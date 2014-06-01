CapsDave

Online



Posts: 5 214





Posts: 5 214

Re: THE MONSTER IS POSTING ON BOREME « Reply #13 on: Today at 01:16:26 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 12:51:32 PM Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:42:12 AM Westy is desperate for clicks, so he'll take anyone.



He's right about being hounded off here like. I don't see what harm he was doing - some of his stuff could be quite funny.





Hounded? Dry your eyes Bernie. You get worse stuff and you're still here....



You do realise the daft cunt is still on this forum, under his many different guises?





Hounded? Dry your eyes Bernie. You get worse stuff and you're still here....You do realise the daft cunt is still on this forum, under his many different guises?

People always say this, what are his other guises? TM also, what are his? People always say this, what are his other guises? TM also, what are his?