Uncle Marbles

Offline



Posts: 4





Posts: 4 Soccer Saturday new panel « on: Yesterday at 03:19:32 PM »

1 black, I white and 1 split arse. Nice and diverse obviously1 black, I white and 1 split arse. Logged

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 5 225





Posts: 5 225 Re: Soccer Saturday new panel « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:05:00 PM » Good panel, all knowledgable, absolutely no complaints from me Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



RedSteel

Online



Posts: 9 797



UTB





Posts: 9 797UTB Re: Soccer Saturday new panel « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:29:52 PM » Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 04:05:00 PM

Good panel, all knowledgable, absolutely no complaints from me

Shut up you fucking non-entity. If you can't post something of value without the intention of riling people up just for the sake of it, then just fuck off! You're descending to the lowest levels of Daftjim, an absolute arsehole of a human being. Shut up you fucking non-entity. If you can't post something of value without the intention of riling people up just for the sake of it, then just fuck off! You're descending to the lowest levels of Daftjim, an absolute arsehole of a human being. Logged

maggiethatcherrulesok

Offline



Posts: 425





WLM





Posts: 425WLM Re: Soccer Saturday new panel « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:00:25 PM » Agreed. Caps Dave is in the top 3 arseholes on the board. Maybe they are the same person Logged WLM

Pile

Offline



Posts: 40 798







Posts: 40 798 Re: Soccer Saturday new panel « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:58:32 PM » There is no new panel remember, le tiss and the others got finished because they had to reduce numbers due to covid. Someone confirmed it on here and he works in television. Its nothing to do with diversity. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 347







Posts: 9 347 Re: Soccer Saturday new panel « Reply #19 on: Today at 09:03:03 AM »



This was as inevitable as a tax bill. Who was the daft cunt off here claiming to be ITK and was down to CovidThis was as inevitable as a tax bill. Logged

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 136





Posts: 1 136 Re: Soccer Saturday new panel « Reply #21 on: Today at 12:29:53 PM » Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 04:29:52 PM Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 04:05:00 PM

Good panel, all knowledgable, absolutely no complaints from me

Shut up you fucking non-entity. If you can't post something of value without the intention of riling people up just for the sake of it, then just fuck off! You're descending to the lowest levels of Daftjim, an absolute arsehole of a human being.

Shut up you fucking non-entity. If you can't post something of value without the intention of riling people up just for the sake of it, then just fuck off! You're descending to the lowest levels of Daftjim, an absolute arsehole of a human being.

Have three Sids for that (bang on the money) little outburst steely lad.



Sid Sid Sid



Capsdave used to be just about bearable but he has morphed into a poundshop bumcat and that's about the biggest insult I can give the bloke.



I'll give myself three Sids.



Sid Sid Sid Have three Sids for that (bang on the money) little outburst steely lad.Sid Sid SidCapsdave used to be just about bearable but he has morphed into a poundshop bumcat and that's about the biggest insult I can give the bloke.I'll give myself three Sids.Sid Sid Sid Logged

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 5 225





Posts: 5 225 Re: Soccer Saturday new panel « Reply #22 on: Today at 12:43:29 PM » Try giving yourself a salad Daggett buddy Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



CapsDave

Online



Posts: 5 225





Posts: 5 225 Re: Soccer Saturday new panel « Reply #24 on: Today at 01:13:06 PM » Not even a nibble Dag lad Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 136





Posts: 1 136 Re: Soccer Saturday new panel « Reply #25 on: Today at 01:22:45 PM » As soon as real names come out it's an automatic massive bite. I wasn't even trying either. Was it the poundshop bumcat comment that enraged you?



Sid Sid Sid Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 42 982





Posts: 42 982 Re: Soccer Saturday new panel « Reply #28 on: Today at 02:06:52 PM » This 3 sids craic is right out of the top drawer Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

OzzyPorter

Offline



Posts: 451





Posts: 451 Re: Soccer Saturday new panel « Reply #30 on: Today at 03:13:06 PM » I remember it when it was marsh and best etc when it began. When they changed it to the lot who have just left I had very similar thoughts to what many have at present but they actually turned out to be very entertaining. Maybe the new bunch just need a chance? 👍 Logged

Bud Wiser

Offline



Posts: 9 881





Bausor & Gill OUT!!!





Posts: 9 881Bausor & Gill OUT!!! Re: Soccer Saturday new panel « Reply #31 on: Today at 04:16:36 PM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 03:13:06 PM I remember it when it was marsh and best etc when it began. When they changed it to the lot who have just left I had very similar thoughts to what many have at present but they actually turned out to be very entertaining. Maybe the new bunch just need a chance? 👍



Best? Are you sure?



I can certainly remember Marsh, along with the likes of Paddy Crerand, Malcolm Allison & Derek Dougan but not Georgie boy. Best? Are you sure?I can certainly remember Marsh, along with the likes of Paddy Crerand, Malcolm Allison & Derek Dougan but not Georgie boy. Logged https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw



https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241