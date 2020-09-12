Uncle Marbles

Offline



Posts: 5





Posts: 5 Soccer Saturday new panel « on: September 12, 2020, 03:19:32 PM »

1 black, I white and 1 split arse. Nice and diverse obviously1 black, I white and 1 split arse. Logged

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 5 244





Posts: 5 244 Re: Soccer Saturday new panel « Reply #4 on: September 12, 2020, 04:05:00 PM » Good panel, all knowledgable, absolutely no complaints from me Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



RedSteel

Offline



Posts: 9 810



UTB





Posts: 9 810UTB Re: Soccer Saturday new panel « Reply #5 on: September 12, 2020, 04:29:52 PM » Quote from: CapsDave on September 12, 2020, 04:05:00 PM

Good panel, all knowledgable, absolutely no complaints from me

Shut up you fucking non-entity. If you can't post something of value without the intention of riling people up just for the sake of it, then just fuck off! You're descending to the lowest levels of Daftjim, an absolute arsehole of a human being. Shut up you fucking non-entity. If you can't post something of value without the intention of riling people up just for the sake of it, then just fuck off! You're descending to the lowest levels of Daftjim, an absolute arsehole of a human being. Logged

maggiethatcherrulesok

Online



Posts: 430





WLM





Posts: 430WLM Re: Soccer Saturday new panel « Reply #8 on: September 12, 2020, 06:00:25 PM » Agreed. Caps Dave is in the top 3 arseholes on the board. Maybe they are the same person Logged WLM

Pile

Offline



Posts: 40 805







Posts: 40 805 Re: Soccer Saturday new panel « Reply #15 on: September 12, 2020, 07:58:32 PM » There is no new panel remember, le tiss and the others got finished because they had to reduce numbers due to covid. Someone confirmed it on here and he works in television. Its nothing to do with diversity. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 347







Posts: 9 347 Re: Soccer Saturday new panel « Reply #19 on: September 13, 2020, 09:03:03 AM »



This was as inevitable as a tax bill. Who was the daft cunt off here claiming to be ITK and was down to CovidThis was as inevitable as a tax bill. Logged

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 139





Posts: 1 139 Re: Soccer Saturday new panel « Reply #21 on: September 13, 2020, 12:29:53 PM » Quote from: RedSteel on September 12, 2020, 04:29:52 PM Quote from: CapsDave on September 12, 2020, 04:05:00 PM

Good panel, all knowledgable, absolutely no complaints from me

Shut up you fucking non-entity. If you can't post something of value without the intention of riling people up just for the sake of it, then just fuck off! You're descending to the lowest levels of Daftjim, an absolute arsehole of a human being.

Shut up you fucking non-entity. If you can't post something of value without the intention of riling people up just for the sake of it, then just fuck off! You're descending to the lowest levels of Daftjim, an absolute arsehole of a human being.

Have three Sids for that (bang on the money) little outburst steely lad.



Sid Sid Sid



Capsdave used to be just about bearable but he has morphed into a poundshop bumcat and that's about the biggest insult I can give the bloke.



I'll give myself three Sids.



Sid Sid Sid Have three Sids for that (bang on the money) little outburst steely lad.Sid Sid SidCapsdave used to be just about bearable but he has morphed into a poundshop bumcat and that's about the biggest insult I can give the bloke.I'll give myself three Sids.Sid Sid Sid Logged

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 5 244





Posts: 5 244 Re: Soccer Saturday new panel « Reply #22 on: September 13, 2020, 12:43:29 PM » Try giving yourself a salad Daggett buddy Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 5 244





Posts: 5 244 Re: Soccer Saturday new panel « Reply #24 on: September 13, 2020, 01:13:06 PM » Not even a nibble Dag lad Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 139





Posts: 1 139 Re: Soccer Saturday new panel « Reply #25 on: September 13, 2020, 01:22:45 PM » As soon as real names come out it's an automatic massive bite. I wasn't even trying either. Was it the poundshop bumcat comment that enraged you?



Sid Sid Sid Logged

OzzyPorter

Offline



Posts: 451





Posts: 451 Re: Soccer Saturday new panel « Reply #30 on: September 13, 2020, 03:13:06 PM » I remember it when it was marsh and best etc when it began. When they changed it to the lot who have just left I had very similar thoughts to what many have at present but they actually turned out to be very entertaining. Maybe the new bunch just need a chance? 👍 Logged

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 5 244





Posts: 5 244 Re: Soccer Saturday new panel « Reply #32 on: September 13, 2020, 04:19:47 PM » George Best was definitely on it. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.

