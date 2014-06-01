Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 13, 2020, 11:39:55 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
THE MONSTER IS POSTING ON BOREME
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: THE MONSTER IS POSTING ON BOREME (Read 167 times)
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 007
THE MONSTER IS POSTING ON BOREME
«
on:
Today
at 09:08:38 AM »
SAID HE HAS BEEN HOUNDED OFF ERE
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 199
Once in every lifetime
Re: THE MONSTER IS POSTING ON BOREME
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:24:45 AM »
Good.
I guess thats your fault nall monkey
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 007
Re: THE MONSTER IS POSTING ON BOREME
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:32:32 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 09:24:45 AM
Good.
I guess thats your fault nall monkey
PROBABLY
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 199
Once in every lifetime
Re: THE MONSTER IS POSTING ON BOREME
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:35:28 AM »
You can fuck off, you aint taking the credit for the death of monster on cob
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 738
Re: THE MONSTER IS POSTING ON BOREME
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:53:26 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 09:35:28 AM
You can fuck off, you aint taking the credit for the death of monster on cob
He will be back I'm sure
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 851
Re: THE MONSTER IS POSTING ON BOREME
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:42:12 AM »
Westy is desperate for clicks, so he'll take anyone.
He's right about being hounded off here like. I don't see what harm he was doing - some of his stuff could be quite funny.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 349
Re: THE MONSTER IS POSTING ON BOREME
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:58:31 AM »
Bernie, all I will say is - you are easily amused. A lot was cringeworthy, juvenile rubbishan 11 year old Would be embarrassed posting!!
Logged
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 786
Re: THE MONSTER IS POSTING ON BOREME
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:12:24 AM »
Good, I hope he never comes back.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 5 209
Re: THE MONSTER IS POSTING ON BOREME
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 11:37:16 AM »
Some right fannies on here.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...