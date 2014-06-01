Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: THE MONSTER IS POSTING ON BOREME  (Read 167 times)
monkeyman
Posts: 11 007


« on: Today at 09:08:38 AM »
SAID HE HAS BEEN HOUNDED OFF ERE  mick
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 199


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:24:45 AM »
Good.

I guess thats your fault nall monkey  mcl
monkeyman
Posts: 11 007


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:32:32 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:24:45 AM
Good.

I guess thats your fault nall monkey  mcl
PROBABLY  oleary
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 199


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:35:28 AM »
You can fuck off, you aint taking the credit for the death of monster on cob monkey
RiversideRifle
Posts: 738


« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:53:26 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 09:35:28 AM
You can fuck off, you aint taking the credit for the death of monster on cob monkey

He will be back I'm sure  :jowo1:
Bernie
Posts: 5 851


« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:42:12 AM »
Westy is desperate for clicks, so he'll take anyone.

He's right about being hounded off here like. I don't see what harm he was doing - some of his stuff could be quite funny.
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 349


« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:58:31 AM »
Bernie, all I will say is - you are easily amused. A lot was cringeworthy, juvenile rubbishan 11  year old Would be embarrassed posting!!
Pile
Posts: 40 786



« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:12:24 AM »
Good, I hope he never comes back.  :like:
CapsDave
Posts: 5 209


« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:37:16 AM »
Some right fannies on here.
