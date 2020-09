Steboro

Online



Posts: 3 420





Posts: 3 420 The draw that Leeds bring to The Premiership « on: Today at 01:56:35 PM »



However I'll watch today in hope that Leeds get Slaughtered. I honestly don't think I have deliberately sat down to watch a Premiership match since we were in it.However I'll watch today in hope that Leeds get Slaughtered. Logged

Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 709





Posts: 709 Re: The draw that Leeds bring to The Premiership « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:16:47 PM »



Fuck em The media do not realise most people hate the fuckers & will watch hoping to see them twatted every week .....deluded fans who forget Norwich got more pts the year previous ......& were fkin butchered in the PL .......& bamford is not PL class , nor lots of Lids defendersFuck em Logged The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow