Fucking hell "all" gang up on Crocky..........
Pack mentality as always. If it's not crocky, it's T-Bone, if it's not T-Bone, it's Bobupndown, If it's not Bobupndown it's Lenin and so on
Or TM
So you think it's ok to be relentlessly posting images of posters of this board? What about the complete strangers he was taking photos of?
No I dont think its ok, I also dont think its ok for a lot of stuff Crocket and Bobup post, but you were talking about pack mentality, and that happened towards TM.
Thing is with TM, it was Monkeyman who was having a windup over Pulisic, TM took the huff and had a break (he's probably still here as another poster). It was more a bit of a laugh at TM's expense, you know how it goes.
I tend not to get involved in much of Bob and Crockets posts.
It wasnt just Monkeyman, it was as much pack mentality as your perceived pack mentality towards Crocket and Bobup, Crocket is probably the most abusive poster Ive seen on here and Bobup comes on here 16 hours a day, 7 days a week pushing his far right agenda, then they come on here crying for Beerson to be banned, its embarrassing.
Indeed. Little & Rik piled in like a pack of dogs and hounded him off the board. It was getting to be every single thread.
By the way, people only know who lids is because he's daft enough to reveal loads of personal informaton. All TM's pics of him was what he himself had put in the public domain.