill give you a ring tomorra lets sort this out once and for all seen as ur so desperate to find out who I am .





Honest as day is long meu want me to put my ID on here to freaks like youGive me your mobile Ill give you a ring tomorra lets sort this out once and for all seen as ur so desperate to find out who I am .

It was Ozzy and Kev who came up with the idea Crocket bud, I was just asking if you would be up for it It was Ozzy and Kev who came up with the idea Crocket bud, I was just asking if you would be up for it Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 418





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 418TRUMP 2020 Re: THE MONSTER IS POSTING ON BOREME « Reply #63 on: Today at 04:35:28 PM » Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 04:34:07 PM Quote from: sockets on Today at 04:30:02 PM





u want me to put my ID on here to freaks like you





Give me your mobile Ill give you a ring tomorra lets sort this out once and for all seen as ur so desperate to find out who I am .





Honest as day is long meu want me to put my ID on here to freaks like youGive me your mobile Ill give you a ring tomorra lets sort this out once and for all seen as ur so desperate to find out who I am .

It was Ozzy and Kev who came up with the idea Crocket bud, I was just asking if you would be up for it

It was Ozzy and Kev who came up with the idea Crocket bud, I was just asking if you would be up for it

















You are not my Bud you're a weirdo pervert who talks about my teenage daughter in derogatory terms







You are not my Bud you're a weirdo pervert who talks about my teenage daughter in derogatory terms Logged

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 138





Posts: 1 138 Re: THE MONSTER IS POSTING ON BOREME « Reply #64 on: Today at 04:38:08 PM » I reckon it's a good idea. Your identity remains hidden until you fire out some racism or paedo insults or post personal stuff about others. If you can't not do those three things then you need hkying off the board anyway. I'll put it to a vote and see what the result is. Logged

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 138





Posts: 1 138 Re: THE MONSTER IS POSTING ON BOREME « Reply #65 on: Today at 04:42:00 PM » Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 04:34:07 PM Quote from: sockets on Today at 04:30:02 PM





u want me to put my ID on here to freaks like you





Give me your mobile Ill give you a ring tomorra lets sort this out once and for all seen as ur so desperate to find out who I am .





Honest as day is long meu want me to put my ID on here to freaks like youGive me your mobile Ill give you a ring tomorra lets sort this out once and for all seen as ur so desperate to find out who I am .

It was Ozzy and Kev who came up with the idea Crocket bud, I was just asking if you would be up for it

It was Ozzy and Kev who came up with the idea Crocket bud, I was just asking if you would be up for it

I never came up with idea at all. I think it's a good idea though. It'll sort the shithouses out from the decent lads. I never came up with idea at all. I think it's a good idea though. It'll sort the shithouses out from the decent lads. Logged

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 5 231





Posts: 5 231 Re: THE MONSTER IS POSTING ON BOREME « Reply #75 on: Today at 06:40:09 PM » No, but regarding Crockets daughter, he calls me Rolf then I mention his daughter, always in that order, he knows the dance, if he doesnt want his daughter mentioning, dont mention Rolf, its as simple as that.



But whos deflecting now? If youre so against it then pull everyone up for mentioning family members or Lisa etc, but you dont. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 12 215





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 12 215Once in every lifetime Re: THE MONSTER IS POSTING ON BOREME « Reply #79 on: Today at 08:01:21 PM » Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 06:40:09 PM No, but regarding Crockets daughter, he calls me Rolf then I mention his daughter, always in that order, he knows the dance, if he doesnt want his daughter mentioning, dont mention Rolf, its as simple as that.



But whos deflecting now? If youre so against it then pull everyone up for mentioning family members or Lisa etc, but you dont.





So because someone calls you Rolf, you start bringing kids in to it. Do you really think that we believe youre Rolf Harris?



So because someone calls you Rolf, you start bringing kids in to it. Do you really think that we believe youre Rolf Harris? Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT