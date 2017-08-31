Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 12, 2020, 11:04:48 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Bout time
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Bout time (Read 603 times)
LeeTublin
Offline
Posts: 106
Re: Bout time
«
Reply #50 on:
Today
at 06:38:54 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 06:07:29 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:43:24 PM
Pretty much everyone on here hides behind their username to say shit they wouldnt normally come out with in the real world
Not sure Id fancy a message board with only you, me and Lids posting on it
Of course not but this place is rife with personal trolling, i'm up for a bit of fat lad banter, cat fucking banter, car park reach around banter but when it's relentless pointless trolling, it gets a bit much.
I agree fat lad.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 239
Re: Bout time
«
Reply #51 on:
Today
at 06:41:22 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 06:07:29 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:43:24 PM
Pretty much everyone on here hides behind their username to say shit they wouldnt normally come out with in the real world
Not sure Id fancy a message board with only you, me and Lids posting on it
Of course not but this place is rife with personal trolling, i'm up for a bit of fat lad banter, cat fucking banter, car park reach around banter but when it's relentless pointless trolling, it gets a bit much.
To be fair, the cat fucking banter is top notch.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 795
UTB
Re: Bout time
«
Reply #52 on:
Today
at 06:56:40 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:43:24 PM
Pretty much everyone on here hides behind their username to say shit they wouldnt normally come out with in the real world
Not sure Id fancy a message board with only you, me and Lids posting on it
Hey, i don't hide behind my user name
Fair play to the lads that don't. What i can't fathom are the cunts who troll hiding behind a user name, then get upset when they get insulted. How can you get wound up when nobody has a clue who you are
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 966
Re: Bout time
«
Reply #53 on:
Today
at 07:01:23 PM »
Fuck it gets worse. A message board with just me rick lids and steely
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 795
UTB
Re: Bout time
«
Reply #54 on:
Today
at 07:03:45 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 07:01:23 PM
Fuck it gets worse. A message board with just me rick lids and steely
Actually laughed out at that shitcake
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 850
Re: Bout time
«
Reply #55 on:
Today
at 07:56:18 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 04:29:48 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 04:24:37 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 04:19:15 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 04:16:12 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 04:13:29 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 04:11:33 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 04:09:26 PM
Fucking hell "all" gang up on Crocky..........
Pack mentality as always. If it's not crocky, it's T-Bone, if it's not T-Bone, it's Bobupndown, If it's not Bobupndown it's Lenin and so on
Or TM
So you think it's ok to be relentlessly posting images of posters of this board? What about the complete strangers he was taking photos of?
No I dont think its ok, I also dont think its ok for a lot of stuff Crocket and Bobup post, but you were talking about pack mentality, and that happened towards TM.
Thing is with TM, it was Monkeyman who was having a windup over Pulisic, TM took the huff and had a break (he's probably still here as another poster). It was more a bit of a laugh at TM's expense, you know how it goes.
I tend not to get involved in much of Bob and Crockets posts.
It wasnt just Monkeyman, it was as much pack mentality as your perceived pack mentality towards Crocket and Bobup, Crocket is probably the most abusive poster Ive seen on here and Bobup comes on here 16 hours a day, 7 days a week pushing his far right agenda, then they come on here crying for Beerson to be banned, its embarrassing.
Indeed. Little & Rik piled in like a pack of dogs and hounded him off the board. It was getting to be every single thread.
By the way, people only know who lids is because he's daft enough to reveal loads of personal informaton. All TM's pics of him was what he himself had put in the public domain.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 776
Re: Bout time
«
Reply #56 on:
Today
at 08:08:39 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 04:53:23 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 04:46:41 PM
Its a character account, not much difference between Beerson and Liddle Towers.
There's a huge difference between Liddle and Beerson. Everyone knows who Liddle is, he is there to be shot down in every post. Monster is a poster who hides between his various accounts to keep his anonymity.
Liddle is a funny bloke and adds something to the board, Monty the troll adds exactly fuck all. Its not a good look offering to fight people on a message board but at least Liddles willing to back up what he says and offers people chance to say things to his face. As soon as Monty posts on a thread it turns to shit, every time, the multi account posters (and Bernie) pretend to find it funny and then insults fly in both directions. Its boring as fuck and ruins the board.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
maggiethatcherrulesok
Offline
Posts: 425
WLM
Re: Bout time
«
Reply #57 on:
Today
at 08:09:32 PM »
I always thought TM was a bit special. So tried not to encourage him
Logged
WLM
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 966
Re: Bout time
«
Reply #58 on:
Today
at 08:15:52 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 08:08:39 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 04:53:23 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 04:46:41 PM
Its a character account, not much difference between Beerson and Liddle Towers.
