September 12, 2020, 08:02:23 PM
Author Topic: Bout time  (Read 401 times)
LeeTublin
« Reply #50 on: Today at 06:38:54 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 06:07:29 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:43:24 PM
Pretty much everyone on here hides behind their username to say shit they wouldnt normally come out with in the real world



Not sure Id fancy a message board with only you, me and Lids posting on it  monkey


Of course not but this place is rife with personal trolling, i'm up for a bit of fat lad banter, cat fucking banter, car park reach around banter but when it's relentless pointless trolling, it gets a bit much.

I agree fat lad.  :like:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #51 on: Today at 06:41:22 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 06:07:29 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:43:24 PM
Pretty much everyone on here hides behind their username to say shit they wouldnt normally come out with in the real world



Not sure Id fancy a message board with only you, me and Lids posting on it  monkey


Of course not but this place is rife with personal trolling, i'm up for a bit of fat lad banter, cat fucking banter, car park reach around banter but when it's relentless pointless trolling, it gets a bit much.

To be fair, the cat fucking banter is top notch.

 jc
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #52 on: Today at 06:56:40 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:43:24 PM
Pretty much everyone on here hides behind their username to say shit they wouldnt normally come out with in the real world



Not sure Id fancy a message board with only you, me and Lids posting on it  monkey

Hey, i don't hide behind my user name 

Fair play to the lads that don't. What i can't fathom are the cunts who troll hiding behind a user name, then get upset when they get insulted. How can you get wound up when nobody has a clue who you are 
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #53 on: Today at 07:01:23 PM »
Fuck it gets worse. A message board with just me rick lids and steely  lost lost
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #54 on: Today at 07:03:45 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:01:23 PM
Fuck it gets worse. A message board with just me rick lids and steely  lost lost

Actually laughed out at that shitcake  mcl
Logged
Bernie
« Reply #55 on: Today at 07:56:18 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 04:29:48 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:24:37 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 04:19:15 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:16:12 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 04:13:29 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:11:33 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 04:09:26 PM
Fucking hell "all" gang up on Crocky.......... :unlike:


Pack mentality as always. If it's not crocky, it's T-Bone, if it's not T-Bone, it's Bobupndown, If it's not Bobupndown it's Lenin and so on

Or TM


So you think it's ok to be relentlessly posting images of posters of this board? What about the complete strangers he was taking photos of?



No I dont think its ok, I also dont think its ok for a lot of stuff Crocket and Bobup post, but you were talking about pack mentality, and that happened towards TM.


Thing is with TM, it was Monkeyman who was having a windup over Pulisic, TM took the huff and had a break (he's probably still here as another poster). It was more a bit of a laugh at TM's expense, you know how it goes.
I tend not to get involved in much of Bob and Crockets posts.

It wasnt just Monkeyman, it was as much pack mentality as your perceived pack mentality towards Crocket and Bobup, Crocket is probably the most abusive poster Ive seen on here and Bobup comes on here 16 hours a day, 7 days a week pushing his far right agenda, then they come on here crying for Beerson to be banned, its embarrassing.

Indeed. Little & Rik piled in like a pack of dogs and hounded him off the board. It was getting to be every single thread.

By the way, people only know who lids is because he's daft enough to reveal loads of personal informaton. All TM's pics of him was what he himself had put in the public domain.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
