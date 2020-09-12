Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 17, 2020, 10:38:57 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: QUESTION OF SPORT NOW  (Read 770 times)
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 046


View Profile
« on: September 12, 2020, 10:44:09 PM »
SUE , MATT , PHILL AXED
I AGREE WITH MATT HE'S A PRICK
PHIL IS A KNOBHEAD BUT CAN BE FUNNY  BUT SUE WHAT THE FUCK  lost
BLM STRIKES AGAIN FUCKING BBC  :wanker:
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 490


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: September 12, 2020, 10:55:50 PM »
Its the shittest programme on BBC

 :unlike:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 272


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: September 12, 2020, 11:02:03 PM »
Not watched it for 20 years or more. Its shite now.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 490


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: September 12, 2020, 11:05:22 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on September 12, 2020, 10:55:50 PM
Its the shittest programme on BBC

 :unlike:

Apart from The One Show
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 490


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: September 12, 2020, 11:05:47 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on September 12, 2020, 11:05:22 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on September 12, 2020, 10:55:50 PM
Its the shittest programme on BBC

 :unlike:

Apart from The One Show

Or Strictly Come Dancing
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 272


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: September 12, 2020, 11:09:02 PM »
New series will be.

Black host.
Woman captain(preferably lesbian)
Woman captain(preferably lesbian)
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 894


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: September 12, 2020, 11:14:03 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on September 12, 2020, 11:09:02 PM
New series will be.

Black host.
Woman captain(preferably lesbian)
Woman captain(preferably lesbian)

And all former paralympians, of course.  lost
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw

https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 046


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: September 12, 2020, 11:31:21 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on September 12, 2020, 10:55:50 PM
Its the shittest programme on BBC

 :unlike:
EASTENDERS  mcl
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 046


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: September 12, 2020, 11:31:59 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on September 12, 2020, 11:14:03 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on September 12, 2020, 11:09:02 PM
New series will be.

Black host.
Woman captain(preferably lesbian)
Woman captain(preferably lesbian)

And all former paralympians, of course.  lost
YES
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 749


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: September 13, 2020, 09:43:28 AM »
They've had a good run, can't say I've watched it since Emlyn Hughes was a captain on there.
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 832



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: September 13, 2020, 11:10:58 AM »
Its fucking shite anyway, might as well either freshen it up or scrap it. A clean sheet is certainly required and a must for new staff is to stop the false laughs.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 153


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: September 13, 2020, 12:48:42 PM »
Who's on it now then?
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 832



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: September 13, 2020, 01:21:03 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on September 13, 2020, 12:48:42 PM
Who's on it now then?
Dont think its been publicised, all Ive seen is that the usual mob are finished. Its about time, Matt is a dick, Tuffnal overacts and Sue Barker pretends everything is hilarious.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 153


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: September 13, 2020, 02:13:07 PM »
I quite liked tuffers.

Trying to think who would be good on there now as team captains. Not many characters left in sport nowadays. How about Chris eubank snr? He'd be quite entertaining.
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 620

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: September 13, 2020, 02:39:12 PM »
Fucking rugby, cricket and tennis....no wonder no fucker watched it


The match of the day 3some would be fine  :like:
« Last Edit: September 13, 2020, 02:44:43 PM by Minge » Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 153


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: September 13, 2020, 02:41:22 PM »
Chris eubank snr and Jimmy Bullard. I'd watch it!
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 832



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: September 13, 2020, 02:45:33 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on September 13, 2020, 02:13:07 PM
I quite liked tuffers.

Trying to think who would be good on there now as team captains. Not many characters left in sport nowadays. How about Chris eubank snr? He'd be quite entertaining.
Jimmy Bullard, Guy Martin and Hayley McQueen.  :like:
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
OzzyPorter
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 454


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: September 13, 2020, 03:02:37 PM »
Perhaps Eubank and Benn?
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 052


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: September 13, 2020, 03:05:41 PM »
Just scrap it
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
OzzyPorter
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 454


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: September 13, 2020, 03:08:32 PM »
For what reason? Many people, including myself, still enjoying watching it. I am certain that viewing figures would back this up. 👍
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 272


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: September 13, 2020, 03:24:30 PM »
Jimmy Bullard klins

Might as well get Dean Windass on too.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 323



View Profile
« Reply #21 on: September 13, 2020, 05:32:59 PM »
I think Bill Beaumont is free.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 052


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: September 13, 2020, 06:18:42 PM »
Nicola Adams  :like: :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 272


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: September 13, 2020, 09:02:32 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on September 13, 2020, 06:18:42 PM
Nicola Adams  :like: :like:


Ffs no.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 713


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: September 15, 2020, 09:44:09 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on September 12, 2020, 10:55:50 PM
Its the shittest programme on BBC

 :unlike:

BBC News
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 620

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:03:32 AM »
Lineker has had a pay cut, give him the job to get his pay back up .

 :nige:
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 894


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:24:34 AM »
Alex Scott in talks to take over - Female AND black. Two boxes ticked.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 272


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 09:22:52 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:24:34 AM
Alex Scott in talks to take over - Female AND black. Two boxes ticked.


Shes got more fingers in more pies than anyone.

Its maybe a good thing if shes now off our football screens.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 832



View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 10:31:54 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:24:34 AM
Alex Scott in talks to take over - Female AND black. Two boxes ticked.
To be fair, she has to be an improvement on sue barker.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 