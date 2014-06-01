Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 13, 2020, 01:32:50 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: THE MONSTER IS POSTING ON BOREME  (Read 270 times)
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 007


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:08:38 AM »
SAID HE HAS BEEN HOUNDED OFF ERE  mick
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 201


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:24:45 AM »
Good.

I guess thats your fault nall monkey  mcl
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 007


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:32:32 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:24:45 AM
Good.

I guess thats your fault nall monkey  mcl
PROBABLY  oleary
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 201


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:35:28 AM »
You can fuck off, you aint taking the credit for the death of monster on cob monkey
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
RiversideRifle
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 740


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:53:26 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:35:28 AM
You can fuck off, you aint taking the credit for the death of monster on cob monkey

He will be back I'm sure  :jowo1:
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 851


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:42:12 AM »
Westy is desperate for clicks, so he'll take anyone.

He's right about being hounded off here like. I don't see what harm he was doing - some of his stuff could be quite funny.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 349


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:58:31 AM »
Bernie, all I will say is - you are easily amused. A lot was cringeworthy, juvenile rubbishan 11  year old Would be embarrassed posting!!
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 791



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:12:24 AM »
Good, I hope he never comes back.  :like:
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 214


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:37:16 AM »
Some right fannies on here.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RiversideRifle
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 740


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:26:37 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 11:37:16 AM
Some right fannies on here.

Monster and TM hounded off by the same people it would be seen, who knows who could be next 
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 201


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:51:32 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:42:12 AM
Westy is desperate for clicks, so he'll take anyone.

He's right about being hounded off here like. I don't see what harm he was doing - some of his stuff could be quite funny.


Hounded? Dry your eyes Bernie. You get worse stuff and you're still here....

You do realise the daft cunt is still on this forum, under his many different guises?
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 211



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:04:08 PM »
Trolls like him don't get hounded off anywhere' they thrive on fucking everything up.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 126


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:10:01 PM »
  He is saying Rik and Lids got him banned.............
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 214


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:16:26 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 12:51:32 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:42:12 AM
Westy is desperate for clicks, so he'll take anyone.

He's right about being hounded off here like. I don't see what harm he was doing - some of his stuff could be quite funny.


Hounded? Dry your eyes Bernie. You get worse stuff and you're still here....

You do realise the daft cunt is still on this forum, under his many different guises?



People always say this, what are his other guises? TM also, what are his?
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 126


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:19:49 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 01:16:26 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 12:51:32 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:42:12 AM
Westy is desperate for clicks, so he'll take anyone.

He's right about being hounded off here like. I don't see what harm he was doing - some of his stuff could be quite funny.


Hounded? Dry your eyes Bernie. You get worse stuff and you're still here....

You do realise the daft cunt is still on this forum, under his many different guises?



People always say this, what are his other guises? TM also, what are his?

You aint fooling no fucker........
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 791



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:25:41 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 12:26:37 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 11:37:16 AM
Some right fannies on here.

Monster and TM hounded off by the same people it would be seen, who knows who could be next 
Hopefully you  mcl

Only joking me auld China fruit matey
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 214


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:31:59 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 01:19:49 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 01:16:26 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 12:51:32 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:42:12 AM
Westy is desperate for clicks, so he'll take anyone.

He's right about being hounded off here like. I don't see what harm he was doing - some of his stuff could be quite funny.


Hounded? Dry your eyes Bernie. You get worse stuff and you're still here....

You do realise the daft cunt is still on this forum, under his many different guises?



People always say this, what are his other guises? TM also, what are his?

You aint fooling no fucker........

Obviously fooling you if you think Im Beerson or TM.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 