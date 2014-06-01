Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 12, 2020, 01:58:12 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Fulham  (Read 14 times)
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 222


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« on: Today at 01:48:09 PM »
How the fuck are they a premiership team?
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 