September 13, 2020
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

QUESTION OF SPORT NOW
monkeyman
Posts: 11 007


« on: Yesterday at 10:44:09 PM »
SUE , MATT , PHILL AXED
I AGREE WITH MATT HE'S A PRICK
PHIL IS A KNOBHEAD BUT CAN BE FUNNY  BUT SUE WHAT THE FUCK  lost
BLM STRIKES AGAIN FUCKING BBC  :wanker:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 451


Pack o cunts


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:55:50 PM »
Its the shittest programme on BBC

"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 201


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:02:03 PM »
Not watched it for 20 years or more. Its shite now.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 451


Pack o cunts


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:05:22 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 10:55:50 PM
Its the shittest programme on BBC

 :unlike:

Apart from The One Show
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 451


Pack o cunts


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:05:47 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 11:05:22 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 10:55:50 PM
Its the shittest programme on BBC

 :unlike:

Apart from The One Show

Or Strictly Come Dancing
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 201


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:09:02 PM »
New series will be.

Black host.
Woman captain(preferably lesbian)
Woman captain(preferably lesbian)
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 879


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:14:03 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 11:09:02 PM
New series will be.

Black host.
Woman captain(preferably lesbian)
Woman captain(preferably lesbian)

And all former paralympians, of course.  lost
monkeyman
Posts: 11 007


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:31:21 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 10:55:50 PM
Its the shittest programme on BBC

 :unlike:
EASTENDERS  mcl
monkeyman
Posts: 11 007


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:31:59 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 11:14:03 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 11:09:02 PM
New series will be.

Black host.
Woman captain(preferably lesbian)
Woman captain(preferably lesbian)

And all former paralympians, of course.  lost
YES
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 737


« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:43:28 AM »
They've had a good run, can't say I've watched it since Emlyn Hughes was a captain on there.
Pile
Posts: 40 796



« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:10:58 AM »
Its fucking shite anyway, might as well either freshen it up or scrap it. A clean sheet is certainly required and a must for new staff is to stop the false laughs.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 125


« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:48:42 PM »
Who's on it now then?
Pile
Posts: 40 796



« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:21:03 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 12:48:42 PM
Who's on it now then?
Dont think its been publicised, all Ive seen is that the usual mob are finished. Its about time, Matt is a dick, Tuffnal overacts and Sue Barker pretends everything is hilarious.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 125


« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:13:07 PM »
I quite liked tuffers.

Trying to think who would be good on there now as team captains. Not many characters left in sport nowadays. How about Chris eubank snr? He'd be quite entertaining.
Minge
Posts: 9 595

Superstar


« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:39:12 PM »
Fucking rugby, cricket and tennis....no wonder no fucker watched it


The match of the day 3some would be fine  :like:
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 125


« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:41:22 PM »
Chris eubank snr and Jimmy Bullard. I'd watch it!
Pile
Posts: 40 796



« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:45:33 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 02:13:07 PM
I quite liked tuffers.

Trying to think who would be good on there now as team captains. Not many characters left in sport nowadays. How about Chris eubank snr? He'd be quite entertaining.
Jimmy Bullard, Guy Martin and Hayley McQueen.  :like:
Logged
OzzyPorter
Posts: 446


« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:02:37 PM »
Perhaps Eubank and Benn?
El Capitan
Posts: 42 974


« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:05:41 PM »
Just scrap it
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
OzzyPorter
Posts: 446


« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:08:32 PM »
For what reason? Many people, including myself, still enjoying watching it. I am certain that viewing figures would back this up. 👍