There's a huge difference between Liddle and Beerson. Everyone knows who Liddle is, he is there to be shot down in every post. Monster is a poster who hides between his various accounts to keep his anonymity.
Liddle is a funny bloke and adds something to the board, Monty the troll adds exactly fuck all. Its not a good look offering to fight people on a message board but at least Liddles willing to back up what he says and offers people chance to say things to his face. As soon as Monty posts on a thread it turns to shit, every time, the multi account posters (and Bernie) pretend to find it funny and then insults fly in both directions. Its boring as fuck and ruins the board.
Ive laughed at more of Montys posts than I have the character that is liddle. To each their own.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 776
Re: Bout time
«
Reply #59 on:
Today
at 08:25:59 PM »
Shouldnt laugh at your own jokes, Matthew.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 966
Re: Bout time
«
Reply #60 on:
Today
at 08:31:04 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 08:25:59 PM
Shouldnt laugh at your own jokes, Matthew.
Another one for the idiot list. Pile of ironing, me owld fruit
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 15 077
Re: Bout time
«
Reply #61 on:
Today
at 08:31:19 PM »
Most of the time I find Beerson funny. Lidds could cease offering out every cunt. My mam used to say youre a good act, but youre on too long Other than the interminable threats hes ok.
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 115
Re: Bout time
«
Reply #62 on:
Today
at 08:31:35 PM »
All the shithouses will be quaking in their boots at the prospect of losing their anonymity. It will never happen because the board would lose at least 50% of its members but it would be funny watching all the shithouses disappear one by one.
Arses well and truly gone.
Have three Sids.
Sid Sid Sid
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 966
Re: Bout time
«
Reply #63 on:
Today
at 08:33:54 PM »
I think you mean 95% not 50%
Anyway, in the midst of crocky crying for people to be banned, I think hes actually flounced himself for the 42nd time. Truly a special kind of mental, is the crockster
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 15 077
Re: Bout time
«
Reply #64 on:
Today
at 08:36:07 PM »
[quote author=El Capitan link=topic=146610.msg1650216#msg1650216 date=1599939234
Anyway, in the midst of crocky crying for people to be banned, I think hes actually flounced himself for the 42nd time. Truly a special kind of mental, is the crockster
[/quote]
Hes just offline, mebbe having a game of big leg in Norton
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 12 192
Once in every lifetime
Re: Bout time
«
Reply #65 on:
Today
at 08:37:24 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 07:56:18 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 04:29:48 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 04:24:37 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 04:19:15 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 04:16:12 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 04:13:29 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 04:11:33 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 04:09:26 PM
Fucking hell "all" gang up on Crocky..........
Pack mentality as always. If it's not crocky, it's T-Bone, if it's not T-Bone, it's Bobupndown, If it's not Bobupndown it's Lenin and so on
Or TM
So you think it's ok to be relentlessly posting images of posters of this board? What about the complete strangers he was taking photos of?
No I dont think its ok, I also dont think its ok for a lot of stuff Crocket and Bobup post, but you were talking about pack mentality, and that happened towards TM.
Thing is with TM, it was Monkeyman who was having a windup over Pulisic, TM took the huff and had a break (he's probably still here as another poster). It was more a bit of a laugh at TM's expense, you know how it goes.
I tend not to get involved in much of Bob and Crockets posts.
It wasnt just Monkeyman, it was as much pack mentality as your perceived pack mentality towards Crocket and Bobup, Crocket is probably the most abusive poster Ive seen on here and Bobup comes on here 16 hours a day, 7 days a week pushing his far right agenda, then they come on here crying for Beerson to be banned, its embarrassing.
Indeed. Little & Rik piled in like a pack of dogs and hounded him off the board. It was getting to be every single thread.
By the way, people only know who lids is because he's daft enough to reveal loads of personal informaton. All TM's pics of him was what he himself had put in the public domain.
I think youll find Monkeyman was the one who pushed tm over the edge.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 115
Re: Bout time
«
Reply #66 on:
Today
at 08:40:10 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 08:33:54 PM
I think you mean 95% not 50%
Anyway, in the midst of crocky crying for people to be banned, I think hes actually flounced himself for the 42nd time. Truly a special kind of mental, is the crockster
I like crocket. Says it how he sees it and would back his words up I reckon. It's the cowardly cunts who come on and dish out personal insults behind the safety of their anonymity that need chasing. It's embarrassing how they carry ion when you think about it. Imagine what they must be like in real life!!!
Sid Sid Sid
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 966
Re: Bout time
«
Reply #67 on:
Today
at 08:43:09 PM »
Crocky was one who hid behind his anonymity though??
Why do you think he would back his words up? Are his words on the screen proper granite words?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 115
Re: Bout time
«
Reply #68 on:
Today
at 08:43:11 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 08:37:24 PM
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 07:56:18 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 04:29:48 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 04:24:37 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 04:19:15 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 04:16:12 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 04:13:29 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 04:11:33 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 04:09:26 PM
Fucking hell "all" gang up on Crocky..........
Pack mentality as always. If it's not crocky, it's T-Bone, if it's not T-Bone, it's Bobupndown, If it's not Bobupndown it's Lenin and so on
Or TM
So you think it's ok to be relentlessly posting images of posters of this board? What about the complete strangers he was taking photos of?
No I dont think its ok, I also dont think its ok for a lot of stuff Crocket and Bobup post, but you were talking about pack mentality, and that happened towards TM.
Thing is with TM, it was Monkeyman who was having a windup over Pulisic, TM took the huff and had a break (he's probably still here as another poster). It was more a bit of a laugh at TM's expense, you know how it goes.
I tend not to get involved in much of Bob and Crockets posts.
It wasnt just Monkeyman, it was as much pack mentality as your perceived pack mentality towards Crocket and Bobup, Crocket is probably the most abusive poster Ive seen on here and Bobup comes on here 16 hours a day, 7 days a week pushing his far right agenda, then they come on here crying for Beerson to be banned, its embarrassing.
Indeed. Little & Rik piled in like a pack of dogs and hounded him off the board. It was getting to be every single thread.
By the way, people only know who lids is because he's daft enough to reveal loads of personal informaton. All TM's pics of him was what he himself had put in the public domain.
I think youll find Monkeyman was the one who pushed tm over the edge.
I liked TM aswell. Clearly not playing with a full deck but harmless enough albeit with a wild obsession over lids. Hope he comes back in and gets over his issues. Did I ever tell you he used to be a good tipster? Won about fifteen on the spin and hasn't picked a winner in ten years since!
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 115
Re: Bout time
«
Reply #69 on:
Today
at 08:45:11 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 08:43:09 PM
Crocky was one who hid behind his anonymity though??
Why do you think he would back his words up? Are his words on the screen proper granite words?
I think he'd meet up and say to anyone's face exactly what he says on here. That doesn't make him granite it just makes him a normal bloke who isn't afraid to say it as he sees it.
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 966
Re: Bout time
«
Reply #70 on:
Today
at 08:47:07 PM »
How can you possibly know that? Because hes aggressive online? Do you know him?
Its words on a screen. He could be an 80 year old grandma from Alaska for all you know
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 000
Re: Bout time
«
Reply #71 on:
Today
at 08:47:14 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 08:37:24 PM
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 07:56:18 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 04:29:48 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 04:24:37 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 04:19:15 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 04:16:12 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 04:13:29 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 04:11:33 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 04:09:26 PM
Fucking hell "all" gang up on Crocky..........
Pack mentality as always. If it's not crocky, it's T-Bone, if it's not T-Bone, it's Bobupndown, If it's not Bobupndown it's Lenin and so on
Or TM
So you think it's ok to be relentlessly posting images of posters of this board? What about the complete strangers he was taking photos of?
No I dont think its ok, I also dont think its ok for a lot of stuff Crocket and Bobup post, but you were talking about pack mentality, and that happened towards TM.
Thing is with TM, it was Monkeyman who was having a windup over Pulisic, TM took the huff and had a break (he's probably still here as another poster). It was more a bit of a laugh at TM's expense, you know how it goes.
I tend not to get involved in much of Bob and Crockets posts.
It wasnt just Monkeyman, it was as much pack mentality as your perceived pack mentality towards Crocket and Bobup, Crocket is probably the most abusive poster Ive seen on here and Bobup comes on here 16 hours a day, 7 days a week pushing his far right agenda, then they come on here crying for Beerson to be banned, its embarrassing.
Indeed. Little & Rik piled in like a pack of dogs and hounded him off the board. It was getting to be every single thread.
By the way, people only know who lids is because he's daft enough to reveal loads of personal informaton. All TM's pics of him was what he himself had put in the public domain.
I think youll find Monkeyman was the one who pushed tm over the edge.
I WAS HAVING A CRAIC ABOUT PULISIC NOT SCORING AND HIM LOSING MONEY IT WAS A JOKE
HE CALLED ME A WANKER
I APOLOGISED AND MADE THREADS FOR HIM TO COME BACK
YOU ALSO WHERE GETTING STUCK IN RIK NOT JUST ME
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 239
Re: Bout time
«
Reply #72 on:
Today
at 08:49:45 PM »
I miss TM.
I really wish he hadn't been bullied off here by people like MONKEH. THUNDER was probably involved as well.
I miss BIGJIM as well. Another of the great non-anonymous posters.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 115
Re: Bout time
«
Reply #73 on:
Today
at 08:52:09 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 08:47:07 PM
How can you possibly know that? Because hes aggressive online? Do you know him?
Its words on a screen. He could be an 80 year old grandma from Alaska for all you know
Just my opinion. He doesn't seem to bullshit. Has posted stuff to back himself when challenged and doesn't shy away from saying where he is, where he is from etc etc. A lot different from the cowards who don't give out any info at all but play the hard man act constantly. If you can't see the difference then that's your problem shitcake.
Sid Sid Sid
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 12 192
Once in every lifetime
Re: Bout time
«
Reply #74 on:
Today
at 08:59:56 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 08:47:14 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 08:37:24 PM
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 07:56:18 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 04:29:48 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 04:24:37 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 04:19:15 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 04:16:12 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 04:13:29 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 04:11:33 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 04:09:26 PM
Fucking hell "all" gang up on Crocky..........
Pack mentality as always. If it's not crocky, it's T-Bone, if it's not T-Bone, it's Bobupndown, If it's not Bobupndown it's Lenin and so on
Or TM
So you think it's ok to be relentlessly posting images of posters of this board? What about the complete strangers he was taking photos of?
No I dont think its ok, I also dont think its ok for a lot of stuff Crocket and Bobup post, but you were talking about pack mentality, and that happened towards TM.
Thing is with TM, it was Monkeyman who was having a windup over Pulisic, TM took the huff and had a break (he's probably still here as another poster). It was more a bit of a laugh at TM's expense, you know how it goes.
I tend not to get involved in much of Bob and Crockets posts.
It wasnt just Monkeyman, it was as much pack mentality as your perceived pack mentality towards Crocket and Bobup, Crocket is probably the most abusive poster Ive seen on here and Bobup comes on here 16 hours a day, 7 days a week pushing his far right agenda, then they come on here crying for Beerson to be banned, its embarrassing.
Indeed. Little & Rik piled in like a pack of dogs and hounded him off the board. It was getting to be every single thread.
By the way, people only know who lids is because he's daft enough to reveal loads of personal informaton. All TM's pics of him was what he himself had put in the public domain.
I think youll find Monkeyman was the one who pushed tm over the edge.
I WAS HAVING A CRAIC ABOUT PULISIC NOT SCORING AND HIM LOSING MONEY IT WAS A JOKE
HE CALLED ME A WANKER
I APOLOGISED AND MADE THREADS FOR HIM TO COME BACK
YOU ALSO WHERE GETTING STUCK IN RIK NOT JUST ME
You started the pulisic stuff, come on man, you know its a no no on this site
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 208
Re: Bout time
«
Reply #75 on:
Today
at 09:05:18 PM »
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 000
Re: Bout time
«
Reply #76 on:
Today
at 09:27:06 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 08:59:56 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 08:47:14 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 08:37:24 PM
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 07:56:18 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 04:29:48 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 04:24:37 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 04:19:15 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 04:16:12 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 04:13:29 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 04:11:33 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 04:09:26 PM
Fucking hell "all" gang up on Crocky..........
Pack mentality as always. If it's not crocky, it's T-Bone, if it's not T-Bone, it's Bobupndown, If it's not Bobupndown it's Lenin and so on
Or TM
So you think it's ok to be relentlessly posting images of posters of this board? What about the complete strangers he was taking photos of?
No I dont think its ok, I also dont think its ok for a lot of stuff Crocket and Bobup post, but you were talking about pack mentality, and that happened towards TM.
Thing is with TM, it was Monkeyman who was having a windup over Pulisic, TM took the huff and had a break (he's probably still here as another poster). It was more a bit of a laugh at TM's expense, you know how it goes.
I tend not to get involved in much of Bob and Crockets posts.
