September 12, 2020, 05:00:22 PM
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Author Topic: Bout time  (Read 189 times)
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« on: Today at 03:52:24 PM »
Queerson  account Banned  :matty:


Please do all the other troll accounts for the sake of decent lads who post on here.


Make this cunt next on the list  :matty:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:56:59 PM »
👍👍👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡  BERNIE THE WINNET.....
nekder365
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:57:31 PM »
Was i dreaming Crocky he had just posted????............
Logged
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:57:40 PM »
fuck sake

wank stain has deleted every post he has ever made


thought he had been banned


stupid cunt has spent the afternoon deleting all his shite  
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:59:10 PM »
It would take a lot longer than the afternoon to remove his posts, Ben must've doe it. :beer:
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:00:11 PM »
WHY


Why not just remove that stupid cunt with all the other cunt names he has
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:03:17 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 03:52:24 PM
Queerson  account Banned  :matty:


Please do all the other troll accounts for the sake of decent lads who post on here.


Make this cunt next on the list  :matty:





 cry cry


Grow a pair you sad cunt  :ukfist:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:05:00 PM »
me sad  charles charles charles

ur the one posting as monty at 4.30 am


what u doing up that early watching some kidz twerking  charles charles charles


u vile wanker
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:07:06 PM »
Ban him Steve  cry cry cry



Im embarrassed for you crocky lad.  lost lost
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CapsDave
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:08:16 PM »
Fucking snowflakes everywhere  cry
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:08:38 PM »
 klins klins klins klins klins klins klins klins klins






dirty cunt  :matty:
« Last Edit: Today at 04:10:25 PM by sockets » Logged
nekder365
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:09:26 PM »
Fucking hell "all" gang up on Crocky.......... :unlike:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 950


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:11:13 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 04:09:26 PM
Fucking hell "all" gang up on Crocky.......... :unlike:


He was the soft whinging cunt starting a thread bleating for me to be banned?  :pd:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:11:33 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 04:09:26 PM
Fucking hell "all" gang up on Crocky.......... :unlike:


Pack mentality as always. If it's not crocky, it's T-Bone, if it's not T-Bone, it's Bobupndown, If it's not Bobupndown it's Lenin and so on
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:12:49 PM »
LOGGIN OFF  :unlike: :unlike:

Cant stand the thought of communicating with dirty cunts on here ..  :unlike: :unlike: :unlike:
Logged
CapsDave
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:13:29 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:11:33 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 04:09:26 PM
Fucking hell "all" gang up on Crocky.......... :unlike:


Pack mentality as always. If it's not crocky, it's T-Bone, if it's not T-Bone, it's Bobupndown, If it's not Bobupndown it's Lenin and so on

Or TM
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
El Capitan
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:13:38 PM »
Make this cunt next ... vile wanker ... dirty cunt





Yeah.... poor bullied crocket.  
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
nekder365
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:14:19 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:11:13 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 04:09:26 PM
Fucking hell "all" gang up on Crocky.......... :unlike:


He was the soft whinging cunt starting a thread bleating for me to be banned?  :pd:

Beerson to be banned............
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:14:53 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 04:14:19 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:11:13 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 04:09:26 PM
Fucking hell "all" gang up on Crocky.......... :unlike:


He was the soft whinging cunt starting a thread bleating for me to be banned?  :pd:

Beerson to be banned............


Read again
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:16:12 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 04:13:29 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:11:33 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 04:09:26 PM
Fucking hell "all" gang up on Crocky.......... :unlike:


Pack mentality as always. If it's not crocky, it's T-Bone, if it's not T-Bone, it's Bobupndown, If it's not Bobupndown it's Lenin and so on

Or TM


So you think it's ok to be relentlessly posting images of posters of this board? What about the complete strangers he was taking photos of?
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
nekder365
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:16:54 PM »
Come on Matty its the same........
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:17:35 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 04:16:54 PM
Come on Matty its the same........


Whats the same?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CapsDave
« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:19:15 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:16:12 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 04:13:29 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:11:33 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 04:09:26 PM
Fucking hell "all" gang up on Crocky.......... :unlike:


Pack mentality as always. If it's not crocky, it's T-Bone, if it's not T-Bone, it's Bobupndown, If it's not Bobupndown it's Lenin and so on

Or TM


So you think it's ok to be relentlessly posting images of posters of this board? What about the complete strangers he was taking photos of?



No I dont think its ok, I also dont think its ok for a lot of stuff Crocket and Bobup post, but you were talking about pack mentality, and that happened towards TM.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
nekder365
« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:21:10 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:17:35 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 04:16:54 PM
Come on Matty its the same........


Whats the same?

Fucking hell i dont treat you as an idiot....You and Beerson "the same".......
Logged
nekder365
« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:22:16 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 04:19:15 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:16:12 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 04:13:29 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:11:33 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 04:09:26 PM
Fucking hell "all" gang up on Crocky.......... :unlike:


Pack mentality as always. If it's not crocky, it's T-Bone, if it's not T-Bone, it's Bobupndown, If it's not Bobupndown it's Lenin and so on

Or TM


So you think it's ok to be relentlessly posting images of posters of this board? What about the complete strangers he was taking photos of?



No I dont think its ok, I also dont think its ok for a lot of stuff Crocket and Bobup post, but you were talking about pack mentality, and that happened towards TM.

You cant deny TM brought a lot on himself...........
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:23:13 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 04:21:10 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:17:35 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 04:16:54 PM
Come on Matty its the same........


