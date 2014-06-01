Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 12, 2020, 11:04:59 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: QUESTION OF SPORT NOW  (Read 32 times)
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 000


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:44:09 PM »
SUE , MATT , PHILL AXED
I AGREE WITH MATT HE'S A PRICK
PHIL IS A KNOBHEAD BUT CAN BE FUNNY  BUT SUE WHAT THE FUCK  lost
BLM STRIKES AGAIN FUCKING BBC  :wanker:
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 442


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:55:50 PM »
Its the shittest programme on BBC

 :unlike:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 193


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:02:03 PM »
Not watched it for 20 years or more. Its shite now.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 