September 17, 2020, 10:38:57 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
QUESTION OF SPORT NOW
Author
Topic: QUESTION OF SPORT NOW (Read 770 times)
monkeyman
Posts: 11 046
QUESTION OF SPORT NOW
«
on:
September 12, 2020, 10:44:09 PM
SUE , MATT , PHILL AXED
I AGREE WITH MATT HE'S A PRICK
PHIL IS A KNOBHEAD BUT CAN BE FUNNY BUT SUE WHAT THE FUCK
BLM STRIKES AGAIN FUCKING BBC
Logged
Ural Quntz
Posts: 7 490
Re: QUESTION OF SPORT NOW
«
Reply #1 on:
September 12, 2020, 10:55:50 PM
Its the shittest programme on BBC
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 272
Re: QUESTION OF SPORT NOW
«
Reply #2 on:
September 12, 2020, 11:02:03 PM
Not watched it for 20 years or more. Its shite now.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Posts: 7 490
Re: QUESTION OF SPORT NOW
«
Reply #3 on:
September 12, 2020, 11:05:22 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on September 12, 2020, 10:55:50 PM
Its the shittest programme on BBC
Apart from The One Show
Logged
Ural Quntz
Posts: 7 490
Re: QUESTION OF SPORT NOW
«
Reply #4 on:
September 12, 2020, 11:05:47 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on September 12, 2020, 11:05:22 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on September 12, 2020, 10:55:50 PM
Its the shittest programme on BBC
Apart from The One Show
Or Strictly Come Dancing
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 272
Re: QUESTION OF SPORT NOW
«
Reply #5 on:
September 12, 2020, 11:09:02 PM
New series will be.
Black host.
Woman captain(preferably lesbian)
Woman captain(preferably lesbian)
Logged
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 894
Re: QUESTION OF SPORT NOW
«
Reply #6 on:
September 12, 2020, 11:14:03 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on September 12, 2020, 11:09:02 PM
New series will be.
Black host.
Woman captain(preferably lesbian)
Woman captain(preferably lesbian)
And all former paralympians, of course.
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 11 046
Re: QUESTION OF SPORT NOW
«
Reply #7 on:
September 12, 2020, 11:31:21 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on September 12, 2020, 10:55:50 PM
Its the shittest programme on BBC
EASTENDERS
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 11 046
Re: QUESTION OF SPORT NOW
«
Reply #8 on:
September 12, 2020, 11:31:59 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on September 12, 2020, 11:14:03 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on September 12, 2020, 11:09:02 PM
New series will be.
Black host.
Woman captain(preferably lesbian)
Woman captain(preferably lesbian)
And all former paralympians, of course.
YES
Logged
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 749
Re: QUESTION OF SPORT NOW
«
Reply #9 on:
September 13, 2020, 09:43:28 AM
They've had a good run, can't say I've watched it since Emlyn Hughes was a captain on there.
Logged
Pile
Posts: 40 832
Re: QUESTION OF SPORT NOW
«
Reply #10 on:
September 13, 2020, 11:10:58 AM
Its fucking shite anyway, might as well either freshen it up or scrap it. A clean sheet is certainly required and a must for new staff is to stop the false laughs.
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 153
Re: QUESTION OF SPORT NOW
«
Reply #11 on:
September 13, 2020, 12:48:42 PM
Who's on it now then?
Logged
Pile
Posts: 40 832
Re: QUESTION OF SPORT NOW
«
Reply #12 on:
September 13, 2020, 01:21:03 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on September 13, 2020, 12:48:42 PM
Who's on it now then?
Dont think its been publicised, all Ive seen is that the usual mob are finished. Its about time, Matt is a dick, Tuffnal overacts and Sue Barker pretends everything is hilarious.
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 153
Re: QUESTION OF SPORT NOW
«
Reply #13 on:
September 13, 2020, 02:13:07 PM
I quite liked tuffers.
Trying to think who would be good on there now as team captains. Not many characters left in sport nowadays. How about Chris eubank snr? He'd be quite entertaining.
Logged
Minge
Posts: 9 620
Re: QUESTION OF SPORT NOW
«
Reply #14 on:
September 13, 2020, 02:39:12 PM
Fucking rugby, cricket and tennis....no wonder no fucker watched it
The match of the day 3some would be fine
«
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 153
Re: QUESTION OF SPORT NOW
«
Reply #15 on:
September 13, 2020, 02:41:22 PM
Chris eubank snr and Jimmy Bullard. I'd watch it!
Logged
Pile
Posts: 40 832
Re: QUESTION OF SPORT NOW
«
Reply #16 on:
September 13, 2020, 02:45:33 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on September 13, 2020, 02:13:07 PM
I quite liked tuffers.
Trying to think who would be good on there now as team captains. Not many characters left in sport nowadays. How about Chris eubank snr? He'd be quite entertaining.
Jimmy Bullard, Guy Martin and Hayley McQueen.
Logged
OzzyPorter
Posts: 454
Re: QUESTION OF SPORT NOW
«
Reply #17 on:
September 13, 2020, 03:02:37 PM
Perhaps Eubank and Benn?
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 43 052
Re: QUESTION OF SPORT NOW
«
Reply #18 on:
September 13, 2020, 03:05:41 PM
Just scrap it
Logged
OzzyPorter
Posts: 454
Re: QUESTION OF SPORT NOW
«
Reply #19 on:
September 13, 2020, 03:08:32 PM
For what reason? Many people, including myself, still enjoying watching it. I am certain that viewing figures would back this up. 👍
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 272
Re: QUESTION OF SPORT NOW
«
Reply #20 on:
September 13, 2020, 03:24:30 PM
Jimmy Bullard
Might as well get Dean Windass on too.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 323
Re: QUESTION OF SPORT NOW
«
Reply #21 on:
September 13, 2020, 05:32:59 PM
I think Bill Beaumont is free.
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 43 052
Re: QUESTION OF SPORT NOW
«
Reply #22 on:
September 13, 2020, 06:18:42 PM
Nicola Adams
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 272
Re: QUESTION OF SPORT NOW
«
Reply #23 on:
September 13, 2020, 09:02:32 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on September 13, 2020, 06:18:42 PM
Nicola Adams
Ffs no.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 713
Re: QUESTION OF SPORT NOW
«
Reply #24 on:
September 15, 2020, 09:44:09 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on September 12, 2020, 10:55:50 PM
Its the shittest programme on BBC
BBC News
Logged
Minge
Posts: 9 620
Re: QUESTION OF SPORT NOW
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
Today at 08:03:32 AM
Lineker has had a pay cut, give him the job to get his pay back up .
Logged
Bernie
Posts: 5 894
Re: QUESTION OF SPORT NOW
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
Today at 08:24:34 AM
Alex Scott in talks to take over - Female AND black. Two boxes ticked.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 272
Re: QUESTION OF SPORT NOW
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
Today at 09:22:52 AM
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 08:24:34 AM
Alex Scott in talks to take over - Female AND black. Two boxes ticked.
Shes got more fingers in more pies than anyone.
Its maybe a good thing if shes now off our football screens.
Logged
Pile
Posts: 40 832
Re: QUESTION OF SPORT NOW
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
Today at 10:31:54 PM
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 08:24:34 AM
Alex Scott in talks to take over - Female AND black. Two boxes ticked.
To be fair, she has to be an improvement on sue barker.
Logged
