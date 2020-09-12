Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 12, 2020, 05:00:28 PM
Author Topic: Sunderland Shit Support  (Read 46 times)
Westlane_rightwinger
« on: Today at 04:33:59 PM »
Empty seats the scruffy pity pony twats.  :wanker:
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:36:26 PM »
They'll still announce an attendance of 30k.
Westlane_rightwinger
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:40:14 PM »
It's only that low as half their ground was already shut. MASSIVE!
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:51:34 PM »
Over 110 pages on their match thread! Not happy bunnies!
