Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 13, 2020, 05:05:08 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Soccer Saturday new panel  (Read 719 times)
Uncle Marbles

Offline Offline

Posts: 4


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 03:19:32 PM »
Nice and diverse obviously
1 black, I white and 1 split arse. 
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 056


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:24:31 PM »
I'll never watch it again.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 982


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:28:43 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 03:24:31 PM
I'll never watch it again.

  cry cry
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 595

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:44:01 PM »
She'll be hoping for her perfect spit-roast  :alastair:
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 225


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:05:00 PM »
Good panel, all knowledgable, absolutely no complaints from me  :like:
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 797

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:29:52 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 04:05:00 PM
Good panel, all knowledgable, absolutely no complaints from me  :like:

Shut up you fucking non-entity. If you can't post something of value without the intention of riling people up just for the sake of it, then just fuck off! You're descending to the lowest levels of Daftjim, an absolute arsehole of a human being.
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 881


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:26:50 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 04:29:52 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 04:05:00 PM
Good panel, all knowledgable, absolutely no complaints from me  :like:

Shut up you fucking non-entity. If you can't post something of value without the intention of riling people up just for the sake of it, then just fuck off! You're descending to the lowest levels of Daftjim, an absolute arsehole of a human being.

He's got a point though. Clinton Morrison's insight is proppa sick, innit fam.
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw

https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 225


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:56:01 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 04:29:52 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 04:05:00 PM
Good panel, all knowledgable, absolutely no complaints from me  :like:

Shut up you fucking non-entity. If you can't post something of value without the intention of riling people up just for the sake of it, then just fuck off! You're descending to the lowest levels of Daftjim, an absolute arsehole of a human being.

 
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
maggiethatcherrulesok
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 425


WLM


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:00:25 PM »
Agreed.  Caps Dave is in the top 3 arseholes on the board. Maybe they are the same person  sshhh
Logged
WLM
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 797

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:19:22 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 05:26:50 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 04:29:52 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 04:05:00 PM
Good panel, all knowledgable, absolutely no complaints from me  :like:

Shut up you fucking non-entity. If you can't post something of value without the intention of riling people up just for the sake of it, then just fuck off! You're descending to the lowest levels of Daftjim, an absolute arsehole of a human being.

He's got a point though. Clinton Morrison's insight is proppa sick, innit fam.

Tru bruv  :alf:
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 225


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:23:09 PM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Yesterday at 06:00:25 PM
Agreed.  Caps Dave is in the top 3 arseholes on the board. Maybe they are the same person  sshhh

Who are you?

 
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 245



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:40:31 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 06:23:09 PM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Yesterday at 06:00:25 PM
Agreed.  Caps Dave is in the top 3 arseholes on the board. Maybe they are the same person  sshhh

Who are you?

 

He's number 4.













 mcl
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 007


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:44:58 PM »
I TURNED MY BACK ON THE T.V  oleary
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 797

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:47:09 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:40:31 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 06:23:09 PM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Yesterday at 06:00:25 PM
Agreed.  Caps Dave is in the top 3 arseholes on the board. Maybe they are the same person  sshhh

Who are you?

 

He's number 4.













 mcl

 charles
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 982


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:57:25 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 06:44:58 PM
I TURNED MY BACK ON THE T.V  oleary


For the whole of soccer Saturday? Thats good commitment  :alastair:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 798



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:58:32 PM »
There is no new panel remember, le tiss and the others got finished because they had to reduce numbers due to covid. Someone confirmed it on here and he works in television. Its nothing to do with diversity.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 245



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:39:38 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:58:32 PM
There is no new panel remember, le tiss and the others got finished because they had to reduce numbers due to covid. Someone confirmed it on here and he works in television. Its nothing to do with diversity.

Just a coincidence.











Yeah...... riiiiiiight.

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 225


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:55:27 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:40:31 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 06:23:09 PM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Yesterday at 06:00:25 PM
Agreed.  Caps Dave is in the top 3 arseholes on the board. Maybe they are the same person  sshhh

Who are you?

