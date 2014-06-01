RIK MAYALL

RIK MAYALL
Womens Football On BT Sports « on: Yesterday at 04:02:13 PM » Where are the Male pundits?



Here's an idea, let the women comment/pundit the women's game, and let the blokes deal with the real football.

Ural Quntz



Re: Womens Football On BT Sports « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:51:36 PM »



Its boring as fuck



Commentators get on my tits - can't they just tell us who is on the ball instead of having to drone on with deep insights into what has happened behind the scenes or what tactics the managers like etc etc
Its boring as fuck

Wee_Willie

Online



Re: Womens Football On BT Sports « Reply #12 on: Today at 06:56:01 AM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 04:02:13 PM Where are the Male pundits?



Here's an idea, let the women comment/pundit the women's game, and let the blokes deal with the real football.



What the fuck are you doing watching that shite for? I could see the appeal if they were all scantily dressed and looked feminine but they all look like rug munchers in kits designed for gadgies. What the fuck are you doing watching that shite for? I could see the appeal if they were all scantily dressed and looked feminine but they all look like rug munchers in kits designed for gadgies. Logged