It wasnt just Monkeyman, it was as much pack mentality as your perceived pack mentality towards Crocket and Bobup, Crocket is probably the most abusive poster Ive seen on here and Bobup comes on here 16 hours a day, 7 days a week pushing his far right agenda, then they come on here crying for Beerson to be banned, its embarrassing.
Indeed. Little & Rik piled in like a pack of dogs and hounded him off the board. It was getting to be every single thread.
By the way, people only know who lids is because he's daft enough to reveal loads of personal informaton. All TM's pics of him was what he himself had put in the public domain.
I think youll find Monkeyman was the one who pushed tm over the edge.
I WAS HAVING A CRAIC ABOUT PULISIC NOT SCORING AND HIM LOSING MONEY IT WAS A JOKE
HE CALLED ME A WANKER
I APOLOGISED AND MADE THREADS FOR HIM TO COME BACK
YOU ALSO WHERE GETTING STUCK IN RIK NOT JUST ME
You started the pulisic stuff, come on man, you know its a no no on this site
IT WAS FUCKING LIDS
Logged
BoroPE
Offline
Posts: 2 396
Re: Bout time
«
Reply #77 on:
Today
at 09:58:18 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 08:31:19 PM
Most of the time I find Beerson funny. Lidds could cease offering out every cunt. My mam used to say youre a good act, but youre on too long Other than the interminable threats hes ok.
No one strung a character out longer than Beerson been spouting the same shit since about 2013.
Logged
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 776
Re: Bout time
«
Reply #78 on:
Today
at 10:02:02 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 09:27:06 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 08:59:56 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 08:47:14 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 08:37:24 PM
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 07:56:18 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 04:29:48 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 04:24:37 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 04:19:15 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 04:16:12 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 04:13:29 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 04:11:33 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 04:09:26 PM
Fucking hell "all" gang up on Crocky..........
Pack mentality as always. If it's not crocky, it's T-Bone, if it's not T-Bone, it's Bobupndown, If it's not Bobupndown it's Lenin and so on
Or TM
So you think it's ok to be relentlessly posting images of posters of this board? What about the complete strangers he was taking photos of?
No I dont think its ok, I also dont think its ok for a lot of stuff Crocket and Bobup post, but you were talking about pack mentality, and that happened towards TM.
Thing is with TM, it was Monkeyman who was having a windup over Pulisic, TM took the huff and had a break (he's probably still here as another poster). It was more a bit of a laugh at TM's expense, you know how it goes.
I tend not to get involved in much of Bob and Crockets posts.
It wasnt just Monkeyman, it was as much pack mentality as your perceived pack mentality towards Crocket and Bobup, Crocket is probably the most abusive poster Ive seen on here and Bobup comes on here 16 hours a day, 7 days a week pushing his far right agenda, then they come on here crying for Beerson to be banned, its embarrassing.
Indeed. Little & Rik piled in like a pack of dogs and hounded him off the board. It was getting to be every single thread.
By the way, people only know who lids is because he's daft enough to reveal loads of personal informaton. All TM's pics of him was what he himself had put in the public domain.
I think youll find Monkeyman was the one who pushed tm over the edge.
I WAS HAVING A CRAIC ABOUT PULISIC NOT SCORING AND HIM LOSING MONEY IT WAS A JOKE
HE CALLED ME A WANKER
I APOLOGISED AND MADE THREADS FOR HIM TO COME BACK
YOU ALSO WHERE GETTING STUCK IN RIK NOT JUST ME
You started the pulisic stuff, come on man, you know its a no no on this site
IT WAS FUCKING LIDS
Anyone else you want to chuck under a bus? Ha
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Oldfield
Offline
Posts: 945
Re: Bout time
«
Reply #79 on:
Today
at 10:28:32 PM »
I see multi account Matty is getting slapped about again......... he shouldn't have his main account banned but should have all the multi accounts banned.
The multi accounts are simply a symptom of his mental health issues ..... mild schizophrenia I suspect.. time for Matty to confront his demons
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 000
Re: Bout time
«
Reply #80 on:
Today
at 10:34:43 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on
Today
at 10:28:32 PM
I see multi account Matty is getting slapped about again......... he shouldn't have his main account banned but should have all the multi accounts banned.
The multi accounts are simply a symptom of his mental health issues ..... mild schizophrenia I suspect.. time for Matty to confront his demons
I DONT BELIEVE MATTY IS BEHIND ALL THIS
FAT HEAD CAPIO WILL BE INVOLVED
Logged
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...