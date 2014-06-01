Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 13, 2020, 12:36:00 AM
Topic: QUESTION OF SPORT NOW
monkeyman
Posts: 11 003


Yesterday at 10:44:09 PM
SUE , MATT , PHILL AXED
I AGREE WITH MATT HE'S A PRICK
PHIL IS A KNOBHEAD BUT CAN BE FUNNY  BUT SUE WHAT THE FUCK  lost
BLM STRIKES AGAIN FUCKING BBC  :wanker:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 445


Pack o cunts


Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:55:50 PM
Its the shittest programme on BBC

RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 196


Once in every lifetime


Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:02:03 PM
Not watched it for 20 years or more. Its shite now.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 445


Pack o cunts


Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:05:22 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 10:55:50 PM
Its the shittest programme on BBC

Apart from The One Show
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 445


Pack o cunts


Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:05:47 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 11:05:22 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 10:55:50 PM
Its the shittest programme on BBC

Apart from The One Show

Or Strictly Come Dancing
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 196


Once in every lifetime


Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:09:02 PM
New series will be.

Black host.
Woman captain(preferably lesbian)
Woman captain(preferably lesbian)
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 879


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:14:03 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 11:09:02 PM
New series will be.

Black host.
Woman captain(preferably lesbian)
Woman captain(preferably lesbian)

And all former paralympians, of course.  lost
monkeyman
Posts: 11 003


Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:31:21 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 10:55:50 PM
Its the shittest programme on BBC

EASTENDERS  mcl
monkeyman
Posts: 11 003


Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:31:59 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 11:14:03 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 11:09:02 PM
New series will be.

Black host.
Woman captain(preferably lesbian)
Woman captain(preferably lesbian)

And all former paralympians, of course.  lost
YES
