Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 12, 2020, 05:00:28 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Sunderland Shit Support
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Sunderland Shit Support (Read 46 times)
Westlane_rightwinger
Online
Posts: 774
Fred West ruined my wife
Sunderland Shit Support
«
on:
Today
at 04:33:59 PM »
Empty seats the scruffy pity pony twats.
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 10 208
Re: Sunderland Shit Support
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:36:26 PM »
They'll still announce an attendance of 30k.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Westlane_rightwinger
Online
Posts: 774
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Sunderland Shit Support
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:40:14 PM »
It's only that low as half their ground was already shut. MASSIVE!
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 348
Re: Sunderland Shit Support
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:51:34 PM »
Over 110 pages on their match thread! Not happy bunnies!
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...