Bud Wiser

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!





Posts: 9 877Bausor & Gill OUT!!! The Bishops « on: Today at 07:36:01 PM » Any of you 'hard man' worshipers remember this notorious family from over-the-border? Logged https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw



https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241

Bernie

Posts: 5 850 Re: The Bishops « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:39:19 PM » I heard they regularly got bashed. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Tom_Trinder

Posts: 1 621 Re: The Bishops « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:42:13 PM » I certainly do, always seemed to commandeer one of the central



barriers behind Holgate goal. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 508CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: The Bishops « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:45:36 PM » Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 07:36:01 PM Any of you 'hard man' worshipers remember this notorious family from over-the-border?



THEY WERE FROM GROVE HILL YOU FUCKING CLOWN 🤡



MICKY IS DEAD..... DAVE AND COLIN ARE STILL DOING FINE..... COLINS DAUGHTER IS BEST FRIENDS WITH MY DAUGHTER... SHE HAS A KID TO LIAM HARTLEY.....





GOOD LADS IN THE DAY AND CERTAINLY NOT BULLIES...... THEY WERE FROM GROVE HILL YOU FUCKING CLOWN 🤡MICKY IS DEAD..... DAVE AND COLIN ARE STILL DOING FINE..... COLINS DAUGHTER IS BEST FRIENDS WITH MY DAUGHTER... SHE HAS A KID TO LIAM HARTLEY.....GOOD LADS IN THE DAY AND CERTAINLY NOT BULLIES...... Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡 BERNIE THE WINNET.....

LEON TROTSKY

CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 508CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: The Bishops « Reply #4 on: Today at 07:47:00 PM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 07:39:19 PM I heard they regularly got bashed.





MOST OF THE SHIT YOU HAVE HEARD IS WRONG....THAT'S WHY YOU ARE A DAFT CUNT 👎 MOST OF THE SHIT YOU HAVE HEARD IS WRONG....THAT'S WHY YOU ARE A DAFT CUNT 👎 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡 BERNIE THE WINNET.....

Thunder pants

Posts: 4 414 Re: The Bishops « Reply #7 on: Today at 08:13:20 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:45:36 PM Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 07:36:01 PM Any of you 'hard man' worshipers remember this notorious family from over-the-border?



THEY WERE FROM GROVE HILL YOU FUCKING CLOWN 🤡



MICKY IS DEAD..... DAVE AND COLIN ARE STILL DOING FINE..... COLINS DAUGHTER IS BEST FRIENDS WITH MY DAUGHTER... SHE HAS A KID TO LIAM HARTLEY.....





GOOD LADS IN THE DAY AND CERTAINLY NOT BULLIES......

THEY WERE FROM GROVE HILL YOU FUCKING CLOWN 🤡MICKY IS DEAD..... DAVE AND COLIN ARE STILL DOING FINE..... COLINS DAUGHTER IS BEST FRIENDS WITH MY DAUGHTER... SHE HAS A KID TO LIAM HARTLEY.....GOOD LADS IN THE DAY AND CERTAINLY NOT BULLIES......

Never knew Micky spoke to Dave a bit but know Col very well top bloke and like you said Lids he's know bully Never knew Micky spoke to Dave a bit but know Col very well top bloke and like you said Lids he's know bully Logged

Jethro Tull



We need to win football matchesPosts: 10 209 Re: The Bishops « Reply #8 on: Today at 08:45:56 PM » I remember them thinking they were the kiddies in the Holgate. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 15 239 Re: The Bishops « Reply #9 on: Today at 08:50:56 PM »



They were dead hard and kept getting pulled by the police.



I remember the Puds.They were dead hard and kept getting pulled by the police. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 15 077 Re: The Bishops « Reply #10 on: Today at 08:56:42 PM » Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 08:45:56 PM I remember them thinking they were the kiddies in the Holgate.



My memory is that they were right. Used to play school football with Colin, who was a very good player. Micky was a year younger. Saw him at a match and we had a chat. Heís the one who had about seventy kids, isnít he? Dave went to the school next door and was avoided



Big Bish, Middle Bish, Little Bish



Buster Loadwick played on that team - now he WAS a player My memory is that they were right. Used to play school football with Colin, who was a very good player. Micky was a year younger. Saw him at a match and we had a chat. Heís the one who had about seventy kids, isnít he? Dave went to the school next door and was avoidedBig Bish, Middle Bish, Little BishBuster Loadwick played on that team - now he WAS a player Logged

El Capitan

Posts: 42 966 Re: The Bishops « Reply #11 on: Today at 08:58:35 PM » Buster Loadwick?



Thatís not a real fucking name. Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

evilghost

Posts: 2 668 Re: The Bishops « Reply #14 on: Today at 09:05:33 PM » Canny enough family Logged