|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CapsDave
|
Westy is desperate for clicks, so he'll take anyone.
He's right about being hounded off here like. I don't see what harm he was doing - some of his stuff could be quite funny.
Hounded? Dry your eyes Bernie. You get worse stuff and you're still here....
You do realise the daft cunt is still on this forum, under his many different guises?
People always say this, what are his other guises? TM also, what are his?
|
|
|
|
Logged
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
|
|
|
|
|
CapsDave
|
Westy is desperate for clicks, so he'll take anyone.
He's right about being hounded off here like. I don't see what harm he was doing - some of his stuff could be quite funny.
Hounded? Dry your eyes Bernie. You get worse stuff and you're still here....
You do realise the daft cunt is still on this forum, under his many different guises?
People always say this, what are his other guises? TM also, what are his?
You aint fooling no fucker........
Obviously fooling you if you think Im Beerson or TM.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|