 

He's number 4.













 mcl

He seems more like a number 2 to me.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Gramsci
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 266



View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:05:53 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 03:24:31 PM
I'll never watch it again.

the ray of sunshine carries on a shining....Bob you are a joy to know fella 
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 347



View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:03:03 AM »
Who was the daft cunt off here claiming to be ITK and was down to Covid  :alf:

This was as inevitable as a tax bill.   
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 798



View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:05:02 AM »
McStuff?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 136


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:29:53 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 04:29:52 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 04:05:00 PM
Good panel, all knowledgable, absolutely no complaints from me  :like:

Shut up you fucking non-entity. If you can't post something of value without the intention of riling people up just for the sake of it, then just fuck off! You're descending to the lowest levels of Daftjim, an absolute arsehole of a human being.

Have three Sids for that (bang on the money) little outburst steely lad.

Sid Sid Sid

Capsdave used to be just about bearable but he has morphed into a poundshop bumcat and that's about the biggest insult I can give the bloke.

I'll give myself three Sids.

Sid Sid Sid
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 225


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:43:29 PM »
Try giving yourself a salad Daggett buddy  :like:
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 136


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:46:21 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 12:43:29 PM
Try giving yourself a salad Daggett buddy  :like:

Massive bite.

Have three easy Sids

Sid Sid Sid
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 225


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:13:06 PM »
Not even a nibble Dag lad  :beer:
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 136


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:22:45 PM »
As soon as real names come out it's an automatic massive bite. I wasn't even trying either. Was it the poundshop bumcat comment that enraged you?

Sid Sid Sid
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 798



View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:27:14 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 12:29:53 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 04:29:52 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 04:05:00 PM
Good panel, all knowledgable, absolutely no complaints from me  :like:

Shut up you fucking non-entity. If you can't post something of value without the intention of riling people up just for the sake of it, then just fuck off! You're descending to the lowest levels of Daftjim, an absolute arsehole of a human being.

Have three Sids for that (bang on the money) little outburst steely lad.

Sid Sid Sid

Capsdave used to be just about bearable but he has morphed into a poundshop bumcat and that's about the biggest insult I can give the bloke.

I'll give myself three Sids.

Sid Sid Sid
charles
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 797

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 01:55:29 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 12:29:53 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 04:29:52 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 04:05:00 PM
Good panel, all knowledgable, absolutely no complaints from me  :like:

Shut up you fucking non-entity. If you can't post something of value without the intention of riling people up just for the sake of it, then just fuck off! You're descending to the lowest levels of Daftjim, an absolute arsehole of a human being.

Have three Sids for that (bang on the money) little outburst steely lad.

Sid Sid Sid

Capsdave used to be just about bearable but he has morphed into a poundshop bumcat and that's about the biggest insult I can give the bloke.

I'll give myself three Sids.

Sid Sid Sid

Cheers mate  :like:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 982


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 02:06:52 PM »
This 3 sids craic is right out of the top drawer  :bc:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 136


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 02:10:53 PM »
Cheers mate.

Have one.

Sid
Logged
OzzyPorter
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 451


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 03:13:06 PM »
I remember it when it was marsh and best etc when it began. When they changed it to the lot who have just left I had very similar thoughts to what many have at present but they actually turned out to be very entertaining. Maybe the new bunch just need a chance? 👍
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 881


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 04:16:36 PM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 03:13:06 PM
I remember it when it was marsh and best etc when it began. When they changed it to the lot who have just left I had very similar thoughts to what many have at present but they actually turned out to be very entertaining. Maybe the new bunch just need a chance? 👍

Best? Are you sure?

I can certainly remember Marsh, along with the likes of Paddy Crerand, Malcolm Allison & Derek Dougan but not Georgie boy.
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw

https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 225


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 04:19:47 PM »
George Best was definitely on it.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 881


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Today at 04:25:10 PM »
Ah right. I've just re-read it. I thought it was about when ex-pro's first got involved on ITV in the early 70s.

Wouldn't have a clue about early Sky pundits.
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw

https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 982


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 04:48:42 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 04:19:47 PM
George Best was definitely on it.


Thats a fucking understatement    :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 