LeeTublin

Offline



Posts: 105





Posts: 105 Re: Bout time « Reply #50 on: Today at 06:38:54 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 06:07:29 PM Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:43:24 PM







Not sure Id fancy a message board with only you, me and Lids posting on it

Pretty much everyone on here hides behind their username to say shit they wouldnt normally come out with in the real worldNot sure Id fancy a message board with only you, me and Lids posting on it



Of course not but this place is rife with personal trolling, i'm up for a bit of fat lad banter, cat fucking banter, car park reach around banter but when it's relentless pointless trolling, it gets a bit much.

Of course not but this place is rife with personal trolling, i'm up for a bit of fat lad banter, cat fucking banter, car park reach around banter but when it's relentless pointless trolling, it gets a bit much.

I agree fat lad. I agree fat lad. Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 233







Posts: 15 233 Re: Bout time « Reply #51 on: Today at 06:41:22 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 06:07:29 PM Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:43:24 PM







Not sure Id fancy a message board with only you, me and Lids posting on it

Pretty much everyone on here hides behind their username to say shit they wouldnt normally come out with in the real worldNot sure Id fancy a message board with only you, me and Lids posting on it



Of course not but this place is rife with personal trolling, i'm up for a bit of fat lad banter, cat fucking banter, car park reach around banter but when it's relentless pointless trolling, it gets a bit much.

Of course not but this place is rife with personal trolling, i'm up for a bit of fat lad banter, cat fucking banter, car park reach around banter but when it's relentless pointless trolling, it gets a bit much.

To be fair, the cat fucking banter is top notch.



To be fair, the cat fucking banter is top notch. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

RedSteel

Online



Posts: 9 795



UTB





Posts: 9 795UTB Re: Bout time « Reply #52 on: Today at 06:56:40 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:43:24 PM







Not sure Id fancy a message board with only you, me and Lids posting on it

Pretty much everyone on here hides behind their username to say shit they wouldnt normally come out with in the real worldNot sure Id fancy a message board with only you, me and Lids posting on it

Hey, i don't hide behind my user name



Fair play to the lads that don't. What i can't fathom are the cunts who troll hiding behind a user name, then get upset when they get insulted. How can you get wound up when nobody has a clue who you are Hey, i don't hide behind my user nameFair play to the lads that don't. What i can't fathom are the cunts who troll hiding behind a user name, then get upset when they get insulted. How can you get wound up when nobody has a clue who you are Logged