Whats the same?

Fucking hell i dont treat you as an idiot....You and Beerson "the same".......




Didnt think Id have to add you to the idiot list, Ken  souey souey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #26 on: Today at 04:24:37 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 04:19:15 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:16:12 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 04:13:29 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:11:33 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 04:09:26 PM
Fucking hell "all" gang up on Crocky.......... :unlike:


Pack mentality as always. If it's not crocky, it's T-Bone, if it's not T-Bone, it's Bobupndown, If it's not Bobupndown it's Lenin and so on

Or TM


So you think it's ok to be relentlessly posting images of posters of this board? What about the complete strangers he was taking photos of?



No I dont think its ok, I also dont think its ok for a lot of stuff Crocket and Bobup post, but you were talking about pack mentality, and that happened towards TM.


Thing is with TM, it was Monkeyman who was having a windup over Pulisic, TM took the huff and had a break (he's probably still here as another poster). It was more a bit of a laugh at TM's expense, you know how it goes.
I tend not to get involved in much of Bob and Crockets posts.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
nekder365
« Reply #27 on: Today at 04:25:29 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:23:13 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 04:21:10 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:17:35 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 04:16:54 PM
Come on Matty its the same........


Whats the same?

Fucking hell i dont treat you as an idiot....You and Beerson "the same".......




Didnt think Id have to add you to the idiot list, Ken  souey souey

Ok. Only the "real" Beerson can end the accusations but the fanny will not out himself.........
Logged
CapsDave
« Reply #28 on: Today at 04:29:48 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:24:37 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 04:19:15 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:16:12 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 04:13:29 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:11:33 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 04:09:26 PM
Fucking hell "all" gang up on Crocky.......... :unlike:


Pack mentality as always. If it's not crocky, it's T-Bone, if it's not T-Bone, it's Bobupndown, If it's not Bobupndown it's Lenin and so on

Or TM


So you think it's ok to be relentlessly posting images of posters of this board? What about the complete strangers he was taking photos of?



No I dont think its ok, I also dont think its ok for a lot of stuff Crocket and Bobup post, but you were talking about pack mentality, and that happened towards TM.


Thing is with TM, it was Monkeyman who was having a windup over Pulisic, TM took the huff and had a break (he's probably still here as another poster). It was more a bit of a laugh at TM's expense, you know how it goes.
I tend not to get involved in much of Bob and Crockets posts.

It wasnt just Monkeyman, it was as much pack mentality as your perceived pack mentality towards Crocket and Bobup, Crocket is probably the most abusive poster Ive seen on here and Bobup comes on here 16 hours a day, 7 days a week pushing his far right agenda, then they come on here crying for Beerson to be banned, its embarrassing.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
nekder365
« Reply #29 on: Today at 04:37:23 PM »
For what its worth i think Bobup is more conspiracy than right wing agenda.
Its the sheer number of threads that "Beerson" ruins i think pisses off people,the trolls, whom i think is a very small number of real people,do try to bait certain posters.......
Logged
CapsDave
« Reply #30 on: Today at 04:42:16 PM »
It goes both ways, but theres only one faction who constantly cry and ask for people to be banned, and its not them girly lefties.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
nekder365
« Reply #31 on: Today at 04:44:54 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 04:42:16 PM
It goes both ways, but theres only one faction who constantly cry and ask for people to be banned, and its not them girly lefties.

Ok but it is a "troll" account so should it be allowed?......
Logged
CapsDave
« Reply #32 on: Today at 04:46:41 PM »
Its a character account, not much difference between Beerson and Liddle Towers.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #33 on: Today at 04:48:03 PM »
Nobody screams ban.

Monster has form for running to steve, he's one of yours.


Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #34 on: Today at 04:49:11 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 04:42:16 PM
It goes both ways, but theres only one faction who constantly cry and ask for people to be banned, and its not them girly lefties.








You're supposed to be a retired over 50 year old bloke .. you keep talking about my teenage daughter swallowing cocks n stuff

Kitch is a single bloke who is looking forward to watching 11 year old girls twirk

the both of you are wrong un cunts


Ill be staying off now can't stand dirty bastards

You 2 can enjoy being the top pair on pervs of cob ..  :unlike: :unlike: :unlike:
Logged
nekder365
« Reply #35 on: Today at 04:49:54 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 04:46:41 PM
Its a character account, not much difference between Beerson and Liddle Towers.
Got to disagree with that. Anybody whos anybody knows who Lids is he does not hide behind his username...
Logged
CapsDave
« Reply #36 on: Today at 04:52:32 PM »
You might want to tell Liddle that then, he constantly says he comes on here trying to wind people up or in other words troll people
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #37 on: Today at 04:53:23 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 04:46:41 PM
Its a character account, not much difference between Beerson and Liddle Towers.


There's a huge difference between Liddle and Beerson. Everyone knows who Liddle is, he is there to be shot down in every post. Monster is a poster who hides between his various accounts to keep his anonymity.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
nekder365
« Reply #38 on: Today at 04:54:39 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:53:23 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 04:46:41 PM
Its a character account, not much difference between Beerson and Liddle Towers.


There's a huge difference between Liddle and Beerson. Everyone knows who Liddle is, he is there to be shot down in every post. Monster is a poster who hides between his various accounts to keep his anonymity.

Put better than i did  :like:
Logged
CapsDave
« Reply #39 on: Today at 05:00:18 PM »
The main difference between them is one isnt right in the head.

Grown men offering roll arounds because of something said on the internet is not normal .
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
